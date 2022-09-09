ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Anne Curtsies to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin in Powerful Moment

Princess Anne paid a subtle and emotional tribute to her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as her coffin entered the Palace of the Holyroodhouse in Scotland on Sunday. The 72-year-old daughter of the late monarch curtsied before the queen's coffin as she stood alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence. The...
Live updates: King Charles, siblings escort mother's coffin

EDINBURGH, Scotland — The children of Queen Elizabeth II are accompanying their mother’s coffin on a procession through the Scottish capital. A military bagpiper played mournful music as the coffin, draped in the royal standard, was carried from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and placed in a hearse Monday.
Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lands in London

LONDON (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left the monarch's beloved Scotland and landed Tuesday evening in London, where crowds have gathered along the route it will take to Buckingham Palace. Her son, King Charles III, returned to London from Northern Ireland, where his visit drew a...
Kate Middleton shares Prince Louis's reaction to the queen's death

Kate Middleton, now known as the Princess of Wales, has shared the "sweet" reaction Prince Louis had to hearing that Queen Elizabeth II had died earlier this week. A video has captured the moment the royal gave an insight into how how she had broken the sad news to her three children of their great-grandmother's passing on Thursday.
“History”: Thousands come for last glimpse of queen

LONDON (AP) — When Rachel Brading was a child she waited hours to see Queen Elizabeth II pass by her hometown in the midlands of England. Forty years later she was waiting again, one among a crowd of thousands hoping to catch one last glimpse of the late monarch’s coffin before her burial.
A London diaspora district remembers a queen — ambivalently

In a church in a West London district known locally as Little India, a book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II lies open. Five days after the monarch’s passing, few have signed their names. The congregation of 300 is made up largely of the South Asian diaspora, like the majority of the estimated 70,000 people living in the district of Southall, a community tucked away in London's outer reaches of London and built on waves of migration that span 100 years. First came the Welsh coal miners, then the Irish. Then, after World War II's devastation, an influx of...
Leaky pen irks King Charles during signing ceremony

BELFAST (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles vented his frustration at a leaky pen on Tuesday during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland, the second time in recent days he has shown visible irritation during such proceedings. Charles, visiting Northern Ireland as part of a tour of the United Kingdom to...
Twitter Users Want Britain to Return the Kohinoor Diamond

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, online users are calling for the British government to surrender artifacts obtained by the British Empire, including the Kohinoor diamond — one of the most famous diamonds in the world. Conversations about the diamond — also spelled Koh-i-noor — which...
