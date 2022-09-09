Read full article on original website
Related
bioengineer.org
Neoadjuvant immunotherapy improves outlook in high-risk melanoma
Patients with high-risk melanoma who received the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab both before and after surgery to remove cancerous tissue had a significantly lower risk of their cancer recurring than similar patients who received the drug only after surgery. Patients with high-risk melanoma who received the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab both before...
bioengineer.org
Patients had ‘significant and clinically meaningful improvement’ for survival in colorectal cancer trial
Patients with metastatic colorectal cancer who had not responded to other treatments had “significant and clinically meaningful improvement” in overall survival when treated with the oral targeted therapy fruquintinib, according to findings from the phase 3 FRESCO-2 study presented in Paris during the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.
bioengineer.org
RET inhibitor selpercatinib demonstrates durable responses in tumor-agnostic population
HOUSTON ― The highly selective RET inhibitor selpercatinib was well-tolerated and achieved durable objective responses across multiple tumor types in the Phase I/II LIBRETTO-001 trial, according to researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. HOUSTON ― The highly selective RET inhibitor selpercatinib was well-tolerated and achieved...
bioengineer.org
A new era of early cancer detection with blood test may change cancer screening paradigms
New tests can detect common cancer signal across over 50 types of cancer from tumour DNA in blood. Latest results are an important first step to early detection of previously hard to find cancers. Cancer services must step up to redefine early cancer detection and the provision of care. Paris,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bioengineer.org
Disease ecologist investigates ‘stealthy’ pathogen in Iraq
Funded through a $3 million grant awarded by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, associate professor Jeff Foster of Northern Arizona University’s Pathogen and Microbiome Institute recently launched a new effort to study one of the most important infectious diseases in humans and livestock in Iraq.
bioengineer.org
TAVR is an affordable and effective strategy for treating aortic stenosis patients
Philadelphia, September 12, 2022 – Minimally invasive, catheter-based transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) has revolutionized treatment of aortic stenosis (AS), and both American and European guidelines have approved its use. However, there is a perception that TAVR is more expensive than surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR). A budget impact analysis comparing the two options now shows that TAVR is an affordable and effective strategy for the treatment of AS. The study appears in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology, published by Elsevier.
bioengineer.org
Scientists at the CNIC and Hospital Puerta de Hierro develop a tool to determine if dilated cardiomyopathy has a genetic origin
Scientists at the CNIC and Hospital Universitario Puerta de Hierro in Majadahonda have developed a software application that predicts the likelihood that a case of dilated cardiomyopathy is caused by a genetic mutation. The research was carried out in collaboration with hospitals in Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands. The findings, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC), will allow physicians to adjust the treatment of dilated cardiomyopathy patients appropriately and to identify family members who have also inherited the disease. The software application is available online at www.madriddcmscore.com .
bioengineer.org
Trained radiographers may be a solution for the radiologist shortage
OAK BROOK, Ill. – When double reading screening mammograms, radiographers (technologists) trained for the task perform as well as radiologists in key areas, according to a study published in Radiology, a journal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). OAK BROOK, Ill. – When double reading screening mammograms,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bioengineer.org
Treg cell transplantation proves effective in treating brittle bone disease in mouse model
The building blocks of a structure consist of load-bearing elements that rarely change despite renovations or repairs. They remain intact and consistent over time, but in the human body, our building blocks do just the opposite. The building blocks of a structure consist of load-bearing elements that rarely change despite...
bioengineer.org
The blood stem cell research that could change medicine of the future
Biomedical engineers and medical researchers at UNSW Sydney have independently made discoveries about embryonic blood stem cell creation that could one day eliminate the need for blood stem cell donors. Biomedical engineers and medical researchers at UNSW Sydney have independently made discoveries about embryonic blood stem cell creation that could...
bioengineer.org
Cold method for clearer fatty liver observation found
Osaka, Japan – Obesity can give rise to a variety of health concerns. Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)—a type of fatty liver disease that might progress to cancer—is particularly prevalent among obese people. Treatment for NASH patients has yet to be found, due partly to the absence of suitable and efficient methods to isolate and analyze characteristics of hepatic stellate cells (HSCs), which are proven to play a significant role in NASH-associated liver fibrosis and liver cancer progression. Osaka Metropolitan University scientists made a significant advance in this quest with their new approach of performing enzymatic cold perfusion to isolate HSCs from both murine and human fatty liver-associated tumors. Their findings were published in Cellular and Molecular Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
bioengineer.org
Tumor-infiltrating B cells and plasma cells influence early-stage lung cancer biology, immunotherapy responses
HOUSTON ― Through extensive single-cell analysis, researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have created a spatial map of tumor-infiltrating B cells and plasma cells in early-stage lung cancers, highlighting previously unappreciated roles these immune cells play in tumor development and treatment outcomes. HOUSTON ― Through...
bioengineer.org
New therapeutic target against the most common lung cancer
The TIMP-1 protein levels in both tissues and blood have been repeatedly associated with a poor prognosis in lung cancers, but its role in this cancer process was, to date, unknown. Now, a study led by Jordi Alcaraz, lecturer at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the University of Barcelona and researcher at the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC), has determined that this protein is not only a good biomarker, but it is also involved in the progression of lung adenocarcinoma. These results, published in the journal Matrix Biology, open the door to the design of new treatments against this disease.
bioengineer.org
Summer is the season of caution: Extreme heat events mean higher risk for diabetics
In extreme heat events, people with diabetes had a greater risk of being hospitalized for complications related to hypo- or hyperglycemia (i.e., low or high blood glucose levels) In extreme heat events, people with diabetes had a greater risk of being hospitalized for complications related to hypo- or hyperglycemia (i.e.,...
bioengineer.org
Poll: Aching joints make older adults reach for many forms of pain relief – but health risks could follow
Popping a pill may bring short-term relief for arthritis-related joint pain, but many older adults may not realize that what they swallow could raise their risk of other health problems, or that other non-drug options could help them, a new poll suggests. Popping a pill may bring short-term relief for...
bioengineer.org
How many drinks is too many?
A new rodent study shows that even small quantities of alcohol can trigger epigenomic and transciptomic changes in brain circuitry in an area that is crucial in the development of addiction. A new rodent study shows that even small quantities of alcohol can trigger epigenomic and transciptomic changes in brain...
bioengineer.org
Recommended blood sugar levels to avoid diabetes-related damage
The levels of long-term blood sugar, HbA1c, can be used to accurately determine the risk of a person with type 1 diabetes developing eye- and kidney complications. A study from Linköping University, Sweden, has shown that this level should be lower than 53 mmol/mol (7%). The study has followed individuals for more than 30 years after the onset of type 1 diabetes, and the results have been published in Diabetes Care.
bioengineer.org
COVID-19 amplified hardship for many Harvey victims
HOUSTON – (Sept. 13, 2022) – A study by Rice University, the University of Notre Dame and the Environmental Defense Fund shows the economic and mental health consequences on victims of Hurricane Harvey and COVID-19 were cumulative. The results appear in Environmental Research. HOUSTON – (Sept. 13, 2022)...
New study highlights ketamine’s promise for treatment-resistant depression
Ketamine has currently only been approved by the FDA for the treatment of depression in a nasal spray. Julia Rendleman for The Washington Post/Getty ImagesThe study had some limitations, and treatment centers still remain highly unregulated.
bioengineer.org
AI helps detect pancreatic cancer
OAK BROOK, Ill. – An artificial intelligence (AI) tool is highly effective at detecting pancreatic cancer on CT, according to a study published in Radiology, a journal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). OAK BROOK, Ill. – An artificial intelligence (AI) tool is highly effective at detecting...
Comments / 0