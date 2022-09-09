Read full article on original website
Billy Norbert Westlock
Billy Norbert Westlock, lovingly named after Aupalria & Aurralria, was born in Bethel on November 20, 1972 to Gordon Sr. and Nora Westlock. He entered Eternal Life on July 4, 2022. Billy was well-known to many people in various parts of Alaska. He was kind and humble, and through his friendly nature he loved to tease people. He enjoyed helping people whenever help was needed.
ALPAR Youth Litter Patrol help clean up Bethel
Our ALPAR Program is now over with and are waiting for our prizes to arrive so we can hold a celebration for their hard work. Unfortunately, we were not successful in having the community Neighborhood Summer Greenup Cleanup Contest. Nobody really participated in the initiative, so our plans are to hold a small gathering with the ALPAR YLP Participants and their families along with ONC. We will also invite the youth recycling contestants in honor of their participation with our recycling program. We hope to gain more involvement from the community next year.
Search for Three Missing Moose Hunters in Alaska Still Ongoing. Another Moose Hunter Found Deceased
Bethel Search and Rescue has been working on two separate cases involving moose hunters who went missing along Alaska’s Lower Kuskokwim River. One case involved a hunter who was by himself, and it wrapped up late last week when the hunter was found deceased near his boat. The other mission, which is still ongoing, involves three hunters who were reported missing with their boat near Bethel on Aug. 30.
Support for a drug-sniffing dog for Bethel
Bethel Friends of Canines fully supports the City of Bethel Police Department’s future K-9 Program. We are an animal rescue organization that works closely with the City of Bethel Police Department to manage animal control issues in the community, including helping to run the city pound and finding homes for dogs in the pound.
Anchorage police investigating Sand Lake homicide
Special Olympics Alaska holds their Fall Tournament this weekend. Shiloh Community Resource Center hosts its first fair. Shiloh Community Resource Center hosts its first fair. Weather Lab: 4th graders at Alaska Native Cultural Charter School learn about weather and why it rained so much in August. Updated: Sep. 10, 2022...
Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending July 2022
• Between 07/01/2022 and 07/31/2022, the Bethel Fire Department responded to 113 EMS and 15 Fire incidents. • On 07/01/22 at 9:55 p.m., firefighters responded to Ptarmigan Road for the report of a possible fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found the remains of burned food in a microwave. The fire cause was determined to be unintentional.
Quinhagak man sentenced
Bethel Superior Court Judge Terrence Haas sentenced Frank Nelson to 45 years on Wed., July 27, for the beating murder and robbery of 53-year-old Quinhagak resident Jesse Britton. Nelson was given three additional years to serve for drawing a shotgun on three responding officers. Nelson, who was 27 at the time, will be eligible for parole at age 57.
Police arrest man wielding knife on Seward Highway
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man Anchorage police say was wielding a knife on the Seward Highway near Dimond Boulevard was arrested Monday night and charged with resisting and pedestrian interference. The Anchorage Police Department said Walter M. Sebwenna, 32, was given multiple commands to stop as he walked on...
Governor announces 2022 PFD amount
A man Anchorage police say was wielding a knife on the New Seward Highway near Dimond Boulevard was arrested Monday night and charged with resisting and pedestrian interference. Sand Lake area residents still concerned about proposed new airport hangar. Updated: 8 hours ago. Sand Lake area residents still concerned about...
Former Alaska lawmaker Kohring dies in vehicle crash
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Victor Kohring, a former Alaska lawmaker who was caught up in a corruption scandal that roiled the state Legislature more than 15 years ago, has died in a vehicle crash. Alaska State Troopers said Kohring, 64, of Wasilla, was driving a van that collided head-on with a semi-truck “after crossing the center line for unknown reasons” on the Glenn Highway north of Palmer on Tuesday evening. The driver of the truck was not injured, said Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the troopers. He did not immediately have more information to provide around circumstances surrounding the collision. An autopsy was planned.
Anchorage police suspected illegal gambling at arcade but closed the case
Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected. Since taking office in July of 2021, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and the Anchorage Assembly have clashed over a variety of issues, but the mayor says his often-rocky relationship with the assembly isn’t affecting the bedrock of city business.
Igloo City: Alaska’s Igloo Resort Town That Never Was
For decades, travelers driving the rustic road between Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska have been captivated by a large concrete igloo which locals lovingly refer to as the “Parks Highway Igloo.” The Parks Highway Igloo was supposed to be the centerpiece of a resort town called Igloo City, but building code infractions prevented the building from ever being completed. Now the Parks Highway Igloo sits silent and abandoned—adorned with graffiti when it isn’t covered in a fresh coat of snow.
PFD amount to be announced by Gov. Dunleavy on Thursday
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be announced Thursday in Palmer. At 1 p.m., Gov. Mike Dunleavy will announce the amount of the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend in Palmer. The event will be held at Three Bears Alaska, 8151 East Palmer-Wasilla Hwy. The governor's Facebook...
A big fall storm arrives
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A wet and windy outlook is in place for Southcentral Alaska, extending into the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Prince William Sound, and toward Lake Louise, Glennallen, and Gakona. The big impact from the storm will be high winds and heavy rain. Anchorage will see rain through much of...
Alaskan Hunter Gets Mauled by Brown Bear After Mistaking it for Dead
It’s legal to hunt certain brown bears during designated seasons in Alaska. But hunting a fellow predator always puts your own life on the line. This past Thursday morning, an Alaskan hunting party set out to the Ship Creek area of Anchorage to hunt one of the most dangerous animals on the planet: a brown bear. And a brown bear they did find.
Drug Dealer From Wasilla Sentenced To 13 Years In Federal Prison
A Wasilla man was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison followed by eight years of supervised release for heroin possession with the intent to distribute it. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, 43-year-old Sedric Williams led the Alaska State Troopers on a high-speed chase through Wasilla at 2:25 a.m. on September 14, 2018, in an attempt to avoid getting caught with heroin on his person. He accelerated at speeds in excess of 110 mph, losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a pole. After the crash, he took off on foot down an ATV trail, ignoring commands to stop. After being tasered, Williams threw away a plastic baggie containing 122 grams of heroin into the nearby bushes.
Anchorage police investigating suspicious death in Midtown
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating the death of a man near Tudor Road and the New Seward Highway, according to an online dispatch. “At 9:50 p.m. on September 3, Anchorage Police officers responded to the area of Tudor and northbound New Seward in reference to an adult male who was found deceased outside,” police wrote.
Anchorage woman charged with driving under the influence after Lake Otis rollover
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - 22-year-old Cheyenne McMullen has been charged with driving under the influence and first-degree assault after a young passenger was critically injured in an Abbott Loop neighborhood rollover crash early Wednesday morning, according to an updated community alert from Anchorage police. McMullen is being held at Hiland...
Two people die after just one day in Alaska corrections custody this month
Janet Minock got a knock on her apartment door the morning of Aug. 23. It was two Anchorage Police Department officers telling her that her 35-year-old daughter, Nastashia Minock, was dead. According to Janet Minock, the police officers told her this: Nastashia was found unresponsive at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 23. […] The post Two people die after just one day in Alaska corrections custody this month appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Wasilla man dead after state troopers try to arrest him
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is dead after Alaska State Troopers shot and killed him Friday following an arrest warrant for sexual abuse. According to a trooper dispatch, investigators with the Alaska State Troopers Child Abuse Investigation Unit attempted to arrest 63-year-old Jimmy Janeway at home on probable cause of sexual abuse of a minor and sexual assault.
