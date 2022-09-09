Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donationWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
Updates from Morristown Town Council Meeting, Introductions, Adoptions, Resolutions.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
NY1
Legal Aid Society: NYC denied dozens of men temporary housing
The city’s shelter system denied dozens of men temporary housing on Monday, in violation of the five boroughs’ right-to-shelter law, the Legal Aid Society claims. The city was unable to place at least 60 people Monday night, the Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless alleged in a joint press release. New York City’s right-to-shelter law guarantees temporary housing for anyone who applies for shelter placement.
NY1
City Council to launch two investigations into NYCHA water quality
NY1 has learned two separate City Council chairs have sent a letter to the head of the New York City Housing Authority, opening investigations into water quality concerns. The move comes after public housing tenants at the Jacob Riis Houses in Manhattan went without water for a week as they waited for more information on a positive arsenic test in the water supply.
NY1
Evening Briefing: State adopts new rules for non-public schools, yeshivas; dozens of men denied temporary housing, Legal Aid says
Good evening, New York City. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know about for tonight and tomorrow, as well as your weather outlook. Your Weather Planner. Our latest front will exit tonight, and in its wake, there will be plenty of...
NY1
‘Sweet Truth Act’ would require sugar warnings on chain restaurant menus
Menus at chain restaurants across the city might one day have warnings next to items that are exceedingly sugary, if the City Council passes a newly proposed bill. Spearheaded by Manhattan Councilmember Keith Powers and health advocates, the bill, dubbed the “Sweet Truth Act,” would require chain restaurants to place warning icons next to all menu items that contain more than 50 grams—or 12 ½ teaspoons—of added sugars.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NY1
New York's life expectancy plunges amid COVID-19 pandemic
Life expectancy declined nationwide in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. New York state, hit hard and early by the spread of the virus, saw the steepest drop in the average expected life span by three years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Advocates and lawmakers are...
NY1
New York lawmakers and advocates say minimum wage hike is needed
State lawmakers and advocates who support an increase in New York's minimum wage are making a renewed push for the measure amid rising costs, a tight labor market and a recognition of labor's contributions as the summer ends. The Raise Up NY Coalition at the New York City Labor Day...
NY1
Speaker Adams backs solitary confinement ban
City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams announced her support for a bill that would ban solitary confinement in city jails and plans to schedule a hearing on the legislation next week. The bill was reintroduced by Public Advocate Jumaane Williams in June after failing to pass in previous years. It’s sponsored...
NY1
Mayor and governor take passive approach to Hasidic school system exposé
The New York Times published a report Sunday analyzing New York’s Hasidic Jewish religious schools that have received around $1 billion in government funding in the last four years, but are not providing basic education to its students. The Times found that many schools don't provide instruction in math,...
RELATED PEOPLE
NY1
State adopts new rules for non-public schools, yeshivas
Non-public schools — including Hasidic yeshivas — could be subject to inspections by the city education department, under new regulations passed by the Board of Regents Tuesday. The rules are aimed at ensuring schools follow a century-old state law which requires non-public schools to offer an education that...
NY1
Taxi, Uber trips expected to get pricier under city proposal
For the first time in a decade, the city is planning to hike yellow taxi meter rates and surcharges to help ease pain from inflation and high gas prices that eat into the income of cabbies. “We need more money because everything costs more,” said one cabbie, Raymond Germain, an...
NY1
With inflation, back to school is pricier this year
It’s time for kids to go back to school and, for parents, that can mean spending a lot of money on school supplies. “The average cost of, you know, just getting basic school supplies is about $250 per child,” said Kathleen Rivera, chief development and communications officer at the Child Center of New York. “You can imagine with the economic toll on our families, as well as increased inflation, supply chain issues — just trying to find the supplies at a reasonable cost is taking quite a toll on our families,”
NY1
City Councilmembers champion maternal health care law
A trio of Black City Councilwomen joined Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” to talk about a packages of bills signed into law that aim to combat maternal mortality, particularly among Black women. “There are so many women who are just not heard,” Bronx City Councilmember Althea Stevens...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NY1
Morning Briefing: New NYC Ferry fares go into effect; eighth graders prepare for high school
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. Showers and storms are back in the forecast again for Monday. Be sure to keep the umbrella handy through Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will stay around the mid-70s all day today and tomorrow before rain chances taper off by...
NY1
Mayor Adams tells city agencies to cut expenses by 3%
The Adams administration is instructing all agencies to cut their city-funded expenses by 3% this fiscal year and 4.75% next fiscal year and the out-years, according to a memo from budget director Jacques Jiha obtained by NY1 Monday. The new Program to Eliminate the Gap, or PEG, will be implemented...
NY1
New climate tech hub opening in Manhattan
A new crop of climate-adaptation companies is coming to New York City to grow. “Adapting to climate change needs really to be aware of what’s going on in the field at a local level with genetics but also with data,” said Martin Ducroquet, the co-founder of Sencrop, a company that offers farmers new tools to monitor weather conditions and maximize their yields.
NY1
City takes first step toward landmarking Julius' Bar
The oldest gay bar in the five boroughs, Greenwich Village stalwart Julius’ Bar, is on track to become a New York City landmark. Members of the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission unanimously voted during a public hearing Tuesday morning to “calendar” the West 10th Street building that houses the bar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NY1
Cuomo ethics complaint repeats claims about harassment probe
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed an ethics complaint Tuesday against state Attorney General Letitia James, reiterating his oft-repeated complaint about the way she handled a sexual harassment investigation that led to his resignation last year. Cuomo questioned the accuracy and credibility of the investigation’s findings, alleging James, a...
NY1
Bronx resident, wife plead guilty to attempting to assist ISIS
A 21-year-old Bronx resident and his wife have plead guilty to attempting to support ISIS, prosecutors said in a statement Monday. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said James Bradley and his 30-year-old wife, Arwa Muthana, attempted to travel to the Middle East to join ISIS, collected and distributed videos of Osama Bin Laden and told an undercover law enforcement officer that they wanted to “take out” American military cadets.
NY1
New NYC Ferry fares go into effect Monday
New York City Ferry one-way tickets will increase from $2.75 to $4 starting Monday. The changes, announced in July, will also add in discounts for low-income New Yorkers. This change is the first phase of Mayor Eric Adams’ “NYC Ferry Forward.”. According to a July press release from...
NY1
Mom being evaluated after 3 kids found dead in Coney Island: NYPD
Three children died after they were found unconscious on the Coney Island shoreline early Monday morning, and their mother is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation, the NYPD said. A concerned family member called 911 around 1:40 a.m. on Monday saying they believed a woman may have harmed her children, police said.
Comments / 0