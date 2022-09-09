Read full article on original website
Denise Allen
3d ago
Walker already showed us who he is by taking our PFD rights to court and led the way for future legislators absconding with our part of it...😠
Reply(1)
4
Clark Perry
4d ago
Do not vote Walker. He will have the PFD gone in a year. No Walker
Reply(6)
14
Earl Etter
4d ago
He just wants to line his own pockets with our PFD! He doesn't care about Alaskans
Reply(1)
11
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Yukon River Salmon
For generations, Alaska Native people along the Yukon River have depended on a steady supply of salmon for a healthy source of protein to sustain them through the long winter. But king and chum salmon subsistence fishing has been closed to Yukon River families for the past two years, affecting both diets and cultural tradition. What are the factors behind the low runs? We’ll discuss it on the next Talk of Alaska.
alaska.gov
Governor Dunleavy Signs Bill Repealing Minimum Wage Exemption for Alaskans with Disabilities
Today at Special Olympics Alaska, Governor Mike Dunleavy singed Senate Bill 185 to repeal an antiquated statute which has allowed employers to pay Alaskans with a physical or mental disability subminimum wage. The bill, sponsored by Senate President Peter Micciche, ensures individuals who are impaired by disabilities, age, or injury, are not discriminated against in jobs where performance aligns with their counterparts. The bill signing ceremony was attended Senator Micciche and Sue Perles of Special Olympic Alaska.
Jamie Allard: Leaders motivate people to do what’s right
Great leadership is not about having all the answers, it’s about motivating people to do what’s right. Great leaders will listen to the concerns of their constituency and make principled policy decisions. Great leaders have the vision to employ the individual strengths of their team to accomplish a strategic end state.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Peltola makes history, fills Alaska representation void with swearing in
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For roughly half a year, Alaska has gone without representation in the U.S. House of Representatives. That hole was filled Tuesday with the swearing in of Alaska’s new representative, Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska). Peltola made history Tuesday as the first woman to serve Alaska in...
Alaska has shown how to achieve sensible election reform Idaho can learn from
The Gem State had an open primary system prior to 2012. When the primary election rolled around voters would just request a ballot for the party of their choice – Republican, Democrat, whatever – and then vote among the candidates on that ballot. It worked well, but not to the satisfaction of right-wing Republicans who wanted to tip the balance in favor of ultra-conservative candidates.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 12, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Mary Peltola prepares to be sworn in as Alaska’s sole member...
kdll.org
Short-term rentals high and climbing on the Kenai Peninsula
Short-term rentals are on the rise in Alaska, a trend that may spell difficulty for long-term renters looking for housing. Here on the Kenai Peninsula, short-term rentals like AirBNB and Vrbo take up the greatest proportion of total houses compared to the rest of the state — nearly 7%.
sewardjournal.com
Have you seen these trees: Chokecherry, Alaska’s pretty problem plant
We’re looking for invasive chokecherry trees, and we need your help!. The Kenai Peninsula Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (KP-CISMA) is a partnership of government agencies, non-profit organizations, and tribal entities that works to prevent the spread of the most harmful invasive species on the Kenai Peninsula. We collaborate on everything from surveying and monitoring to invasive plant treatment to outreach and education.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska Republican candidate drops out of the U.S. Senate race
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Buzz Kelley, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate suspended his campaign on Monday, September 12, according to the Associated Press. Kelley, who is from Wasilla, finished fourth in the primary race and was hoping not to divide the Republican vote during the general election, when ranked choice voting will be used. His motivation for dropping out of the election came after Mary Peltola won the special election for the Alaska State House seat, because, according to Kelley, “Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich divided the votes.”
alaskareporter.com
Judge: Alaska elections officials must enforce disloyalty clause
An Anchorage Superior Court judge on Monday ruled that the Alaska Division of Elections has a duty to determine whether a candidate for public office is ineligible for disloyalty. It means the case remains on schedule for arguments later this month that could decide Wasilla Republican Rep. David Eastman’s future...
newsfromthestates.com
Kenai borough confirms existence of harassment complaint against governor candidate Pierce
Alaska Republican governor candidate Charlie Pierce is seen in an undated photo published by the Alaska Division of Elections. (Handout photo) Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, one of four candidates for Alaska governor, was asked to resign as mayor after a secret investigation corroborated a harassment complaint against him and found the complainant’s report credible.
ktoo.org
Alaska ferry system goes back to flat rates this winter
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced Sept. 9 that it would stop dynamic pricing this winter. Dynamic pricing means that as seats fill up, they get more expensive. It’s a common practice with airlines — the closer you book to departure, the higher the price. The pricing formula has been in place in the Alaska Marine Highway Service for the last two years.
kinyradio.com
Dunleavy vetoes bill to tax e-cigs and raise minimum age for tobacco
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Friday vetoed a bill that would have raised the minimum age to purchase and legally possess tobacco products from 19 to 21 years old. The bill also included a tax on electronic smoking products that contain nicotine, which is what Dunleavy...
alaskasnewssource.com
Community concerns over using Anchorage rec centers as emergency homeless shelters
Alaska Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna ruled Monday that the Division of Elections is required to enforce a provision of the Alaska Constitution that disqualifies from running for — or holding elected office — any “person who advocates, or who aids or belongs to any party or organization or association which advocates, the overthrow by force or violence of the government of the United States or of the State...”
alaskapublic.org
The Alaska Primary Care Association hopes to boost homegrown health care workforce with new grant
The Alaska Primary Care Association was recently awarded $9.7 million as part of the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Good Jobs challenge grant. The funds will be used to increase the number of Alaskans who enter the health care field, with a particular focus on apprenticeships. Jared Kosin is CEO...
Kodiak Daily Mirror
On Location-Photo Journey: Kodiak Island Alaska
Be inspired to watch wild bears with these photos from a recent trip to Kodiak Island in Alaska. Music Credit: AlexiAction (www.pixabay.com) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 🕐 We save you time so that...
ktoo.org
Interior Department renames 26 places in Alaska to remove a derogatory word for Native women
Twenty-six places in Alaska received a new name Thursday as part of the Interior Department’s initiative to remove a derogatory word for Indigenous women — a change that affects nearly 650 sites and geographic features across the country. The official name change process has been almost a year...
alaskasnewssource.com
US to award $35M in grants to tribes for 988 crisis line
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is making $35 million available in grants to Native Americans to help implement a nationwide mental health crisis hotline. The announcement Friday came after federal officials visited pueblos in New Mexico to hear from the communities about health...
workboat.com
Brix Marine delivers charter boat to Alaska
Brix Marine, Port Angeles, Wash., delivered the 48'x18'x4'10" aluminum overnight charter fishing boat Double Down to Soldotna, Alaska-based Big Dan’s Fishing Charters earlier this year. The boat, which was designed by the shipyard, has a draft of 2'4". “Since the Conception fire, we worked really closer with the Coast...
WMUR.com
Leavitt claims victory in New Hampshire 1st District; race not officially called
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Karoline Leavitt is claiming victory in the Republican 1st Congressional District primary race. With 62% of precincts reporting, Leavitt led 2020 Republican nominee Matt Mowers, 33% to 26%. The race had not yet been called by The Associated Press when Leavitt declared victory shortly after 11 p.m.
