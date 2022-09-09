ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Help for the deputies' families

By Staff reports, Cobb County Sheriff's Office
Jonathan Randall Koleski, left, and Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Cobb Sheriff’s Foundation, Inc. is accepting donations to assist the families of the two Cobb County deputies killed while serving a warrant Thursday night.

“Today, we join our entire community in mourning the tragic loss of two Cobb County sheriff's deputies killed in the line of duty,” said Robert Haley, executive director of the foundation. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Cobb County Sheriff's Office, the deputies who made the ultimate sacrifice, and their family and friends.”

Info and to donate: https://cobbsheriffsfoundation.org.

