Homewood, AL

dawgnation.com

SEC instructs Georgia football to not play home-and-home against Oklahoma

Georgia’s marquee non-conference game may be no more, the SEC has instructed Georgia, along with Tennessee, to not play its home-and-home against the Sooners. Georgia was scheduled to visit Oklahoma on Sept. 9 next season, with Oklahoma returning in 2031. Georgia announced that it will play Ball State next...
ATLANTA, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football replaces Oklahoma with Ball State for 2023 schedule

With the SEC calling off the Georgia-Oklahoma home-and-home, the Bulldogs will now host Ball State in 2023, with the game set for Sept. 9. The game will be played in Athens, Ga. The SEC had released a statement explaining its process for postponing the home-and-home between Georgia and the Sooners.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Freshmen Report on Georgia football: UGA 33, Samford 0

DawgNation will offer this report after every game which focuses on the freshmen who played and their contributions. Check out the Georgia football edition from the 33-0 home opener against Samford at Sanford Stadium. =========================================================. The Samford win was a game of firsts for the true freshman players on the...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia opens as large road favorite at South Carolina

ATHENS — Georgia football has opened as a significant road favorite over South Carolina this week. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are favored to beat the Gamecocks by 24.5 points in a noon kickoff (TV: ESPN) at Williams-Brice Stadium. It was just three years ago that an unranked South Carolina...
COLUMBIA, SC
Red and Black

7 shops for scoring UGA gameday looks

Whether you’re looking for Natty merch or a chic handmade dress, here’s where to score your gameday look in Athens. At Cheeky Peach, you can book a free session with a stylist at the downtown shop or virtually from afar. The new Gameday Collection features trendy pieces like red leather jackets, silver cowboy boots, sheer black lace tops and faux leather mini shorts.
ATHENS, GA
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!

Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
NORTHPORT, AL

