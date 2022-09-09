Read full article on original website
Neoadjuvant immunotherapy improves outlook in high-risk melanoma
Patients with high-risk melanoma who received the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab both before and after surgery to remove cancerous tissue had a significantly lower risk of their cancer recurring than similar patients who received the drug only after surgery. Patients with high-risk melanoma who received the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab both before...
A new era of early cancer detection with blood test may change cancer screening paradigms
New tests can detect common cancer signal across over 50 types of cancer from tumour DNA in blood. Latest results are an important first step to early detection of previously hard to find cancers. Cancer services must step up to redefine early cancer detection and the provision of care. Paris,...
TAVR is an affordable and effective strategy for treating aortic stenosis patients
Philadelphia, September 12, 2022 – Minimally invasive, catheter-based transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) has revolutionized treatment of aortic stenosis (AS), and both American and European guidelines have approved its use. However, there is a perception that TAVR is more expensive than surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR). A budget impact analysis comparing the two options now shows that TAVR is an affordable and effective strategy for the treatment of AS. The study appears in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology, published by Elsevier.
Cold method for clearer fatty liver observation found
Osaka, Japan – Obesity can give rise to a variety of health concerns. Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)—a type of fatty liver disease that might progress to cancer—is particularly prevalent among obese people. Treatment for NASH patients has yet to be found, due partly to the absence of suitable and efficient methods to isolate and analyze characteristics of hepatic stellate cells (HSCs), which are proven to play a significant role in NASH-associated liver fibrosis and liver cancer progression. Osaka Metropolitan University scientists made a significant advance in this quest with their new approach of performing enzymatic cold perfusion to isolate HSCs from both murine and human fatty liver-associated tumors. Their findings were published in Cellular and Molecular Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
Recommended blood sugar levels to avoid diabetes-related damage
The levels of long-term blood sugar, HbA1c, can be used to accurately determine the risk of a person with type 1 diabetes developing eye- and kidney complications. A study from Linköping University, Sweden, has shown that this level should be lower than 53 mmol/mol (7%). The study has followed individuals for more than 30 years after the onset of type 1 diabetes, and the results have been published in Diabetes Care.
Oncoscience | As expected, based on rapamycin-like p53-mediated gerosuppression, mTOR inhibition acts as a checkpoint in p53-mediated tumor suppression
“SASP is one of the mechanisms of tumor-promotion by senescent cells and is inhibited by both rapamycin and p53 [12, 18–20].”. “SASP is one of the mechanisms of tumor-promotion by senescent cells and is inhibited by both rapamycin and p53 [12, 18–20].”. BUFFALO, NY- September 12, 2022 –...
RET inhibitor selpercatinib demonstrates durable responses in tumor-agnostic population
HOUSTON ― The highly selective RET inhibitor selpercatinib was well-tolerated and achieved durable objective responses across multiple tumor types in the Phase I/II LIBRETTO-001 trial, according to researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. HOUSTON ― The highly selective RET inhibitor selpercatinib was well-tolerated and achieved...
Tumor-infiltrating B cells and plasma cells influence early-stage lung cancer biology, immunotherapy responses
HOUSTON ― Through extensive single-cell analysis, researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have created a spatial map of tumor-infiltrating B cells and plasma cells in early-stage lung cancers, highlighting previously unappreciated roles these immune cells play in tumor development and treatment outcomes. HOUSTON ― Through...
AI helps detect pancreatic cancer
OAK BROOK, Ill. – An artificial intelligence (AI) tool is highly effective at detecting pancreatic cancer on CT, according to a study published in Radiology, a journal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). OAK BROOK, Ill. – An artificial intelligence (AI) tool is highly effective at detecting...
The blood stem cell research that could change medicine of the future
Biomedical engineers and medical researchers at UNSW Sydney have independently made discoveries about embryonic blood stem cell creation that could one day eliminate the need for blood stem cell donors. Biomedical engineers and medical researchers at UNSW Sydney have independently made discoveries about embryonic blood stem cell creation that could...
Patients had ‘significant and clinically meaningful improvement’ for survival in colorectal cancer trial
Patients with metastatic colorectal cancer who had not responded to other treatments had “significant and clinically meaningful improvement” in overall survival when treated with the oral targeted therapy fruquintinib, according to findings from the phase 3 FRESCO-2 study presented in Paris during the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.
A special issue of the Journal of Nuclear Medicine Technology highlights the new frontier of theranostics
Reston, VA — A special issue of the Journal of Nuclear Medicine Technology (JNMT) focuses on theranostics, a nuclear medicine innovation that allows a cancer treatment to be tailored to a specific patient, optimizing their outcome. The issue explores theranostics as it relates to technologists and includes articles on quality and practice management, imaging, and radiation safety, as well as continuing education articles.
Twice-daily nasal irrigation reduces COVID-related illness, death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (Sept. 13, 2022) – Starting twice daily flushing of the mucus-lined nasal cavity with a mild saline solution soon after testing positive for COVID-19 can significantly reduce hospitalization and death, investigators report. AUGUSTA, Ga. (Sept. 13, 2022) – Starting twice daily flushing of the mucus-lined nasal cavity...
