Our ALPAR Program is now over with and are waiting for our prizes to arrive so we can hold a celebration for their hard work. Unfortunately, we were not successful in having the community Neighborhood Summer Greenup Cleanup Contest. Nobody really participated in the initiative, so our plans are to hold a small gathering with the ALPAR YLP Participants and their families along with ONC. We will also invite the youth recycling contestants in honor of their participation with our recycling program. We hope to gain more involvement from the community next year.

BETHEL, AK ・ 16 HOURS AGO