ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
selmasun.com

RB Hudson class of 1964 to pass ‘nonviolent torch’ to middle students

The R.B. Hudson High School class of 1964 will meet this week to speak with current middle school students and the community on non-violence and unity. Former Selma Fire Chief Henry Allen, a graduate of R.B. Hudson and one of the coordinators of the event, said he and attorney Charles Bonner wrote a proposal to the Selma City Council to resolve that Sept. 16 be “Unity in Non-violence Day” in Selma to recognize when R.B. Hudson students refused to go to school the day after the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham in 1963.
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

9/11 Remembered in Montgomery with Memorial Weekend of Service

HandsOn River Region is using volunteers to perform community service work as a way to remember the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist strikes against the U.S. All weekend, volunteers will be performing basic maintenance and repair work at Capitol Heights Middle School, Davis Elementary...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huntingdon College#Women And Men#The Board Of Trustees#Wests#The President S Office
alabamanews.net

Several MPS Students Hospitalized after Participating in the One Chip Challenge

Several students in Montgomery Public Schools have been hospitalized after participating in the one chip challenge, and Board of Education Administrators want parents to be aware of the dangers. The One chip challenge, like many other challenges circulating on social media platforms like TikTok, Youtube and Twitter, is gaining momentum...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Montgomery cleans up underpass, helps homeless veteran

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City crews worked to clear the area of the Ann Street underpass as part of Montgomery’s plan to address homelessness. “I think it leads to a more compassionate and equitable community. And that’s what we’re trying to bring about at all levels of this city,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

City of Auburn Welcomes Inspirational Franchise that Employs People with Disabilities

A few weeks ago a new coffee shop franchise came to the City of Auburn where they make a huge impact with the people they hire. Amy and Ben Wright wanted to make a change in the world for their children, Bitty and Beau who were born with Down Syndrome. They opened ‘Bitty and Beau’s Coffee’ 6 years ago in their home of Wilmington, North Carolina to become a place for their kids to grow up and feel valued in their lives.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

MPS warns students against ‘One Chip Challenge’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is warning its students about a dangerous social media trend that has made its way to Montgomery. According to MPS, the “One Chip Challenge” involves eating a chip made with two of the hottest peppers in the world. The participant is then encouraged to avoid food or drink for an hour.
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, AL
WSFA

WSFA, BBB to hold document shredding event Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the Better Business Bureau for a free shredding event on Friday. The BBB Community Shred Day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the Eastdale Mall parking lot in front of Dillard’s. This is a great...
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

City of Prattville Hosts 9/11 Memorial; 21 Years Later

Autauga County Probate Judge, Kim Kervin, along with the City of Prattville, hosted a 9/11 Memorial this morning at the Public Safety Building, to honor those lives lost in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Kervin opened the ceremony by thanking those who worked hard to make the event happen...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

15th annual Breakfast for Babies takes place Friday in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a two-year absence, Chappy’s Deli is set to hold its 15th annual Breakfast for Babies fundraiser starting again in 2022!. The fundraiser, which didn’t occur in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 health pandemic, will take place on Sept. 16 at the restaurant’s Perry Hill Road location.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

WE ARE BACK! HUGE Yard Sale! Alex Ci

WE ARE BACK! HUGE Yard Sale! Alex City Park & Rec, Sportplex Senior Activity Center Saturday, September 17th 6am-11am Inside/Outside, Rain or Shine Want to clean out the garage? Bring items Friday, 4:00-5:00. Call Bernice 256-794-1044 for information. Something for Everyone! Lots of adult and children's clothes, all sizes! Household items, jewelry, furniture, you name it! PLEASE WEAR A MASK!
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?

34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
ALABAMA STATE
Greenville Advocate

Greenville ready to ReLi on new gas option

ReLi Gas, a part of the Thompson Gas Company, hosted its grand opening during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Thursday, Sept. 8. This latest upgrade to Thompson, a long-standing company in the Greenville area, is their meter program. “There’s a wireless meter and it’s basically on a 1:1 ratio for your...
GREENVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Attorney General Steve Marshall announces Alabama Supreme Court overrules antiquated time-of-death rule

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Supreme Court has reinstated the case of John Grant, 47, of Montgomery, for the murder of Earl Mock who died 15 months after he was shot in the face with a shotgun. Grant’s murder prosecution had been blocked due to a common law “year-and-a-day rule,” which allowed homicide prosecutions only if the victim died within a year and a day of the criminal act.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Police Finding Fentanyl in Dallas Co. More Frequently

The deadly drug Fentanyl is being found in the Selma-Dallas County area more frequently over the last few weeks. Now local law enforcement is warning the public about the dangers associated with the synthetic opioid. “We’re starting to see more and more of it,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy