NBC Miami

Storm Chances Increase Starting Wednesday Across South Florida

South Florida will not see much of a break from the recent wet weather with an increase in storm chances starting Wednesday. Storms are firing up again Wednesday afternoon with more than half of us seeing the rain. Isolated flooding is certainly likely as the ground is already saturated. Highs...
North Carolina Man Facing 20 Charges in Pembroke Pines DUI Crash

A 38-year-old North Carolina man is accused of DUI and causing a four-vehicle collision that sent five people to the hospital including two children. Harold Iparraguirre was jailed Tuesday on 20 charges following the 8 p.m. Nov. 6 crash in the 7200 block of eastbound Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines.
Pair Accused of Attempted Florida Keys-Cuba Human Smuggling Operation: Sheriff

Two men are facing charges after authorities in the Florida Keys said they were trying to travel to Cuba as part of a human smuggling venture. Victor Manuel Rios Castillo, 29, was charged with attempted human smuggling and Jorge Luis Fernandez Rodriguez, 53, was charged with transporting fuel illegally, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.
