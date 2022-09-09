Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Draft Profile: Johnny Lumpkin, Tight End, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Louisiana TE Johnny Lumpkin
NFL Draft Profile: Chase Brown, Running Back, Illinois Fighting Illini
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Illinois RB Chase Brown
Rex Ryan rips Bill Belichick’s roster construction: ‘You have no weapons’
Rex Ryan never misses a chance to criticize longtime nemesis Bill Belichick, so you can bet he did so this week following the Patriots’ lackluster loss to the Dolphins.
Comments / 0