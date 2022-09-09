It’s a sad day because it’s the twenty first anniversary of the September 11 attacks. It doesn’t feel like it has been that long for those of us who lived through it. Never forget. The November 8 general election is less than two months away. The field is now officially set as the withdrawal deadline was Monday (September 5) at 5 pm. Eleven legislative candidates and one candidate for U.S. House withdrew. Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) announced the amount of the PFD at an event in Palmer on Thursday. And a critical audit of CARES Act grants the state gave to Alaska businesses was released this week.

