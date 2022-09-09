Read full article on original website
At Student Organization Fair, an opportunity to grow networks and friendships
An annual tradition that helps new law students build their professional networks and explore legal interests took place in early September in the Elon Law library. Administrators and organizers of the Student Organization Fair said the popular midday program provides an opportunity for students to connect with classmates while showcasing the many ways to get involved in Elon Law’s community.
Fio Barreda G’24 named a Rizing Tide Crest Scholar
Fiorella “Fio” Barreda G’24, a first-year Doctor of Physical Therapy student, was awarded the Rizing Tide Crest Scholarship, which is annually awarded to DPT students entering their first or second year of school from underrepresented racial or ethnic backgrounds. The Rizing Tide Crest Scholarship is highly competitive,...
Buddhist monk to construct sand mandala at Numen Lumen Pavilion this week
Healing, peace and harmony are to be spread far and wide during the Green Tara Sand Mandala ceremony starting on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. in the Numen Lumen Pavilion with the help of Tibetan Buddhist monk Geshe Sangpo. The closing ceremony for the sand mandala is Friday, Sept....
Wall Street Journal quotes Elon Law scholar on defamation trial
An Elon Law scholar of the First Amendment analyzed the lasting impact of a defamation trial in Connecticut involving families of those killed in a 2012 school shooting who sued a prominent conspiracy theorist for his repeated claims that the tragedy was a hoax. Professor Enrique Armijo was quoted in...
U.S. News & World Report names Elon #1 national university for undergraduate teaching for a second straight year
Elon University is ranked #1 in the nation for excellence in undergraduate teaching for the second straight year, according to the annual rankings released Monday by U.S. News & World Report, and moved up to receive a #6 ranking in the Most Innovative category among the nation’s most prestigious comprehensive universities.
Sweet B Cookies to open Holly Hill Mall storefront
Sweet B Cookies owner and baker Brittnay Shaw makes cookies at the Dream Center Community Kitchen. Burlington resident Brittany Shaw gives back to the community through what she knows best — baking cookies. She began baking as a way to make money while in nursing school. Now, she owns...
North Carolina Middle Schooler Found Dead on Campus
Students at a North Carolina middle school were sent home early Tuesday after an eighth-grader was found dead on campus. Wake County school officials initially said a “medical crisis” at Wendell Middle School had led to the early release, but Principal Catherine Trudell later notified parents of the eighth-grader’s death, according to local reports. She did not disclose a cause of death, but the News & Observer reported that a local church whose pastors visited the school said the boy, who has not been identified, had died of an apparent suicide. Members of the Wake County school board also reportedly...
‘She just kept crying’: Rockingham County bus driver suspended after allegedly shoving elementary schooler
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rockingham County school bus driver is suspended after parents questioned how he handled their children. One child’s mother told FOX8 that the driver grabbed her daughter’s arms and shoulders before shoving her in a seat. Kayla Satterfield said her 5-year-old daughter Facetimed her while on the bus ride home Wednesday […]
It's a SCAM | Person poses as an Alamance County deputy to collect money for missed court dates
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Two people fell victim to a phone scam in Alamance County, according to deputies. The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said they are getting reports from residents about someone posing as a deputy and calling them about missed court dates. The caller, who claimed to be...
Alamance County Sheriff's daughter indicted for death by distribution
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A grand jury indicted the daughter of Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson on a charge of death by distribution, officials confirmed Thursday. Officials said Emily Robinson, 41, was indicted on the charge in July. Burlington police arrested Robinson in September for possession with intent to...
