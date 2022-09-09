ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shirtless Scumbag Gets Cracked In Half By Karate Kicking Marine Veteran That Looks Like Jeff Goldblum

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 6 days ago
People out here losing it.

A viral video on Twitter which has racked up over 5M views already shows a hilarious and bizarre exchange between a shirtless hillbilly and tall lanky guy in reading glasses.

There’s not much of a backstory here, other than it took place in Richmond, Virginia and possibly involved a parking spot dispute.

How are these guys even in the same area at the same time? One dude, the Jeff Goldblum clone, is wearing Nike shoes, a Columbia pull over, and looks like he’s about to do your taxes.

The other looks like the guy you went to high school with who would drive shirtless as soon as the weather hit 70 degrees and now works at the gas station in town.

According to the user who uploaded the video, the shirtless guy started it.

BIG MISTAKE.

That last rib kick though… cracked him in half.

Roll the tape…

Game. Set. Match.

Arm goes up for Jeff though, right?

WRONG… there was more.

And in Round 2, the shirtless hillbilly is armed with a 2×4.

Eventually the cops showed up, but both of these fellas took a beating.

The neighbor also started a GoFundMe for his neighbor (Jeff Goldblum clone), who suffered a broken arm in the ordeal.

He’s a veteran who cannot get health insurance due to a pre-existing condition he sustained while serving in the Marines.

“Hey ya’ll this a go fund to help our Jeff Goldblum clone, this is his neighbor that recorded and saw it happen and am trying give back to the man while he needs help with the medical bills that are rising now for his broken arm.

He also suffers from a medical disorder that’s very painful, and it is impossible to get coverage for because it happened during his service with the marines.

The military has refused to cover the medical bills that requires prosthetic dentistry even with his honorable discharge! So if you would like to help him out or just get him a beer any and all proceeds will go to him. Thank you all!”

Respect.

