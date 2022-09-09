ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

ELON University

At Student Organization Fair, an opportunity to grow networks and friendships

An annual tradition that helps new law students build their professional networks and explore legal interests took place in early September in the Elon Law library. Administrators and organizers of the Student Organization Fair said the popular midday program provides an opportunity for students to connect with classmates while showcasing the many ways to get involved in Elon Law’s community.
ELON, NC
ELON University

Fio Barreda G’24 named a Rizing Tide Crest Scholar

Fiorella “Fio” Barreda G’24, a first-year Doctor of Physical Therapy student, was awarded the Rizing Tide Crest Scholarship, which is annually awarded to DPT students entering their first or second year of school from underrepresented racial or ethnic backgrounds. The Rizing Tide Crest Scholarship is highly competitive,...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month 2022 with a variety of events, gatherings

In observance of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Elon University community will be provided with a variety of activities over the next four weeks to celebrate, engage with and learn about Latinx/Hispanic culture. In 1968, former U.S. President Lyndon Johnson implemented Hispanic Heritage Week to celebrate the histories, cultures and contribution...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Wall Street Journal quotes Elon Law scholar on defamation trial

An Elon Law scholar of the First Amendment analyzed the lasting impact of a defamation trial in Connecticut involving families of those killed in a 2012 school shooting who sued a prominent conspiracy theorist for his repeated claims that the tragedy was a hoax. Professor Enrique Armijo was quoted in...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Buddhist monk to construct sand mandala at Numen Lumen Pavilion this week

Healing, peace and harmony are to be spread far and wide during the Green Tara Sand Mandala ceremony starting on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. in the Numen Lumen Pavilion with the help of Tibetan Buddhist monk Geshe Sangpo. The closing ceremony for the sand mandala is Friday, Sept....
ELON, NC
ELON University

Elon recognized by Playbill as one the most represented colleges on Broadway

Elon University was once again included on Playbill’s 10 Most Represented Colleges on Broadway in the 2021-22 season. Every year, as a part of its “Back to School Week,” Playbill releases a list of colleges and universities with the most alumni performing on Broadway. This year, Elon...
