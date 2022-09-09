ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Denise Allen
3d ago

Walker already showed us who he is by taking our PFD rights to court and led the way for future legislators absconding with our part of it...😠

Clark Perry
4d ago

Do not vote Walker. He will have the PFD gone in a year. No Walker

Earl Etter
4d ago

He just wants to line his own pockets with our PFD! He doesn't care about Alaskans

Reply(1)
alaskapublic.org

Talk of Alaska: Yukon River Salmon

For generations, Alaska Native people along the Yukon River have depended on a steady supply of salmon for a healthy source of protein to sustain them through the long winter. But king and chum salmon subsistence fishing has been closed to Yukon River families for the past two years, affecting both diets and cultural tradition. What are the factors behind the low runs? We’ll discuss it on the next Talk of Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
alaska.gov

Governor Dunleavy Signs Bill Repealing Minimum Wage Exemption for Alaskans with Disabilities

Today at Special Olympics Alaska, Governor Mike Dunleavy singed Senate Bill 185 to repeal an antiquated statute which has allowed employers to pay Alaskans with a physical or mental disability subminimum wage. The bill, sponsored by Senate President Peter Micciche, ensures individuals who are impaired by disabilities, age, or injury, are not discriminated against in jobs where performance aligns with their counterparts. The bill signing ceremony was attended Senator Micciche and Sue Perles of Special Olympic Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Jamie Allard: Leaders motivate people to do what’s right

Great leadership is not about having all the answers, it’s about motivating people to do what’s right. Great leaders will listen to the concerns of their constituency and make principled policy decisions. Great leaders have the vision to employ the individual strengths of their team to accomplish a strategic end state.
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Peltola makes history, fills Alaska representation void with swearing in

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For roughly half a year, Alaska has gone without representation in the U.S. House of Representatives. That hole was filled Tuesday with the swearing in of Alaska’s new representative, Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska). Peltola made history Tuesday as the first woman to serve Alaska in...
ALASKA STATE
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
City
Metlakatla, AK
Idaho Capital Sun

Alaska has shown how to achieve sensible election reform Idaho can learn from

The Gem State had an open primary system prior to 2012. When the primary election rolled around voters would just request a ballot for the party of their choice – Republican, Democrat, whatever – and then vote among the candidates on that ballot. It worked well, but not to the satisfaction of right-wing Republicans who wanted to tip the balance in favor of ultra-conservative candidates.
IDAHO STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 12, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Mary Peltola prepares to be sworn in as Alaska’s sole member...
ALASKA STATE
kdll.org

Short-term rentals high and climbing on the Kenai Peninsula

Short-term rentals are on the rise in Alaska, a trend that may spell difficulty for long-term renters looking for housing. Here on the Kenai Peninsula, short-term rentals like AirBNB and Vrbo take up the greatest proportion of total houses compared to the rest of the state — nearly 7%.
ALASKA STATE
sewardjournal.com

Have you seen these trees: Chokecherry, Alaska’s pretty problem plant

We’re looking for invasive chokecherry trees, and we need your help!. The Kenai Peninsula Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (KP-CISMA) is a partnership of government agencies, non-profit organizations, and tribal entities that works to prevent the spread of the most harmful invasive species on the Kenai Peninsula. We collaborate on everything from surveying and monitoring to invasive plant treatment to outreach and education.
ALASKA STATE
Person
Bill Walker
webcenterfairbanks.com

Alaska Republican candidate drops out of the U.S. Senate race

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Buzz Kelley, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate suspended his campaign on Monday, September 12, according to the Associated Press. Kelley, who is from Wasilla, finished fourth in the primary race and was hoping not to divide the Republican vote during the general election, when ranked choice voting will be used. His motivation for dropping out of the election came after Mary Peltola won the special election for the Alaska State House seat, because, according to Kelley, “Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich divided the votes.”
ALASKA STATE
alaskareporter.com

Judge: Alaska elections officials must enforce disloyalty clause

An Anchorage Superior Court judge on Monday ruled that the Alaska Division of Elections has a duty to determine whether a candidate for public office is ineligible for disloyalty. It means the case remains on schedule for arguments later this month that could decide Wasilla Republican Rep. David Eastman’s future...
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Kenai borough confirms existence of harassment complaint against governor candidate Pierce

Alaska Republican governor candidate Charlie Pierce is seen in an undated photo published by the Alaska Division of Elections. (Handout photo) Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, one of four candidates for Alaska governor, was asked to resign as mayor after a secret investigation corroborated a harassment complaint against him and found the complainant’s report credible.
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

Alaska ferry system goes back to flat rates this winter

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced Sept. 9 that it would stop dynamic pricing this winter. Dynamic pricing means that as seats fill up, they get more expensive. It’s a common practice with airlines — the closer you book to departure, the higher the price. The pricing formula has been in place in the Alaska Marine Highway Service for the last two years.
ALASKA STATE
#Alaska Legislature#Election State#Governor#Alaskans#The Village Public Safety#Power Cost Equalization
kinyradio.com

Dunleavy vetoes bill to tax e-cigs and raise minimum age for tobacco

Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Friday vetoed a bill that would have raised the minimum age to purchase and legally possess tobacco products from 19 to 21 years old. The bill also included a tax on electronic smoking products that contain nicotine, which is what Dunleavy...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Community concerns over using Anchorage rec centers as emergency homeless shelters

Alaska Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna ruled Monday that the Division of Elections is required to enforce a provision of the Alaska Constitution that disqualifies from running for — or holding elected office — any “person who advocates, or who aids or belongs to any party or organization or association which advocates, the overthrow by force or violence of the government of the United States or of the State...”
ANCHORAGE, AK
Kodiak Daily Mirror

On Location-Photo Journey: Kodiak Island Alaska

Be inspired to watch wild bears with these photos from a recent trip to Kodiak Island in Alaska. Music Credit: AlexiAction (www.pixabay.com) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 🕐 We save you time so that...
KODIAK, AK
News Break
Politics
alaskasnewssource.com

US to award $35M in grants to tribes for 988 crisis line

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is making $35 million available in grants to Native Americans to help implement a nationwide mental health crisis hotline. The announcement Friday came after federal officials visited pueblos in New Mexico to hear from the communities about health...
ALASKA STATE
workboat.com

Brix Marine delivers charter boat to Alaska

Brix Marine, Port Angeles, Wash., delivered the 48'x18'x4'10" aluminum overnight charter fishing boat Double Down to Soldotna, Alaska-based Big Dan’s Fishing Charters earlier this year. The boat, which was designed by the shipyard, has a draft of 2'4". “Since the Conception fire, we worked really closer with the Coast...
SOLDOTNA, AK

