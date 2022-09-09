Read full article on original website
Delta Discovery
ALPAR Youth Litter Patrol help clean up Bethel
Our ALPAR Program is now over with and are waiting for our prizes to arrive so we can hold a celebration for their hard work. Unfortunately, we were not successful in having the community Neighborhood Summer Greenup Cleanup Contest. Nobody really participated in the initiative, so our plans are to hold a small gathering with the ALPAR YLP Participants and their families along with ONC. We will also invite the youth recycling contestants in honor of their participation with our recycling program. We hope to gain more involvement from the community next year.
KYUK
A dive team is helping BSAR look for three missing hunters
A dive team is assisting Bethel Search and Rescue (BSAR) in looking for a group of hunters that have been missing for two weeks. The team arrived in Bethel from Anchorage on the evening Sept. 12. The next morning, the team began looking for the three missing men: Justin Crow, Shane McIntyre, and Carl Flynn.
Search for Three Missing Moose Hunters in Alaska Still Ongoing. Another Moose Hunter Found Deceased
Bethel Search and Rescue has been working on two separate cases involving moose hunters who went missing along Alaska’s Lower Kuskokwim River. One case involved a hunter who was by himself, and it wrapped up late last week when the hunter was found deceased near his boat. The other mission, which is still ongoing, involves three hunters who were reported missing with their boat near Bethel on Aug. 30.
Delta Discovery
Quinhagak man sentenced
Bethel Superior Court Judge Terrence Haas sentenced Frank Nelson to 45 years on Wed., July 27, for the beating murder and robbery of 53-year-old Quinhagak resident Jesse Britton. Nelson was given three additional years to serve for drawing a shotgun on three responding officers. Nelson, who was 27 at the time, will be eligible for parole at age 57.
Delta Discovery
Support for a drug-sniffing dog for Bethel
Bethel Friends of Canines fully supports the City of Bethel Police Department’s future K-9 Program. We are an animal rescue organization that works closely with the City of Bethel Police Department to manage animal control issues in the community, including helping to run the city pound and finding homes for dogs in the pound.
Delta Discovery
Billy Norbert Westlock
Billy Norbert Westlock, lovingly named after Aupalria & Aurralria, was born in Bethel on November 20, 1972 to Gordon Sr. and Nora Westlock. He entered Eternal Life on July 4, 2022. Billy was well-known to many people in various parts of Alaska. He was kind and humble, and through his friendly nature he loved to tease people. He enjoyed helping people whenever help was needed.
Delta Discovery
Bethel couple recognized for decades of service to the Alaska Guard
On the shores of the Kuskokwim River, 400 miles west of Anchorage, a Bethel couple cuts strips of salmon before carrying them to their smokehouse as youth spectators eagerly watch and learn about local subsistence life. The youth, who come from Anchorage, Fairbanks and the lower 48 states of Idaho,...
Delta Discovery
State of Alaska District Court in Bethel August 15 – 24
Charlene Beaver, 33 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob. Solomon Olick, 29 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob. Roger Duncan, 49 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 21 Days. Lucille M. Valadez, 36 Reckless Endangerment 2 Yrs. Prob. Moxie Alexie Jr., 41 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 1 Yr. Prob. Andrew David Alexie, 43...
