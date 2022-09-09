Read full article on original website
Princess Anne Curtsies to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin in Powerful Moment
Princess Anne paid a subtle and emotional tribute to her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as her coffin entered the Palace of the Holyroodhouse in Scotland on Sunday. The 72-year-old daughter of the late monarch curtsied before the queen's coffin as she stood alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence. The...
Live updates: King Charles, siblings escort mother's coffin
EDINBURGH, Scotland — The children of Queen Elizabeth II are accompanying their mother’s coffin on a procession through the Scottish capital. A military bagpiper played mournful music as the coffin, draped in the royal standard, was carried from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and placed in a hearse Monday.
Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lands in London
LONDON (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left the monarch's beloved Scotland and landed Tuesday evening in London, where crowds have gathered along the route it will take to Buckingham Palace. Her son, King Charles III, returned to London from Northern Ireland, where his visit drew a...
Kate Middleton shares Prince Louis's reaction to the queen's death
Kate Middleton, now known as the Princess of Wales, has shared the "sweet" reaction Prince Louis had to hearing that Queen Elizabeth II had died earlier this week. A video has captured the moment the royal gave an insight into how how she had broken the sad news to her three children of their great-grandmother's passing on Thursday.
Lamprey pie: Michigan man prepares to ship invasive, blood-sucking fish to England for king's coronation
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The death of an English monarch portends the crowning of another and that means giving King Charles III the gift of a pie filled with Michigan flavor. An invasive species, lampreys have decimated game species in the Great Lakes. They have been the fishing industry’s...
“History”: Thousands come for last glimpse of queen
LONDON (AP) — When Rachel Brading was a child she waited hours to see Queen Elizabeth II pass by her hometown in the midlands of England. Forty years later she was waiting again, one among a crowd of thousands hoping to catch one last glimpse of the late monarch’s coffin before her burial.
King Charles, William and Harry to accompany Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall – live updates
Ceremonial procession to see senior royals following coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall for four-day lying in state
A London diaspora district remembers a queen — ambivalently
In a church in a West London district known locally as Little India, a book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II lies open. Five days after the monarch’s passing, few have signed their names. The congregation of 300 is made up largely of the South Asian diaspora, like the majority of the estimated 70,000 people living in the district of Southall, a community tucked away in London's outer reaches of London and built on waves of migration that span 100 years. First came the Welsh coal miners, then the Irish. Then, after World War II's devastation, an influx of...
Oprah weighs in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's potential reconciliation with royal family
Oprah Winfrey is looking back at her "bombshell" 2021 interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as it appears a reconciliation may be possible between the couple and the royal family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death. At the Toronto Film Festival promoting Sidney, a documentary about acting legend...
The sovereign’s wealth: UK royal family’s finances – explained
The holdings of the crown estate, Duchy of Lancaster and Duchy of Cornwall, together worth £17bn
John Oliver's Jabs At Queen Elizabeth Are Cut From U.K. Version Of His Show
British broadcaster Sky was criticized online for scrapping the jokes.
Leaky pen irks King Charles during signing ceremony
BELFAST (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles vented his frustration at a leaky pen on Tuesday during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland, the second time in recent days he has shown visible irritation during such proceedings. Charles, visiting Northern Ireland as part of a tour of the United Kingdom to...
Twitter Users Want Britain to Return the Kohinoor Diamond
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, online users are calling for the British government to surrender artifacts obtained by the British Empire, including the Kohinoor diamond — one of the most famous diamonds in the world. Conversations about the diamond — also spelled Koh-i-noor — which...
UK inflation eases to 9.9% but remains close to 40-year high – business live
Inflation eases because of a fall in petrol and diesel prices while food prices rise at fastest rate since mid-2008, driven by milk, cheese and eggs
