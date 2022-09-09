ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Utility work upcoming on a portion of a road in the Town of Ithaca. The work begins on Bostwick Road on September 19th. It will happen from Route 13A to Sheffield Road, and will continue for several weeks. There could be small delays but the Tompkins County Highway Department says there will be no one-lane traffic or closures.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO