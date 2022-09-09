ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
beckersdental.com

USOSM adds VP of business development

Irving, Texas-based U.S. Oral Surgery Management recently hired Robert Manning as its vice president of business development. Mr. Manning is tasked with guiding the company's strategic growth by recruiting surgeon partners and ensuring a smooth partnership process, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Mr. Manning has more than...
