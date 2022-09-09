Serena Williams, 40, may have just retired from tennis, but she could soon be making a comeback on the court. The star athlete got candid with Jimmy Fallon, 47, during the Sept. 13 episode of The Tonight Show just days after playing her final match in the US Open. When Jimmy asked her if she would possibly be “pulling a Tom Brady” down the line, Serena answered with, “You know what? Tom Brady started an amazing trend. That’s what I want to say.” Both of them were referring to the fact that the professional football player announced that he was retiring from the NFL back in January, only to announce his return 40 days later. Serena, too, announced that she is “evolving” away from tennis in an essay she wrote for Vogue on Aug. 9. But since she spoke to Jimmy, perhaps her time off the court will only be for a moment!

