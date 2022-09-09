Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
RB Hudson class of 1964 to pass ‘nonviolent torch’ to middle students
The R.B. Hudson High School class of 1964 will meet this week to speak with current middle school students and the community on non-violence and unity. Former Selma Fire Chief Henry Allen, a graduate of R.B. Hudson and one of the coordinators of the event, said he and attorney Charles Bonner wrote a proposal to the Selma City Council to resolve that Sept. 16 be “Unity in Non-violence Day” in Selma to recognize when R.B. Hudson students refused to go to school the day after the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham in 1963.
alabamanews.net
9/11 Remembered in Montgomery with Memorial Weekend of Service
HandsOn River Region is using volunteers to perform community service work as a way to remember the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist strikes against the U.S. All weekend, volunteers will be performing basic maintenance and repair work at Capitol Heights Middle School, Davis Elementary...
wvasfm.org
Applications for the 2022 Turkey Day Classic Parade are now being accepted
The 98th annual Turkey Day Classic Parade will begin at 9 a.m., on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022 in downtown Montgomery. Parade applications are now being accepted. The deadline to register is Monday, October 31, 2022. Get your application in today, and don't miss out on this annual holiday event!
selmasun.com
Ribbon Cutting to be held for Central Alabama Audiology on Sept. 19
The Selma and Dallas County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon and grand opening for Central Alabama Audiology on Monday, Sept. 19. The event will be held at Central Alabama Audiology's location on 203 Dallas Avenue at 4 p.m.
alabamanews.net
Several MPS Students Hospitalized after Participating in the One Chip Challenge
Several students in Montgomery Public Schools have been hospitalized after participating in the one chip challenge, and Board of Education Administrators want parents to be aware of the dangers. The One chip challenge, like many other challenges circulating on social media platforms like TikTok, Youtube and Twitter, is gaining momentum...
wtvy.com
Montgomery cleans up underpass, helps homeless veteran
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City crews worked to clear the area of the Ann Street underpass as part of Montgomery’s plan to address homelessness. “I think it leads to a more compassionate and equitable community. And that’s what we’re trying to bring about at all levels of this city,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said.
alabamanews.net
City of Auburn Welcomes Inspirational Franchise that Employs People with Disabilities
A few weeks ago a new coffee shop franchise came to the City of Auburn where they make a huge impact with the people they hire. Amy and Ben Wright wanted to make a change in the world for their children, Bitty and Beau who were born with Down Syndrome. They opened ‘Bitty and Beau’s Coffee’ 6 years ago in their home of Wilmington, North Carolina to become a place for their kids to grow up and feel valued in their lives.
WSFA
MPS warns students against ‘One Chip Challenge’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is warning its students about a dangerous social media trend that has made its way to Montgomery. According to MPS, the “One Chip Challenge” involves eating a chip made with two of the hottest peppers in the world. The participant is then encouraged to avoid food or drink for an hour.
Auburn Ranked Top University in the State
Auburn University has been ranked as the best university in Alabama and tied for 97th best in the National Universities category in U.S. News and World Report’s latest Best Colleges rankings. The rankings are based on 17 metrics, with the most weight placed on graduation and retention rates and...
WSFA
WSFA, BBB to hold document shredding event Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the Better Business Bureau for a free shredding event on Friday. The BBB Community Shred Day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the Eastdale Mall parking lot in front of Dillard’s. This is a great...
elmoreautauganews.com
City of Prattville Hosts 9/11 Memorial; 21 Years Later
Autauga County Probate Judge, Kim Kervin, along with the City of Prattville, hosted a 9/11 Memorial this morning at the Public Safety Building, to honor those lives lost in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Kervin opened the ceremony by thanking those who worked hard to make the event happen...
WSFA
Montgomery Fire Dept. honors fallen 9/11 heroes, local first responders
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The sound of a bell rang throughout downtown Montgomery on Sunday as firefighters honored their brothers and sisters lost in the line of duty. “We vow to never forget,” said Montgomery Fire Chief Miford Jordan. Nearly 3,000 were killed in the September 11th, 2001, terrorist...
WSFA
15th annual Breakfast for Babies takes place Friday in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a two-year absence, Chappy’s Deli is set to hold its 15th annual Breakfast for Babies fundraiser starting again in 2022!. The fundraiser, which didn’t occur in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 health pandemic, will take place on Sept. 16 at the restaurant’s Perry Hill Road location.
Wetumpka Herald
WE ARE BACK! HUGE Yard Sale! Alex Ci
WE ARE BACK! HUGE Yard Sale! Alex City Park & Rec, Sportplex Senior Activity Center Saturday, September 17th 6am-11am Inside/Outside, Rain or Shine Want to clean out the garage? Bring items Friday, 4:00-5:00. Call Bernice 256-794-1044 for information. Something for Everyone! Lots of adult and children's clothes, all sizes! Household items, jewelry, furniture, you name it! PLEASE WEAR A MASK!
This $2.7 million Alabama lakeside house is a prime spot to entertain
A Tallapoosa County home recently sold after an extensive set of renovations - but it doesn’t hurt to have almost 600 feet of shoreline to go along with the roof over your head. This home off Lake Hill Drive in Alexander City recently sold for $2.6 million after listing...
WSFA
Montgomery Humane Society opening 2nd location to help with overpopulation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society is opening a new adoption center to help with animal overpopulation. The new center, opening Saturday, will be located at 2585 Bell Rd. The building used to be a veterinary hospital. Spokeswoman Lea Turbert says this new building is good and bad.
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
Greenville Advocate
Greenville ready to ReLi on new gas option
ReLi Gas, a part of the Thompson Gas Company, hosted its grand opening during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Thursday, Sept. 8. This latest upgrade to Thompson, a long-standing company in the Greenville area, is their meter program. “There’s a wireless meter and it’s basically on a 1:1 ratio for your...
Attorney General Steve Marshall announces Alabama Supreme Court overrules antiquated time-of-death rule
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Supreme Court has reinstated the case of John Grant, 47, of Montgomery, for the murder of Earl Mock who died 15 months after he was shot in the face with a shotgun. Grant’s murder prosecution had been blocked due to a common law “year-and-a-day rule,” which allowed homicide prosecutions only if the victim died within a year and a day of the criminal act.
alabamanews.net
Police Finding Fentanyl in Dallas Co. More Frequently
The deadly drug Fentanyl is being found in the Selma-Dallas County area more frequently over the last few weeks. Now local law enforcement is warning the public about the dangers associated with the synthetic opioid. “We’re starting to see more and more of it,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.
