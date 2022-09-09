Read full article on original website
Delta Discovery
Support for a drug-sniffing dog for Bethel
Bethel Friends of Canines fully supports the City of Bethel Police Department’s future K-9 Program. We are an animal rescue organization that works closely with the City of Bethel Police Department to manage animal control issues in the community, including helping to run the city pound and finding homes for dogs in the pound.
alaskasnewssource.com
Victim identified in Midtown homicide investigation
Alaska Food Policy Council finishes two-year project networking food systems in Alaska. The Alaska Food Policy Council was able to create an action plan that addresses challenges within the state’s various food systems, including education, infrastructure, and future grant opportunities as well as connecting food producers with local establishments.
alaskareporter.com
Judge: Alaska elections officials must enforce disloyalty clause
An Anchorage Superior Court judge on Monday ruled that the Alaska Division of Elections has a duty to determine whether a candidate for public office is ineligible for disloyalty. It means the case remains on schedule for arguments later this month that could decide Wasilla Republican Rep. David Eastman’s future...
Delta Discovery
Quinhagak man sentenced
Bethel Superior Court Judge Terrence Haas sentenced Frank Nelson to 45 years on Wed., July 27, for the beating murder and robbery of 53-year-old Quinhagak resident Jesse Britton. Nelson was given three additional years to serve for drawing a shotgun on three responding officers. Nelson, who was 27 at the time, will be eligible for parole at age 57.
KYUK
A dive team is helping BSAR look for three missing hunters
A dive team is assisting Bethel Search and Rescue (BSAR) in looking for a group of hunters that have been missing for two weeks. The team arrived in Bethel from Anchorage on the evening Sept. 12. The next morning, the team began looking for the three missing men: Justin Crow, Shane McIntyre, and Carl Flynn.
Search for Three Missing Moose Hunters in Alaska Still Ongoing. Another Moose Hunter Found Deceased
Bethel Search and Rescue has been working on two separate cases involving moose hunters who went missing along Alaska’s Lower Kuskokwim River. One case involved a hunter who was by himself, and it wrapped up late last week when the hunter was found deceased near his boat. The other mission, which is still ongoing, involves three hunters who were reported missing with their boat near Bethel on Aug. 30.
Two Hawaii men arrested under Operation Keiki Shield
HONOLULU (KHON2) — In efforts to protect keiki from online predators, officials have joined forces to participate in Operation Keiki Shield. According to the Kauai Police Department, two Kauai men have been arrested during the operation on Sept. 9 and Sept. 11. Nicholas Wehrly, 34, of Eleele, and Eric Nakamoto, 39, of Hanamaulu, have been […]
State judge says State of Alaska must be part of case against Rep. Eastman over membership in Oath Keepers
An Alaska Superior Court judge ruled that the State of Alaska must be part of the lawsuit in which a constituent of Rep. David Eastman says Eastman has violated the constitution’s “disloyalty” clause and should be removed from office because of his membership in the Oath Keepers.
alaska.gov
Governor Dunleavy Signs Bill Repealing Minimum Wage Exemption for Alaskans with Disabilities
Today at Special Olympics Alaska, Governor Mike Dunleavy singed Senate Bill 185 to repeal an antiquated statute which has allowed employers to pay Alaskans with a physical or mental disability subminimum wage. The bill, sponsored by Senate President Peter Micciche, ensures individuals who are impaired by disabilities, age, or injury, are not discriminated against in jobs where performance aligns with their counterparts. The bill signing ceremony was attended Senator Micciche and Sue Perles of Special Olympic Alaska.
kbbi.org
Short-term rentals high and climbing on the Kenai Peninsula
Short-term rentals are on the rise in Alaska, a trend that may spell difficulty for long-term renters looking for housing. Here on the Kenai Peninsula, short-term rentals like AirBNB and Vrbo take up the greatest proportion of total houses compared to the rest of the state — nearly 7%.
alaskasnewssource.com
Community concerns over using Anchorage rec centers as emergency homeless shelters
Alaska Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna ruled Monday that the Division of Elections is required to enforce a provision of the Alaska Constitution that disqualifies from running for — or holding elected office — any “person who advocates, or who aids or belongs to any party or organization or association which advocates, the overthrow by force or violence of the government of the United States or of the State...”
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Yukon River Salmon
For generations, Alaska Native people along the Yukon River have depended on a steady supply of salmon for a healthy source of protein to sustain them through the long winter. But king and chum salmon subsistence fishing has been closed to Yukon River families for the past two years, affecting both diets and cultural tradition. What are the factors behind the low runs? We’ll discuss it on the next Talk of Alaska.
Jamie Allard: Leaders motivate people to do what’s right
Great leadership is not about having all the answers, it’s about motivating people to do what’s right. Great leaders will listen to the concerns of their constituency and make principled policy decisions. Great leaders have the vision to employ the individual strengths of their team to accomplish a strategic end state.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 12, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Mary Peltola prepares to be sworn in as Alaska’s sole member...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and state Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
Jeep Rollover Resulting in Three Deceased
he Colorado State Patrol reported a Jeep rollover on County Road 361 in Ouray on Monday, September 12, 2022, which claimed the lives of three people.
Delta Discovery
The Seawall Cross Country Run
The Seawall Cross Country Run. Bethel, Alaska. Friday, September 9th.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Peltola makes history, fills Alaska representation void with swearing in
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For roughly half a year, Alaska has gone without representation in the U.S. House of Representatives. That hole was filled Tuesday with the swearing in of Alaska’s new representative, Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska). Peltola made history Tuesday as the first woman to serve Alaska in...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska Republican candidate drops out of the U.S. Senate race
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Buzz Kelley, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate suspended his campaign on Monday, September 12, according to the Associated Press. Kelley, who is from Wasilla, finished fourth in the primary race and was hoping not to divide the Republican vote during the general election, when ranked choice voting will be used. His motivation for dropping out of the election came after Mary Peltola won the special election for the Alaska State House seat, because, according to Kelley, “Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich divided the votes.”
alaskalandmine.com
The Sunday Minefield – September 11, 2022
It’s a sad day because it’s the twenty first anniversary of the September 11 attacks. It doesn’t feel like it has been that long for those of us who lived through it. Never forget. The November 8 general election is less than two months away. The field is now officially set as the withdrawal deadline was Monday (September 5) at 5 pm. Eleven legislative candidates and one candidate for U.S. House withdrew. Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) announced the amount of the PFD at an event in Palmer on Thursday. And a critical audit of CARES Act grants the state gave to Alaska businesses was released this week.
