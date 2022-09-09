Read full article on original website
disneytips.com
Did D23 Forget That Fans Want the Disney Dining Plan to Return?
The Disney Dining Plan has been an important planning tool for Guests visiting Walt Disney World for several years until sales of the plan were paused during the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with Park Hopping, visiting Disney theme parks without the use of a reservation system, and the ability to purchase...
Disney Villains Land is Coming to Walt Disney World
It’s the final day of the D23 Expo, and the most awaited presentation has just finished, A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. There were so many exciting things to be announced, with Josh D’Amaro leading the stage, including several new meet-and-greets, new nighttime spectaculars, and exciting lands and attractions that Disney Guests will soon get to experience.
Are You Passionate About Disney Parks? Disney Tips is Hiring Writers!
Love Disney? Disney Tips is hiring full-time writers to share their knowledge and tips, along with creative and thought-provoking articles about Disney Parks with our readers. Write 20-25 articles per week, typically 300-600 words in length. Follow the latest news from Disney Parks, particularly Walt Disney World. Report breaking news...
JUST IN: ‘Coco’ Could Be Coming to This Walt Disney World Park!
Today’s Parks panel at the 2022 D23 Expo revealed lots of exciting updates and additions that are in the works for Walt Disney World, and one announcement is something Disney fans have been waiting for for years…. Since the debut of Coco in 2017, fans have been practically begging...
A New Statue of Walt Disney Is in the Works for This Disney Park
The 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company is gearing up to kick off in January 2023, to honor the company’s founding back in 1923. The celebration, named “Disney 100 Years of Wonder,” will come with lots of exciting features and events for Disney fans both at the theme parks and at home.
SOLD OUT! Walt Disney World’s Popular Seasonal Event Is Officially Out of Tickets
Fall at Walt Disney World is packed with special events all around each of the Parks and Resorts. The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is underway (followed by the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays) and Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining runs through October 2, 2022. One of the...
What No One Tells You About Your First Visit to Disneyland
I’m a huge Disney nerd. I’ve grown up at Walt Disney World Resort and have visited countless times. I try to know all things Disney and am typically the person family and friends call for Disney advice when planning a vacation to Walt Disney World. But, after all these years, I FINALLY visited Disneyland for the first time! Here’s what no one told me.
‘Encanto’ Attraction Coming to Magic Kingdom (Well, Maybe)
The 2022 D23 Expo has come to a close. The Expo gathered Disney fans from around the globe as it dropped new entertainment and Disney experiences as we look to the future of The Walt Disney Company. But, what intrigued many was the surprise announcements that landed at the end of the popular Parks Panel.
The Latest on The New Disney Princess Hotel
The past weekend has seen the most popular Disney fan event take place in Anaheim Convention Center. Across three days, the D23 Expo has brought news, sneak peaks, unique experiences, visions for the future, and so much more to the Disney community. We now know of the Disney movies and series that will be coming to Disney+ in the near future. We’ve also learned about the celebrations that will take place over the next year, as The Walt Disney Company turns 100, including a new Disney title scene, and the return of Happily Every After to Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.
Disney Cruise Line Is Setting Sail for Australia
Disney just wrapped up this year’s D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center and over the weekend fans both at the event and following the live stream were treated to some very exciting Disney news. For Disney Cruise Line, fans learned about the name of the next ship to...
