Two Paducah men have been charged in connection to a scheme to buy EBT cards for purchasing merchandise to sell in convenience stores owned by one of the men. Detectives said it was discovered that 55-year-old Majed Almanha and 31-year-old Yazan Alajous were purchasing EBT cards from people for half their worth. Almanha then reportedly used the cards to purchase over $27,000 in merchandise to sell in his stores.

1 DAY AGO