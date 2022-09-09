Read full article on original website
Related
i100rocks.com
Utility work on Bostwick Road in Town of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Utility work upcoming on a portion of a road in the Town of Ithaca. The work begins on Bostwick Road on September 19th. It will happen from Route 13A to Sheffield Road, and will continue for several weeks. There could be small delays but the Tompkins County Highway Department says there will be no one-lane traffic or closures.
i100rocks.com
Portion of a road in Ithaca set to close for two weeks with detour
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A portion of a road in Ithaca will close for two weeks. The Tompkins County Highway Department says Game Farm Road from Stevenson Road to Ellis Hollow Road will close on Monday, September 19th for repair work. A detour from Turkey Hill Road to Stevenson Road will be in place.
i100rocks.com
No injuries in Solon vehicle fire
SOLON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A car caught fire in Cortland County over the weekend. Just after 4 PM on Saturday, Cortlandville firefighters responded to Route 41 in the Town of Solon. Authorities say a vehicle was fully engulfed in flames after an accident. The road was temporarily closed as...
i100rocks.com
New music venue to open in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new place to catch performances in Ithaca. This week marks the grand opening of Deep Dive. The venue at 415 Old Taughannock Boulevard plans to host concerts and dance parties. A ribbon-cutting ceremony happens Tuesday at 1 PM. The first reggae show...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
i100rocks.com
Cornell Police: Jeep stolen from parking lot of Hasbrouck Apartments
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cornell student says someone stole his car. Campus police report the theft happened between seven o’clock Friday evening and 11 o’clock Saturday morning in the parking lot of Hasbrouck Apartments on Pleasant Grove Road. The student says his gray 2018 Jeep Cherokee was locked and he had not given anyone permission to drive it. It has Colorado tags with a plate number DHG460.
Comments / 0