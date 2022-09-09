Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
2 fastest-growing cities in South CarolinaAlissa RoseCharleston, SC
Related
live5news.com
Charleston Co. School District pegs River Road for new school
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is looking at River Road for a new elementary school on Johns Island that will completely change what elementary school looks like on the island. The district’s board of trustees also voted Monday to create a single attendance zone in...
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Financial Planners Directory
We have compiled an extensive directory of financial planners in the area. Though people of any age may benefit from the guidance of a certified financial advisor, those of retirement age are facing new financial decisions daily. They need to know how much monthly income is needed, how to protect assets and how to allocate what is left behind. Moreover, senior citizens still have plenty of goals they are working toward. A financial advisor can make sure our retirees’ money is safe and provisional, so they can go back to doing all the things they love most. We encourage everyone to look over the directory and find a finance professional near you. Enjoy this guide to the best the Lowcountry has to offer.
These SC robotics students treat coding as second, third languages
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dreher High School hosted several students from across the state for the start of the robotics competition season. The event allowed students to learn new skills for approaching this season. Traditionally students are required to learn languages like French or Spanish, but many don't think of...
live5news.com
Classroom Champions: Charleston Co. teacher wants to help her kids write their own books
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The students at Malcolm Hursey Montessori School are fast at work this school year according to teacher Ami Abramson who teaches first, second and third graders at the North Charleston school. Abramson says her students are eager learners and she likes to emphasize group learning as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Resident makes pitch for pickleball courts at Laurel Street Park
A push on the part of some local residents for additional pickleball courts continued to be a hot-button item at the Town of Summerville's Sept. 6 Standing Committees meeting that saw Council members listen, but refrain from taking action on a private $100,00 donation for new playing areas at Laurel Street Park.
charlestondaily.net
SC Works Trident to Host a Series of Hiring Events in September 2022
NORTH CHARLESTON (SEPT. 9, 2022) – SC Works Trident is pleased to announce a series of four hiring events taking place throughout September in honor of Workforce Development Month. The scheduled events are:. Disability Expo & Job Fair, Tuesday, Sept. 13. Back 2 Work Career Expo, Wednesday, Sept. 14.
crbjbizwire.com
Little grows its Charleston presence
Charleston, SC – Little Diversified Architectural Consulting is steadily growing its presence in the Charleston area. Officially established in April 2022, Little’s Charleston office has already expanded into a larger space at 4900 O’Hare Avenue to better serve its South Carolina clients. The firm’s growing list of...
live5news.com
Man receives near-6-figure payout after rolling ankle on Charleston sidewalk
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will pay a settlement to a man who sued after suffering an injury on one of Charleston’s most famous streets. The state’s insurance reserve fund is now paying the man $95,000 for his injury. The man filed a lawsuit which stated that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Community event to support local black-owned businesses in October
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will host a block party to support black-owned businesses in October. According to the City of Charleston, Black Biz on the Block will be held October 1 at Philip Simmons Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The block party will serve as an opportunity to support […]
crbjbizwire.com
Choate Construction, McQueen Distribution Bring New Facility to Summerville
CHARLESTON, SC – In conjunction with McQueen Distribution, represented by OMNI Partners, Choate Construction Company begins construction of a 110,000-SF speculative warehouse just outside of Charleston, South Carolina. Situated in the McQueen Industrial Park, the facility will capitalize on the quick access to land, air, and sea to meet the growing demand for fast shipping and product delivery in the competitive industrial space.
live5news.com
Weekend tornado confirmed in Awandaw-Mt. Pleasant area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service confirmed a small tornado touched down early Saturday morning in Charleston County. The tornado had estimated peak winds of 70 mph, making it an EF0, the weakest on the scale. It touched down on Zacoma Drive and taveled north-northwest before dissipating near...
visitmyrtlebeach.com
Take a Self-Guided Driving Tour to African American Historic Sites
The Grand Strand has a number of significant African American museums and historic sites, several of which are former plantations. They provide tours and convey a wealth of information regarding the Black history of this area. In addition to these exceptional locations, there are lesser-known sites that are worth a look either en route to the other better known destinations or could be part of a self-guided driving tour that stretches from North Myrtle Beach to Georgetown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
charlestondaily.net
3 Most Affordable Areas of Charleston, South Carolina – New Video by Mikki Ramey
It’s no secret that the price of a home can make or break your decision to buy. No matter how much you want to live in your dream location, there’s not much you can do if it’s out of your budget. Fortunately, in Charleston, SC, we have...
live5news.com
Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman who filed a lawsuit after falling on an uneven Charleston sidewalk in 2018 will receive a large payout from the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund. The woman, whose lawsuit stated the incident happened on John Street, will receive a $90,000 payout. Court documents state...
abcnews4.com
Results of short-term rentals investigation to be released on Wednesday: SCPC
The South Carolina Policy Council (SCPC) is releasing the results of an investigation into short-term rentals in the Palmetto State. The results will be released Wednesday, September 14th, at 10 a.m. You can view them on the South Carolina Policy Council's website here. According to SCPC, many South Carolina towns...
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem
Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
2 fastest-growing cities in South Carolina
As we all know, South Carolina is one of the most beautiful southern states because of its beautiful mountain, sea, beach towns, countryside, and big city feel. According to the US Census Bureau, South Carolina is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 5,217,037 residents and the sixth fastest-growing state in America.
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
News 2’s Carolyn Murray to host walk to end domestic violence Saturday
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Community leaders will band together Saturday morning to advocate for victims of domestic violence at the 7th annual Hope Walk. According to Palmetto Hope Network, domestic violence has increased since COVID-19. Palmetto Hope Network will hold its annual Hope Walk against domestic violence on Saturday to support victims of […]
Paid poll workers needed for upcoming elections
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The midterm elections are fast-approaching, and Berkeley County needs your help working at polling locations. With more than 90 precincts across the county, election officials said they need workers at all their poll sites for the upcoming November election. Poll workers are paid, and election officials will try to find […]
Comments / 0