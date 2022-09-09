Read full article on original website
Beshear makes a swing through western Kentucky
Governor Andy Beshear made stops in western Kentucky on Tuesday, speaking to the Kentucky Labor Management Conference and presenting funds to officials in Murray and Calloway County. Beshear spoke to members of organized labor in stump-style remarks ahead of his appearance at the conference. Just outside the lodge at Kentucky...
Tax rates headline McCracken Fiscal Court agenda
Tax rates were up for discussion at Monday's McCracken County Fiscal Court meeting. Representatives from several taxing districts came before the Court to seek rate approvals. West McCracken Fire Department, Hendren Fire Department, Lone Oak Fire Department, Reidland-Farley Fire Department, Four Rivers Behavioral Health, and McCracken County Extension all elected to maintain their previous tax rates.
Kuttawa man pinned by vehicle flown to hospital
A Kuttawa man was flown to an out-of-state hospital last week after becoming pinned by a vehicle he was repairing. Authorities said the victim was doing repair work on the vehicle at his Magnolia Street home, when it rolled backwards off two small ramps, causing the man to become pinned.
Paducah men charged in EBT fraud scheme
Two Paducah men have been charged in connection to a scheme to buy EBT cards for purchasing merchandise to sell in convenience stores owned by one of the men. Detectives said it was discovered that 55-year-old Majed Almanha and 31-year-old Yazan Alajous were purchasing EBT cards from people for half their worth. Almanha then reportedly used the cards to purchase over $27,000 in merchandise to sell in his stores.
A truck crash in Caldwell County sends one to the hospital
A box truck crash on Monday morning in Caldwell County sent an Elkton man to the hospital. The crash occurred on Marion Road north of Princeton. Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies determined that the truck driven by 37-year-old David McClure dropped off the shoulder of the road. When the driver tried to correct it, the truck went back across both lanes, overturned, and came to rest in the trees.
Lyon County law enforcement jump into action to save suicidal woman
A woman was saved in Lyon County over the weekend after she reportedly wandered into the woods after taking several substances while trying to end her own life. Lyon County deputies were called to Kuttawa on Saturday after someone reported that a suicidal woman had taken several substances before telling others she wanted to end her life and fleeing into a wooded area.
Former Hickman County student charged with threatening school violence
A tip from Facebook led Kentucky State Police to charge a former student at Hickman County High School with threatening violence against the school and its staff. A post on Facebook was flagged for a threat of violence and was forwarded to the KSP's Electronic Crimes Branch. The threat was traced back to a device in Hickman County. Troopers from Post 1 located the device and its owner, 20-year-old Buster Thomas of Clinton.
Post 1 troopers honored for bravery during December tornado
Five troopers from Post 1 in Mayfield were honored at the Kentucky State Police annual award ceremony in Lexington. Two troopers and one detective were honored for their actions during the December tornado. Detective Nathan Moore was named Post 1 Detective of the Year. He and Trooper Garret Clark were...
Marion father, son face charges after Lyon County disturbance
A Marion, Kentucky father and son will face charges in Lyon County after reports of a disturbance. Deputies were called to a home in the 3000 block of KY 295 North. The property owner told authorities 35-year-old Mitchell Peek had been at the property, but fled before law enforcement arrived. Mitchell has a domestic violence order prohibiting him from being on the property.
Traffic stop in Lyon County nets two Washington men and a pound of cocaine
A vehicle stopped after speeding through Livingston and Lyon Counties ends in the arrest of two Washington men and the confiscation of a pound of cocaine. Kentucky State Police stopped the vehicle along I-24 for a speeding violation. During the stop, troopers asked for and were granted permission to search the car.
Paducah Police looking for stolen Harley Davidson
Paducah Police are looking for a stolen Harley Davidson that had a handgun in the saddle bag. Police were called to the 200 block of Clark Street when a man headed to lunch walked outside to find his motorcycle gone. The motorcycle is described as a black 2009 Harley Davidson...
Trooper's memorial service to restrict traffic in Lyon County on Tuesday
Traffic on I-24 westbound will be restricted to one lane in Lyon County Tuesday morning for a memorial service. The temporary lane restriction will allow for Trooper Cameron Ponder's memorial service near the 49 mile marker. The traffic restriction is expected to be in place from 9 a.m. until noon....
Traffic stop ends in drug charges in McCracken County
A traffic stop in McCracken County ended in a drug arrest on Sunday. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Oaks Road near Lydon Road. The vehicle was driven by 60-year-old Roy W. Hayes of Grand Rivers, KY. Hayes was allegedly in possession a...
Two drug arrests in Graves while serving warrant
Graves County authorities arrested two on drug charges while serving a warrant on a probation violation. Sheriff's deputies, Kentucky State Police troopers, and officers from Kentucky Probation and Parole went to a home in the Dublin area to serve an arrest warrant on 39-year-old Stevie Harpole for a felony probation violation.
Benton police seek help identifying suspect
Benton police have requested the public's help identifying a man pictured in security footage. The police department shared photos of a suspect pictured at Walmart on Sunday. The bearded suspect is described as white, wearing a hat, with a brown or gray shirt, khaki shorts, and sandals. Anyone with information...
Lane restrictions begin Monday on the Cumberland River Bridge
Traffic will be restricted to one lane on the U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland starting around noon on Monday. This lane restriction will have alternating flow controlled by an automated signal. This is to facilitate installation of a 5.2 million pound, 700 ft. truss on the new bridge under construction just downstream.
More streets open in downtown Mayfield today
More streets in downtown Mayfield are open today after being blocked since the December tornado ripped through the city. At the intersection of 6th and Broadway at the northeast corner of the court square, the temporary traffic signal will be removed with the intersection becoming an all-way stop. Broadway will...
Wanted Graves County man arrested following traffic stop and chase
A wanted Mayfield man was arrested following a traffic stop and foot chase Thursday. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on US 45 North at Wayne Drive Thursday night. According to deputies the driver, 20-year-old Kyle Farmer of Mayfield gave the deputy a false id. Once deputies confirmed Farmer's true identity, Farmer reportedly fled on foot. Deputies chased him across two lanes of traffic on US 45 North and then back into a parking lot where he was taken into custody.
Golconda man arrested after hitting man with baseball bat
A Golconda man was arrested in Metropolis last week after hitting a victim with a metal baseball bat. Metropolis Police said they were called to Massac Memorial Hospital for an assault victim who had also been robbed. The victim allegedly identified the assailant as 59-year-old Timothy P. Ashworth of Golconda. The injured person reportedly told police that Ashworth took a flashlight, $10 cash, and then hit the victim with the bat.
