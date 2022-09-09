Read full article on original website
Ninth Circuit sends case challenging California's 'draconian' gun law to lower court, citing SCOTUS ruling
A federal appeals court in California sent a lawsuit challenging the state’s "draconian infringement" on Second Amendment rights back to a district court in response to a Supreme Court decision in June that overruled a New York state concealed carry law. On Wednesday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals...
TUCKER CARLSON: Drawing a parallel between January 6 protests and fall of the Twin towers — true lunacy
Yesterday marked the 21st anniversary of 9/11. That was, as you know, the single deadliest terror attack in all recorded history. If you're over 30, you did not need to be reminded. You remember it vividly. 9/11 changed America completely and changed it forever. Nothing has been the same here since, especially the relationship between Americans and their government.
Prosecutors Insist on Staying Special Master Ruling in Trump Case, Warn Unauthorized Disclosure of Docs ‘Would Jeopardize National Security’
Attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday filed a motion arguing in support of temporarily scuttling the judge-ordered special master process over allegedly classified records seized from the Florida home of ex-President Donald Trump in early August. Unauthorized disclosure of those records could cause “exceptionally grave damage,” the DOJ said in an effort to underscore the sensitivity of the matter.
Donald Trump v. Hillary Clinton
I'm slammed today, so I can't offer much detail; but I thought I'd include a link and the opening discussion (the opinion was issued yesterday by Judge Donald Middlebrooks (S.D. Fla.)):. Plaintiff initiated this lawsuit on March 24, 2022, alleging that "the Defendants, blinded by political ambition, orchestrated a malicious...
No Retroactive Sealing or Pseudonymization of Federal Case, Regardless of California "Safe At Home" Statute
I've been tracking with interest the attempts of a couple of frequent litigants to either keep their litigation history secret or to retroactively make it secret, whether through sealing or pseudonymization (see pp. 1390-91 for a brief passage from a law journal article on the subject). Here's the latest judicial response, from Judge William Hayes in McMillan v. Chaker (S.D. Cal.), to one of the litigants, who had earlier had some (though mixed) success in his campaign:
Tucker Carlson Tries Out a New Name for the Capitol Riot
Tucker Carlson on Monday sought to gloss over the deadly Capitol insurrection spurred by a would-be authoritarian’s election lies by calling it an “election justice protest.”The conspiracy-friendly, rioter-defending host’s diatribe fell in line with his past inflammatory commentary on the topic, with him claiming members of the GOP didn’t put up enough of a resistance following Jan. 6.“This is a full-blown political purge,” Carlson complained after detailing the Department of Justice’s efforts to prosecute those involved with Jan. 6.“This is not a talking point. It is not in any sense a conspiracy theory. It’s completely real, and it began shortly...
As Texas sends thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities, liberal mayors scramble to respond
Texas has been ramping up pressure on Washington, D.C., and more recently on New York City and Chicago, for months as it sends thousands of illegal immigrants to those sanctuary cities’ doorsteps, forcing the city's mayors to find new ways to respond to what they have dubbed an emergency.
John Roberts Can’t Admit What’s Happened to the Supreme Court
In the matter of the Supreme Court v. the Supreme Court, it’s safe to say the Supreme Court is most assuredly losing. And as the justices take turns pinning their smelly socks and underwear out on the line for the world to see, the problem only worsens. After a term that featured gross misconduct and impropriety both on the docket (overturning Roe v. Wade, expanding gun rights in a nation drowning in guns, fetishizing religious liberty over basic equality) and off the docket (internal leaks, inappropriate speeches, spouses fomenting insurrection) the briefs have been filed and the court’s own public legitimacy is now being litigated. If you thought last term started off badly, just wait.
Team Trump takes an interest in the ‘Clinton sock drawer case’
As expected, Donald Trump’s lawyers delivered their latest court filing this morning in the classified documents case, and for the most part it stuck to familiar claims and arguments. There were, however, some notable exceptions. The point of the filing was straightforward: The former president’s lawyers want a Trump-appointed...
Jesse Watters: Democratic Party, media and FBI have designated the Republican party as a terrorist group
Jesse Watters: Democratic Party, media and FBI have designated the Republican party as a terrorist group.
'Woke' Department of Defense equity chief writes anti-White posts: 'Exhausted with these white folx'
FIRST ON FOX – The chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at the Department of Defense's education wing, who describes herself as a "woke administrator," wrote a series of disparaging posts about White people on Twitter, Fox News Digital found. Kelisa Wing is the DEI chief at Department of...
Yep, Forcing Employers To Pay for Drugs That Violate Their Consciences Is Still Prohibited by Federal Law
A provision of the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. Obamacare, requiring private employers to cover the cost of controversial drugs was struck down by a federal judge today. Before you start checking the year on your calendar, note that it isn't contraception at the heart of the dispute this time, as it was in 2014, when the Supreme Court found that family-owned companies such as Hobby Lobby couldn't be forced to pay for abortifacients, and in 2016, when the Supreme Court ruled in a similar case regarding religious entities such as the Little Sisters of the Poor. But the facts of the current case are parallel, so the outcome should probably not be a source of great surprise.
Dealers Are Already Skirting Biden’s Ghost Gun Rule
Ghost gun dealers have already found ways around the Biden Administration’s effort to curb the sale of homemade, untraceable firearms. A rule that went into effect on August 24 requires sellers to serialize “ready to build” ghost gun kits and conduct background checks on prospective buyers. As The Trace and CBS News reported, the impending regulation from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives prompted a fire sale of kits from dealers looking to offload their inventories. Now that the rule is in effect, sellers are simply offering ghost gun parts for sale individually.
GOP campaign ads warning of ‘invasion’ are racist, activists say
Right-wing candidates are increasingly calling the migrant surge at the southern border an invasion so they can scare voters into casting ballots for them in November, immigrant advocates said in a teleconference Tuesday.
In Defense of Not Mourning Queen Elizabeth
By now you have surely heard that Queen Elizabeth II has died. Traditional media and social media are full of lovely eulogies, ruminating on her legacy, her "life of diplomacy," her "dignity and dedication," and "grace, humanity and fortitude." Born in 1926 and queen since 1952, her reign has spanned generations. "Only Britons well into their 70s can remember a time before the reign of Queen Elizabeth, who remained a unique symbol of continuity and duty in a period of extraordinary upheaval," notes The New York Times.
’Angry and Sadistic’ Fraudster Sentenced for Prison Plot to Kill Federal Judge, Prosecutors and FBI Agents with Wood Chipper
A conman already imprisoned for a fake gold mine scheme is to spend an additional 20 years in prison for soliciting the murder of the trial judge, prosecutors and FBI agents in a plot involving a wood chipper. John Arthur Walthall, 67, has a “serious and severe personality disorder” marked...
Washington Post editorial board urges DC Mayor Bowser to take action on bussed migrants from Texas
The Washington Post editorial board is calling on Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser to formulate a long-term plan to help deal with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to send buses of migrants up to the nation’s capital. The board noted Friday that Bowser, a Democrat, has been challenged...
Chris Murphy,who led the bipartisan gun safety package, is asking the ATF and the Department of Justice for updates on implementing the law.
Several more mass shootings have occurred since the bill's passage in June. What's happening: Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) wants to know how the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Justice Department have implemented changes under the new bipartisan gun safety law — and he has some recommendations for how they can moving forward.
Attack on asylum seeker in New York sparks outrage over conditions
Incident occurred amid growing tension as Republican states bus thousands of asylum seekers to Democratic cities
Border chief directs agents to release foreign nationals en masse into U.S. when Title 42 ends
(The Center Square) – In anticipation of increased border encounters after the Title 42 health authority is lifted, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz instructed agents to release noncitizens into the U.S. because there would not be enough space to detain them, a memo obtained as part of Florida’s lawsuit against the Biden administration uncovered.
