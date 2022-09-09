Read full article on original website
KYUK
A dive team is helping BSAR look for three missing hunters
A dive team is assisting Bethel Search and Rescue (BSAR) in looking for a group of hunters that have been missing for two weeks. The team arrived in Bethel from Anchorage on the evening Sept. 12. The next morning, the team began looking for the three missing men: Justin Crow, Shane McIntyre, and Carl Flynn.
Search for Three Missing Moose Hunters in Alaska Still Ongoing. Another Moose Hunter Found Deceased
Bethel Search and Rescue has been working on two separate cases involving moose hunters who went missing along Alaska’s Lower Kuskokwim River. One case involved a hunter who was by himself, and it wrapped up late last week when the hunter was found deceased near his boat. The other mission, which is still ongoing, involves three hunters who were reported missing with their boat near Bethel on Aug. 30.
Delta Discovery
Support for a drug-sniffing dog for Bethel
Bethel Friends of Canines fully supports the City of Bethel Police Department’s future K-9 Program. We are an animal rescue organization that works closely with the City of Bethel Police Department to manage animal control issues in the community, including helping to run the city pound and finding homes for dogs in the pound.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Fallen Firefighter Memorial adds 2 names during 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
Special Olympics Alaska holds their Fall Tournament this weekend.
kbbi.org
Short-term rentals high and climbing on the Kenai Peninsula
Short-term rentals are on the rise in Alaska, a trend that may spell difficulty for long-term renters looking for housing. Here on the Kenai Peninsula, short-term rentals like AirBNB and Vrbo take up the greatest proportion of total houses compared to the rest of the state — nearly 7%.
alaskasnewssource.com
Community concerns over using Anchorage rec centers as emergency homeless shelters
Alaska Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna ruled Monday that the Division of Elections is required to enforce a provision of the Alaska Constitution that disqualifies from running for — or holding elected office — any “person who advocates, or who aids or belongs to any party or organization or association which advocates, the overthrow by force or violence of the government of the United States or of the State...”
Delta Discovery
The Seawall Cross Country Run
The Seawall Cross Country Run. Bethel, Alaska. Friday, September 9th.
ktoo.org
Listen to the program on the Lost Alaskans project:
Guests: Niesje Steinkruger, retired Fairbanks Superior Court Judge. Dr. Rosita Worl, President of the Sealaska Heritage Institute. From 1904 to the 1960’s, more than 4,ooo Alaskans were sent to Morningside Hospital in Portland, Oregon, because the young state wasn’t able to provide treatment for mental patients. They were arrested and put on trial as criminals. After they were convicted of insanity, the judge issued an order committing them to Morningside.
alaskasnewssource.com
The Great Alaska Duck Race
Special Olympics Alaska holds their Fall Tournament this weekend. Shiloh Community Resource Center hosts its first fair. Weather Lab: 4th graders at Alaska Native Cultural Charter School learn about weather and why it rained so much in August.
kinyradio.com
2022 Kathy Kolkhorst Ruddy award recipients celebrated with JAHC fresh air market
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Kathy Kolkhorst Ruddy Awards for the Arts were given out to nominated community members at the JAHC's fresh air market. The event took place at the JAHC on Saturday afternoon. Lauralye Miko, the JAHC Artist's Coordinator, talked about the event. "Today is the last fresh...
workboat.com
Brix Marine delivers charter boat to Alaska
Brix Marine, Port Angeles, Wash., delivered the 48'x18'x4'10" aluminum overnight charter fishing boat Double Down to Soldotna, Alaska-based Big Dan’s Fishing Charters earlier this year. The boat, which was designed by the shipyard, has a draft of 2'4". “Since the Conception fire, we worked really closer with the Coast...
alaskasnewssource.com
Victim identified in Midtown homicide investigation
Alaska Food Policy Council finishes two-year project networking food systems in Alaska. The Alaska Food Policy Council was able to create an action plan that addresses challenges within the state’s various food systems, including education, infrastructure, and future grant opportunities as well as connecting food producers with local establishments.
Kodiak Daily Mirror
On Location-Photo Journey: Kodiak Island Alaska
Be inspired to watch wild bears with these photos from a recent trip to Kodiak Island in Alaska.
Jamie Allard: Leaders motivate people to do what’s right
Great leadership is not about having all the answers, it’s about motivating people to do what’s right. Great leaders will listen to the concerns of their constituency and make principled policy decisions. Great leaders have the vision to employ the individual strengths of their team to accomplish a strategic end state.
Jeep Rollover Resulting in Three Deceased
he Colorado State Patrol reported a Jeep rollover on County Road 361 in Ouray on Monday, September 12, 2022, which claimed the lives of three people.
alaska.gov
Governor Dunleavy Signs Bill Repealing Minimum Wage Exemption for Alaskans with Disabilities
Today at Special Olympics Alaska, Governor Mike Dunleavy singed Senate Bill 185 to repeal an antiquated statute which has allowed employers to pay Alaskans with a physical or mental disability subminimum wage. The bill, sponsored by Senate President Peter Micciche, ensures individuals who are impaired by disabilities, age, or injury, are not discriminated against in jobs where performance aligns with their counterparts. The bill signing ceremony was attended Senator Micciche and Sue Perles of Special Olympic Alaska.
Delta Discovery
Billy Norbert Westlock
Billy Norbert Westlock, lovingly named after Aupalria & Aurralria, was born in Bethel on November 20, 1972 to Gordon Sr. and Nora Westlock. He entered Eternal Life on July 4, 2022. Billy was well-known to many people in various parts of Alaska. He was kind and humble, and through his friendly nature he loved to tease people. He enjoyed helping people whenever help was needed.
alaskalandmine.com
The Sunday Minefield – September 11, 2022
It’s a sad day because it’s the twenty first anniversary of the September 11 attacks. It doesn’t feel like it has been that long for those of us who lived through it. Never forget. The November 8 general election is less than two months away. The field is now officially set as the withdrawal deadline was Monday (September 5) at 5 pm. Eleven legislative candidates and one candidate for U.S. House withdrew. Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) announced the amount of the PFD at an event in Palmer on Thursday. And a critical audit of CARES Act grants the state gave to Alaska businesses was released this week.
Delta Discovery
Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending July 2022
• Between 07/01/2022 and 07/31/2022, the Bethel Fire Department responded to 113 EMS and 15 Fire incidents. • On 07/01/22 at 9:55 p.m., firefighters responded to Ptarmigan Road for the report of a possible fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found the remains of burned food in a microwave. The fire cause was determined to be unintentional.
alaskapublic.org
The Alaska Primary Care Association hopes to boost homegrown health care workforce with new grant
The Alaska Primary Care Association was recently awarded $9.7 million as part of the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Good Jobs challenge grant. The funds will be used to increase the number of Alaskans who enter the health care field, with a particular focus on apprenticeships. Jared Kosin is CEO...
