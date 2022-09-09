Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Driver found dead in Hwy 58 crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9/13/2022) Authorities have identified the driver that was found dead in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 58 at the S. Oswell Street on-ramp Monday morning. Gilbert Gomez, 45, of Bakersfield was found by CHP officers in his vehicle that went down an embankment off...
Monterey County native loses two children in vehicle crash, remains in hospital with two other children
HANFORD, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said a mother of five is in critical condition along with two of her children after a vehicle crash near Hanford Sunday night. CHP confirms another one of her children died during the crash. Emma Babara Figueroa, 29, originally from Seaside, was driving her gray 2006 Honda Odyssey southbound The post Monterey County native loses two children in vehicle crash, remains in hospital with two other children appeared first on KION546.
L.A. Weekly
Rider Dies in Solo-Motorcycle Crash on Cartmill Avenue [Tulare, CA]
Motorcyclist Killed in Fatal Accident on Retherford Street. The incident occurred at 9:17 p.m. at Cartmill Avenue and Retherford Street. Per the California Highway Patrol, the main events that led to the crash remain unknown, but a motorcyclist was involved in the collision. Police officials said paramedics on the scene...
Bakersfield Now
17-year-old girl dies after off-road vehicle crash in Lamont
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Saturday around 10:30 P.M. in a field north of E. Panama Rd. east of Mod Way. During CHP's initial investigation, they said a boy, 17, was driving a black 2021 Polaris RZR off-road vehicle westbound within a dirt field.
Reckless driving arrest in Corcoran, police say
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after attempting to get away from police officers in his vehicle, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Officers say on Sept. 10, at 10:16 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the 700 block of Letts Avenue for a violation. The driver of the vehicle failed […]
One man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 58 Monday morning
The California Highway Patrol says a 44-year-old man's body was found Monday morning at around 6:30 a.m. near a crashed car.
Man hit and killed by car in Porterville, police say
A man is dead after being hit by a car in Porterville Saturday night.
Multiple vintage cars stolen from business in Tulare
Multiple people stole vintage cars over six days starting last Wednesday morning from the storage unit connected to Highway 99 Hot Rods in Tulare.
BPD: SW Bakersfield apartment resident shoots, kills man trying to break in
BPD said an apartment resident, who legally owned a firearm, shot and killed a man who allegedly tried to break into an apartment early Monday morning in Southwest Bakersfield.
KMPH.com
Dispatchers critically low, 6-week course available to fill vacant positions
Dispatchers are needed to fill many vacant positions throughout the city, county and at the state level. Valley ROP is partnering with American Ambulance, CALFIRE and police agencies to offer a 6-week course. Anyone wishing to enter the field can be certified as Emergency Medical and Fire dispatchers at the...
thesungazette.com
One death after car vs. motorcycle accident
TULARE COUNTY – Motorcycles can be tricky to see when driving hence the saying look twice to save a life. The driver of a motorcycle lost his life after a car made an unsafe turn causing a collision. On Monday, Sep. 5, 2022, at approximately 12:44 p.m., the Fresno...
KMPH.com
Bold thieves steal four vintage cars in Tulare over a six day period
Cars worth a small fortune were stolen over a six-day period in the South Valley. The vintage cars date back to the 30s and the 60s. The crooks weren't clever but they were bold. Over several days they came to the same storage building to steal four classics. Two of...
thesungazette.com
Porterville man charged with murder, burglery and resisiting arrest
On Thursday Sep. 8 around 3 p.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office Deputies were called to a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of S. Legget in Porterville. When Deputies arrived, they found Rafael Guzman, 49, of Porterville with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Drive in downtown Visalia to be longer
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Getting into downtown Visalia will be more difficult starting September 18. The City of Visalia is starting to replace water mains throughout the downtown area. Construction crews will begin digging up from Center Avenue to Main Street. Eastbound traffic on Main Street will be detoured to Oak Avenue via north on […]
KMPH.com
Officer-involved shooting in Tulare County, suspect wanted
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — An officer with the Lindsay Police Department was involved in a shooting Saturday night in Tulare County, and the suspect is still wanted. Lindsay Police Officers spotted a broken-down car with a driver in it around 11:30 p.m. near the area of Tulare Road and Mirage Avenue in Lindsay.
thesungazette.com
Police find leading suspect in homicide case
TULARE – With the help of Corcoran and Fresno Police Departments, Tulare Police Department was able to find and arrest their main suspect in a deadly shooting. On Sept. 5, Nathaniel Frank Lujano was taken into custody for homicide on the night of Sep. 3. Detectives of the Tulare Police Department continued an extensive investigation with information provided by the Corcoran Police Department and with assistance from the Fresno Police Department. This case is still an active investigation and anyone with information pertaining to this crime is urged to contact the Tulare Police Department.
Suspect escapes after being shot at by Lindsay police officer
Law enforcement is searching for a man who led police on a chase and pointed a gun at officers in Lindsay.
Attempted kidnapping at northwest shopping center
While the idea of being abducted in a parking lot always stirs fears of human trafficking, those who work closely and investigate these kinds of crimes say that’s rarely the reality.
Firefighters help deliver baby at Terra Bella Fire Station
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters helped a mother deliver a baby at a fire station in Tulare County on Sunday morning. Around 10:30 a.m., officials with the Tulare County Fire Department said a woman in labor walked into the fire station in Terra Bella and asked firefighters for help. Fire Lieutenant Muirhead and Firefighter […]
1 dead, 1 wounded in Rosamond shooting: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and another was wounded in an early morning shooting Saturday in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to the area of Sandra Way and 20th Street West in Rosamond at around 3:15 a.m. Two people were found suffering from […]
