Purdue students charged after alleged drunken street sign theft

No sign of damage to any street signs along Stadium Avenue was visible as of Friday afternoon. Joe Duhownik | Criminal Justice Editor

Two Purdue students were charged with theft and false informing after they allegedly attempted to steal a street sign early Friday morning and then lied to Purdue Police about their names.

A witness called police on the two students, ages 21 and 22, saying they were trying to remove a street sign from the ground along Stadium Avenue at about 1 a.m. An officer arrived and observed the two walking down the street carrying the traffic control turn lane sign, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The two reportedly denied taking the sign out of the ground, telling the officer they found it and wanted to take it back to Cary Quad to take a photo with it. They then told the officer they didn’t have ID’s on them and gave fake names and birthdays, the affidavit reads. After the officer challenged them, they admitted to lying and gave their real names and dates of birth, as well as their IDs.

The officer wrote in the affidavit that both students had slurred speech and smelled like alcohol. The 21-year-old blew a breathalyzer test result of 0.109, and the 22-year-old blew a result of 0.235.

Both were arrested on preliminary charges of theft, false informing and public intoxication, though the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor only charged them with the first two offenses.

The 22-year-old has since bonded out of jail, but the 21-year-old remains in the county jail on a $250 bond.