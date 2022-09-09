ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

Driver found dead in Hwy 58 crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9/13/2022) Authorities have identified the driver that was found dead in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 58 at the S. Oswell Street on-ramp Monday morning. Gilbert Gomez, 45, of Bakersfield was found by CHP officers in his vehicle that went down an embankment off...
Monterey County native loses two children in vehicle crash, remains in hospital with two other children

HANFORD, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said a mother of five is in critical condition along with two of her children after a vehicle crash near Hanford Sunday night. CHP confirms another one of her children died during the crash. Emma Babara Figueroa, 29, originally from Seaside, was driving her gray 2006 Honda Odyssey southbound The post Monterey County native loses two children in vehicle crash, remains in hospital with two other children appeared first on KION546.
Rider Dies in Solo-Motorcycle Crash on Cartmill Avenue [Tulare, CA]

Motorcyclist Killed in Fatal Accident on Retherford Street. The incident occurred at 9:17 p.m. at Cartmill Avenue and Retherford Street. Per the California Highway Patrol, the main events that led to the crash remain unknown, but a motorcyclist was involved in the collision. Police officials said paramedics on the scene...
17-year-old girl dies after off-road vehicle crash in Lamont

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Saturday around 10:30 P.M. in a field north of E. Panama Rd. east of Mod Way. During CHP's initial investigation, they said a boy, 17, was driving a black 2021 Polaris RZR off-road vehicle westbound within a dirt field.
Reckless driving arrest in Corcoran, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after attempting to get away from police officers in his vehicle, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Officers say on Sept. 10, at 10:16 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the 700 block of Letts Avenue for a violation. The driver of the vehicle failed […]
One death after car vs. motorcycle accident

TULARE COUNTY – Motorcycles can be tricky to see when driving hence the saying look twice to save a life. The driver of a motorcycle lost his life after a car made an unsafe turn causing a collision. On Monday, Sep. 5, 2022, at approximately 12:44 p.m., the Fresno...
Porterville man charged with murder, burglery and resisiting arrest

On Thursday Sep. 8 around 3 p.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office Deputies were called to a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of S. Legget in Porterville. When Deputies arrived, they found Rafael Guzman, 49, of Porterville with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Drive in downtown Visalia to be longer

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Getting into downtown Visalia will be more difficult starting September 18. The City of Visalia is starting to replace water mains throughout the downtown area. Construction crews will begin digging up from Center Avenue to Main Street. Eastbound traffic on Main Street will be detoured to Oak Avenue via north on […]
Officer-involved shooting in Tulare County, suspect wanted

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — An officer with the Lindsay Police Department was involved in a shooting Saturday night in Tulare County, and the suspect is still wanted. Lindsay Police Officers spotted a broken-down car with a driver in it around 11:30 p.m. near the area of Tulare Road and Mirage Avenue in Lindsay.
Police find leading suspect in homicide case

TULARE – With the help of Corcoran and Fresno Police Departments, Tulare Police Department was able to find and arrest their main suspect in a deadly shooting. On Sept. 5, Nathaniel Frank Lujano was taken into custody for homicide on the night of Sep. 3. Detectives of the Tulare Police Department continued an extensive investigation with information provided by the Corcoran Police Department and with assistance from the Fresno Police Department. This case is still an active investigation and anyone with information pertaining to this crime is urged to contact the Tulare Police Department.
1 dead, 1 wounded in Rosamond shooting: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and another was wounded in an early morning shooting Saturday in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to the area of Sandra Way and 20th Street West in Rosamond at around 3:15 a.m. Two people were found suffering from […]
