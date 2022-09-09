ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

live5news.com

Charleston Co. School District pegs River Road for new school

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is looking at River Road for a new elementary school on Johns Island that will completely change what elementary school looks like on the island. The district’s board of trustees also voted Monday to create a single attendance zone in...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Financial Planners Directory

We have compiled an extensive directory of financial planners in the area. Though people of any age may benefit from the guidance of a certified financial advisor, those of retirement age are facing new financial decisions daily. They need to know how much monthly income is needed, how to protect assets and how to allocate what is left behind. Moreover, senior citizens still have plenty of goals they are working toward. A financial advisor can make sure our retirees’ money is safe and provisional, so they can go back to doing all the things they love most. We encourage everyone to look over the directory and find a finance professional near you. Enjoy this guide to the best the Lowcountry has to offer.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Resident makes pitch for pickleball courts at Laurel Street Park

A push on the part of some local residents for additional pickleball courts continued to be a hot-button item at the Town of Summerville's Sept. 6 Standing Committees meeting that saw Council members listen, but refrain from taking action on a private $100,00 donation for new playing areas at Laurel Street Park.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Little grows its Charleston presence

Charleston, SC – Little Diversified Architectural Consulting is steadily growing its presence in the Charleston area. Officially established in April 2022, Little’s Charleston office has already expanded into a larger space at 4900 O’Hare Avenue to better serve its South Carolina clients. The firm’s growing list of...
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Choate Construction, McQueen Distribution Bring New Facility to Summerville

CHARLESTON, SC – In conjunction with McQueen Distribution, represented by OMNI Partners, Choate Construction Company begins construction of a 110,000-SF speculative warehouse just outside of Charleston, South Carolina. Situated in the McQueen Industrial Park, the facility will capitalize on the quick access to land, air, and sea to meet the growing demand for fast shipping and product delivery in the competitive industrial space.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Weekend tornado confirmed in Awandaw-Mt. Pleasant area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service confirmed a small tornado touched down early Saturday morning in Charleston County. The tornado had estimated peak winds of 70 mph, making it an EF0, the weakest on the scale. It touched down on Zacoma Drive and taveled north-northwest before dissipating near...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Take a Self-Guided Driving Tour to African American Historic Sites

The Grand Strand has a number of significant African American museums and historic sites, several of which are former plantations. They provide tours and convey a wealth of information regarding the Black history of this area. In addition to these exceptional locations, there are lesser-known sites that are worth a look either en route to the other better known destinations or could be part of a self-guided driving tour that stretches from North Myrtle Beach to Georgetown.
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman who filed a lawsuit after falling on an uneven Charleston sidewalk in 2018 will receive a large payout from the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund. The woman, whose lawsuit stated the incident happened on John Street, will receive a $90,000 payout. Court documents state...
CHARLESTON, SC
Rene Cizio

This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem

Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
BEAUFORT, SC
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in South Carolina

As we all know, South Carolina is one of the most beautiful southern states because of its beautiful mountain, sea, beach towns, countryside, and big city feel. According to the US Census Bureau, South Carolina is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 5,217,037 residents and the sixth fastest-growing state in America.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Paid poll workers needed for upcoming elections

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The midterm elections are fast-approaching, and Berkeley County needs your help working at polling locations. With more than 90 precincts across the county, election officials said they need workers at all their poll sites for the upcoming November election. Poll workers are paid, and election officials will try to find […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

