Evacuations have all been lifted from the Mill Fire, which is now 100% contained after burning 3,935 acres. 92 homes were destroyed and 26 outbuildings. Two women in weed were killed and 3 other civilians were injured. No official cause has been declared but the Mill Fire is believed to have started from an equipment malfunction at the Roseburg Mill in Weed September 2nd. It spread to Lake Shastina to the north and also caused a lot of damage in the Lincoln Heights community, which was established by employees of the mill in the 1920s. The Roseburg Forest Products Company is providing $50 Million for a community restoration fund and their insurers will set up a claims office in Weed. The company will announce details Wednesday.

WEED, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO