A Look at Florida's Death Penalty History as Parkland School Shooter Trial Nears End
A South Florida jury is currently tasked with deciding the fate of the 23-year-old gunman who opened fire in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on in 2018, killing 17 people and injuring 17 others. The sentencing trial for the confessed Parkland shooter, now 23-year-old Nikolas Cruz, has become one of...
Storm Chances Increase Starting Wednesday Across South Florida
South Florida will not see much of a break from the recent wet weather with an increase in storm chances starting Wednesday. Storms are firing up again Wednesday afternoon with more than half of us seeing the rain. Isolated flooding is certainly likely as the ground is already saturated. Highs...
North Carolina Man Facing 20 Charges in Pembroke Pines DUI Crash
A 38-year-old North Carolina man is accused of DUI and causing a four-vehicle collision that sent five people to the hospital including two children. Harold Iparraguirre was jailed Tuesday on 20 charges following the 8 p.m. Nov. 6 crash in the 7200 block of eastbound Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines.
These Are the 10 Cheapest States to Buy a House in 2022—and Florida Isn't One of Them
In August, Homebuyer.com used the median household income and the median home price in each state to determine the most affordable states in the U.S. to buy a house in 2022. The list ranked each state based on the average percent of income it takes to cover monthly mortgage costs — from lowest to highest.
Pair Accused of Attempted Florida Keys-Cuba Human Smuggling Operation: Sheriff
Two men are facing charges after authorities in the Florida Keys said they were trying to travel to Cuba as part of a human smuggling venture. Victor Manuel Rios Castillo, 29, was charged with attempted human smuggling and Jorge Luis Fernandez Rodriguez, 53, was charged with transporting fuel illegally, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.
Central Florida Man Shot Officer, Claiming Police Were Part of ‘Mexican Cartel'
A central Florida man was arrested Friday after police said he shot an officer who confronted him at a hotel room, claiming he thought the officers were members of the “Mexican cartel coming to steal his belongings.”. NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place in Melbourne along Florida’s...
