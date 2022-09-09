Read full article on original website
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
dawgnation.com
SEC instructs Georgia football to not play home-and-home against Oklahoma
Georgia’s marquee non-conference game may be no more, the SEC has instructed Georgia, along with Tennessee, to not play its home-and-home against the Sooners. Georgia was scheduled to visit Oklahoma on Sept. 9 next season, with Oklahoma returning in 2031. Georgia announced that it will play Ball State next...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football replaces Oklahoma with Ball State for 2023 schedule
With the SEC calling off the Georgia-Oklahoma home-and-home, the Bulldogs will now host Ball State in 2023, with the game set for Sept. 9. The game will be played in Athens, Ga. The SEC had released a statement explaining its process for postponing the home-and-home between Georgia and the Sooners.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart, Georgia players discuss Will Muschamp factor ahead of South Carolina game
ATHENS — Much will be made of Will Muschamp’s return to South Carolina on Saturday, as Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator returns to the school where he was the head coach from 2016 through the 2020 season. He’s not the only Georgia staffer with experience at South Carolina —...
dawgnation.com
South Carolina’s Shane Beamer breaks down No. 1 Georgia, ‘still trying to find a weakness’
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer has seen enough from Georgia football to know something has to change for South Carolina to score an upset. The Gamecocks rank 129th out of 131 team in rushing defense through two games (247.5 yards) while ranking 125th in rushing themselves (125th in the nation).
dawgnation.com
Freshmen Report on Georgia football: UGA 33, Samford 0
DawgNation will offer this report after every game which focuses on the freshmen who played and their contributions. Check out the Georgia football edition from the 33-0 home opener against Samford at Sanford Stadium. =========================================================. The Samford win was a game of firsts for the true freshman players on the...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football gaining, ignoring No. 1 ranking perfectly illustrates ‘the Georgia standard’
It speaks to where the Georgia football program is at that having the No. 1 ranking is such a non-story. “(I’m) a lot more worried about how we execute a combo block than I am worried about what we’re ranked,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Monday. “And hopefully the kids are the same way.”
dawgnation.com
Georgia opens as large road favorite at South Carolina
ATHENS — Georgia football has opened as a significant road favorite over South Carolina this week. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are favored to beat the Gamecocks by 24.5 points in a noon kickoff (TV: ESPN) at Williams-Brice Stadium. It was just three years ago that an unranked South Carolina...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart updates injury status of AD Mitchell, other Bulldogs entering South Carolina game
As Georgia enters their first SEC game of the season, Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided a deeper update on the status of several Bulldogs. Most paramount is wide receiver AD Mitchell. He left after the opening play on offense with a left ankle injury. AD will not be able to...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football stock report: The Giant Mismatch is soaring, teams have no answer
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart might now be the third-highest-paid coach in college football, but his team is ranked No. 1. College football is supposed to be cyclical, particularly when a program has lost an unprecedented 15 players in the NFL draft including five first-rounders. Instead, the Bulldogs...
Clemson defensive player enters transfer portal
One of Clemson's defesnive players has hit the NCAA transfer portal. A team spokesperson confirmed to The Clemson Insider that junior linebacker Sergio Allen has entered the transfer portal. Allen, who (...)
Red and Black
7 shops for scoring UGA gameday looks
Whether you’re looking for Natty merch or a chic handmade dress, here’s where to score your gameday look in Athens. At Cheeky Peach, you can book a free session with a stylist at the downtown shop or virtually from afar. The new Gameday Collection features trendy pieces like red leather jackets, silver cowboy boots, sheer black lace tops and faux leather mini shorts.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Red and Black
Athens-Clarke County decriminalizes marijuana possession, creates lowest state penalty
On Aug. 2, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission passed an ordinance that decriminalized the possession of an ounce or less of marijuana — a victory for marijuana legalization advocates. ACC isn’t the first city or county to pass an ordinance of this nature in Georgia — Atlanta and...
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!
Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
Bear spotted roaming north metro Atlanta neighborhoods
Multiple bear sightings have north metro Atlanta residents wondering if there’s more than one roaming their neighborhood...
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
