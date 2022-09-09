ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 0

Related
bioengineer.org

Neoadjuvant immunotherapy improves outlook in high-risk melanoma

Patients with high-risk melanoma who received the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab both before and after surgery to remove cancerous tissue had a significantly lower risk of their cancer recurring than similar patients who received the drug only after surgery. Patients with high-risk melanoma who received the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab both before...
CANCER
bioengineer.org

Patients had ‘significant and clinically meaningful improvement’ for survival in colorectal cancer trial

Patients with metastatic colorectal cancer who had not responded to other treatments had “significant and clinically meaningful improvement” in overall survival when treated with the oral targeted therapy fruquintinib, according to findings from the phase 3 FRESCO-2 study presented in Paris during the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.
CANCER
bioengineer.org

RET inhibitor selpercatinib demonstrates durable responses in tumor-agnostic population

HOUSTON ― The highly selective RET inhibitor selpercatinib was well-tolerated and achieved durable objective responses across multiple tumor types in the Phase I/II LIBRETTO-001 trial, according to researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. HOUSTON ― The highly selective RET inhibitor selpercatinib was well-tolerated and achieved...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Viral Replication#Antivirals#General Health#Linus Covid#Gladstone Institutes
bioengineer.org

Disease ecologist investigates ‘stealthy’ pathogen in Iraq

Funded through a $3 million grant awarded by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, associate professor Jeff Foster of Northern Arizona University’s Pathogen and Microbiome Institute recently launched a new effort to study one of the most important infectious diseases in humans and livestock in Iraq.
SCIENCE
bioengineer.org

TAVR is an affordable and effective strategy for treating aortic stenosis patients

Philadelphia, September 12, 2022 – Minimally invasive, catheter-based transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) has revolutionized treatment of aortic stenosis (AS), and both American and European guidelines have approved its use. However, there is a perception that TAVR is more expensive than surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR). A budget impact analysis comparing the two options now shows that TAVR is an affordable and effective strategy for the treatment of AS. The study appears in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology, published by Elsevier.
SCIENCE
bioengineer.org

Scientists at the CNIC and Hospital Puerta de Hierro develop a tool to determine if dilated cardiomyopathy has a genetic origin

Scientists at the CNIC and Hospital Universitario Puerta de Hierro in Majadahonda have developed a software application that predicts the likelihood that a case of dilated cardiomyopathy is caused by a genetic mutation. The research was carried out in collaboration with hospitals in Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands. The findings, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC), will allow physicians to adjust the treatment of dilated cardiomyopathy patients appropriately and to identify family members who have also inherited the disease. The software application is available online at www.madriddcmscore.com .
HEALTH
bioengineer.org

Trained radiographers may be a solution for the radiologist shortage

OAK BROOK, Ill. – When double reading screening mammograms, radiographers (technologists) trained for the task perform as well as radiologists in key areas, according to a study published in Radiology, a journal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). OAK BROOK, Ill. – When double reading screening mammograms,...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
bioengineer.org

The blood stem cell research that could change medicine of the future

Biomedical engineers and medical researchers at UNSW Sydney have independently made discoveries about embryonic blood stem cell creation that could one day eliminate the need for blood stem cell donors. Biomedical engineers and medical researchers at UNSW Sydney have independently made discoveries about embryonic blood stem cell creation that could...
CANCER
bioengineer.org

Cold method for clearer fatty liver observation found

Osaka, Japan – Obesity can give rise to a variety of health concerns. Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)—a type of fatty liver disease that might progress to cancer—is particularly prevalent among obese people. Treatment for NASH patients has yet to be found, due partly to the absence of suitable and efficient methods to isolate and analyze characteristics of hepatic stellate cells (HSCs), which are proven to play a significant role in NASH-associated liver fibrosis and liver cancer progression. Osaka Metropolitan University scientists made a significant advance in this quest with their new approach of performing enzymatic cold perfusion to isolate HSCs from both murine and human fatty liver-associated tumors. Their findings were published in Cellular and Molecular Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
bioengineer.org

Tumor-infiltrating B cells and plasma cells influence early-stage lung cancer biology, immunotherapy responses

HOUSTON ― Through extensive single-cell analysis, researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have created a spatial map of tumor-infiltrating B cells and plasma cells in early-stage lung cancers, highlighting previously unappreciated roles these immune cells play in tumor development and treatment outcomes. HOUSTON ― Through...
HOUSTON, TX
bioengineer.org

New therapeutic target against the most common lung cancer

The TIMP-1 protein levels in both tissues and blood have been repeatedly associated with a poor prognosis in lung cancers, but its role in this cancer process was, to date, unknown. Now, a study led by Jordi Alcaraz, lecturer at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the University of Barcelona and researcher at the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC), has determined that this protein is not only a good biomarker, but it is also involved in the progression of lung adenocarcinoma. These results, published in the journal Matrix Biology, open the door to the design of new treatments against this disease.
CANCER
bioengineer.org

How many drinks is too many?

A new rodent study shows that even small quantities of alcohol can trigger epigenomic and transciptomic changes in brain circuitry in an area that is crucial in the development of addiction. A new rodent study shows that even small quantities of alcohol can trigger epigenomic and transciptomic changes in brain...
DRINKS
bioengineer.org

Recommended blood sugar levels to avoid diabetes-related damage

The levels of long-term blood sugar, HbA1c, can be used to accurately determine the risk of a person with type 1 diabetes developing eye- and kidney complications. A study from Linköping University, Sweden, has shown that this level should be lower than 53 mmol/mol (7%). The study has followed individuals for more than 30 years after the onset of type 1 diabetes, and the results have been published in Diabetes Care.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
bioengineer.org

COVID-19 amplified hardship for many Harvey victims

HOUSTON – (Sept. 13, 2022) – A study by Rice University, the University of Notre Dame and the Environmental Defense Fund shows the economic and mental health consequences on victims of Hurricane Harvey and COVID-19 were cumulative. The results appear in Environmental Research. HOUSTON – (Sept. 13, 2022)...
ENVIRONMENT
bioengineer.org

AI helps detect pancreatic cancer

OAK BROOK, Ill. – An artificial intelligence (AI) tool is highly effective at detecting pancreatic cancer on CT, according to a study published in Radiology, a journal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). OAK BROOK, Ill. – An artificial intelligence (AI) tool is highly effective at detecting...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy