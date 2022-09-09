ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Tennessee Kayak Angler Makes Shocking Piebald Catfish Catch

By Steven Hill
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iEp8S_0hpIMzeO00
The unusual fish was caught downstream of Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon

An angler recently pulled a blue catfish with strikingly unusual coloration out of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon, a kayak fisherman from Redbank, Tennessee, caught a piebald blue catfish on August 19 near where Suck Creek empties into the Tennessee River. It’s just a few miles downstream from Chattanooga.

Drymon was drift fishing in the middle of the river with a 7-aught circle hook baited with chicken liver when he hooked up. Using a 5 ½-foot medium heavy rod spooled with 17-pound monofilament fishing line, he took his time playing the fish. After about a 10-minute fight, he got his first look at the surprising catch.

“When it came up and I actually seen (sic) the color configuration of it, I was really amazed and amused by it,” Drymon tells F&S. “I was like pretty much like, ‘Oh my God. I just caught a cow catfish.’”

The blue catfish was mostly white, with splotches of dark gray scattered across its back and pink coloration visible on its fins and barbels. The blue cat’s eyes were not pink, as is usually the case in albino fish. Piebald fish—or horses, dogs, birds, and, yes, cows—are thought to have leucism, a condition caused by defects in pigment cells in skin, hair, or feathers that can lead to animals that are all white or have patches of white mixed with normal coloration.

The Tennessee River is a Hotspot for Strange Catfish Catches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zXogB_0hpIMzeO00
The fish has a genetic disorder causing its discoloration. Daimon Drymon

The Tennessee River, which starts in Knoxville and flows through parts of Alabama, Mississippi, and Kentucky before emptying into the Ohio River at Paducah, has produced several atypical blue catfish in the Chattanooga area recently. In April, Farrah Reidt caught a 33-inch albino blue catfish while night-fishing near the city’s downtown. In June, 15-year-old Edwards Tarumianz caught an all-white blue cat while fishing on a Chattanooga charter boat. Tarumianz’s fish had pink fins but not pink eyes, suggesting it may have been leucistic. In September 2021 yet another angler caught a leucistic blue catfish in the tailwaters of the Chickamauga Dam, which is also on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga.

For most anglers, catching a leucistic fish is a once-in-a-lifetime event. “I actually knew nothing about this until I reeled it up,” Drymon says. “I didn’t know there was such a thing as a piebald catfish. After I caught it, I paddled over to a dock where a couple of fishermen were hanging out. One of them is a charter captain who has been fishing all up and down the Tennessee River for years, and he’s never seen one like this. He was pretty amazed by it too.”

Drymon did not attain a length or weight on the fish, though he estimated it weighed about 15 pounds. After snapping a couple of photos, he released it. “Whenever I catch really nice catfish, I always want to get them back into the water as soon as possible,” he says, “so other people can catch them.”

Comments / 5

James Smith
3d ago

we always call these pintos . best tasting catfish in any lake we consider . I don't keep up with the news feeds or the others around the water much but these aren't that rare if you fish really . my brother caught a 22 lb one recently was a huge monster of a cat fish while we were jug fishing and barrow fishing late a few months back . it flipped his canoe over with him . These things are rare fish I guess . Y'all need to go fishing alot more out here . the lake is loaded with these and so many more fish it's impossible to tell what we've been catching but I will say this it's been alot of fun and the cat he's have been many to say the least . congratulations sport people and hope y'all continue to have fun with your lines here

Reply(1)
2
Related
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes hit Tennessee Near North Carolina Border and Georgia Near South Carolina Border Today

Two relatively weak earthquakes struck this morning in portions of the southeast that have seen a high volume of earthquakes in recent weeks: the first hit Tennessee near the North Carolina border at 6:22 am this morning; the second hit in Georgia near the border with South Carolina at 6:29 am. While people did report feeling the seismic activity to USGS, the earthquakes were far too weak to create any damage or injuries.
TENNESSEE STATE
elizabethton.com

Before the national park, large parts of the Smokies were clear cut

Millions of Americans have followed in the steps of the Little River Lumber Company without realizing it. Before the national park, a large part of the Tennessee side of the Great Smoky Mountains was owned by the Little River Lumber Company. Between 1901 and 1939, this company cut down hundreds of thousands of trees, turning a forest full of massive trees into a barren landscape.
WALLAND, TN
WSMV

Dover search team concludes efforts for missing man in Alaska

DEADHORSE, Alaska. (WSMV) - A team of four men from Tennessee concluded their search Sunday for a man who went missing in Alaska. On August 24th, Steve Keel of Dover, TN, went on a hunting trip with a friend. On August 28th, Steve disappeared after walking away from his campsite in Deadhorse, Alaska. Since his disappearance, four men from Dover went to Deadhorse to look for Steve.
DOVER, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Chattanooga, TN
Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Field & Stream

Want to Catch More Big Bass? Kill a Bunch of Small Ones

On September 11, news rules went into effect in Oklahoma that allow anglers to harvest smaller largemouth bass. Sooner State fishermen can now kill six bass per day, but only one can measure greater than 16 inches. The rule applies to every lake in the state, with the exceptions of Lake Texoma and Doc Hollis Lake. Prior to the rule change, Oklahoma anglers could only take bass measuring greater than 14 inches out of most lakes—a size limit set to promote catch and release and give bass time to grow.
OKLAHOMA STATE
indherald.com

The Yankees are coming! The Yankees are coming!

“As we approached the settled part of the country we were greeted everywhere with shouts for the Union, cheers for the old flag, and the most unmistakable evidences of loyalty. At every house the entire family would appear, often with buckets of fresh water and fruit for the welcome Yankees, and some of the people would scarcely ask for pay for the forage which we had seized to feed our animals, although the corn we had taken was all they had to look to for their winter’s food. Sometimes the Stars and Stripes would be carried out to the gate of the door-yard by one of the girls, and the General and Staff would take off their hats, while the escort following gave three cheers. Old gray-haired men would come out and seize the General’s hand, bidding him God-speed, and men would flock in at every halt to be armed and join us. The sufferings of these people have been terrible.”
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Linus Fishing#What To Do#Linus Outdoor#Linus Boating#Catfish#Fish#Kayaks#Tennessee River#F S#The Blue Cat#Flo
radionwtn.com

Tennessee Announces $446M In Broadband Expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that the state will award $446,770,282 in grants for the expansion of internet access across the state of Tennessee. In total, the broadband infrastructure grants will provide broadband...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Plane crashes near airport runway in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A single engine plane carrying two people crashed near the airport runway at Lovell Field, according to officials with the Chattanooga Fire Department. “There was no fire and there were no serious injuries,” CFD officials said. “Both passengers were out of plane on CFD’s arrival.”...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Kayak
Outsider.com

Georgia Cyclist Arrested After Riding Into, Pepper-Spraying, and Stun-Gunning Construction Worker in Chickamauga Battlefield

This 69-year-old cyclist certainly handed Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park rangers one of the strangest arrests they’ve ever made. The incident is just now coming to light, but the National Park Service (NPS) reports that on July 12, 2022, NPS law enforcement rangers responded to a report of a bizarre physical altercation in the park. According to their report, local cyclist Charles Givens, 69, of Ringgold, GA, biked head-first into a completely unnecessary conflict.
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
Field & Stream

California Angler Catches Potential World Record Moray Eel from Shore

California angler Justice Kayasone may soon have his name in the record books. According to a Facebook post by Macks Fish Reports, Kayasone was fishing from shore at San Diego Harbor on September 10. He was using half of a mackerel for bait when he hooked into an eel of epic proportions. The next day, knowing he might have a record on hand, Kayasone drove to a nearby Bass Pro Shops to weigh the eel with his buddy Andrew Mack.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTVC

Moon River Festival canceled due to flooding at Coolidge Park

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (September 11th @ 6:40 p.m.):. Moon River Festival has been canceled for the remainder of Sunday due to flooding at Coolidge Park. A post on the festival's Twitter page reads, "We are disappointed to share this news, however, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority. We have spoken with the City of Chattanooga officials who fully support this decision."
weatherboy.com

25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today

The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
25K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy