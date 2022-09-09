Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
Related
therealdeal.com
Sales price revealed for iconic Hampton Bays bar
The buyer of the Boardy Barn in Hampton Bays remains a mystery, but the price the new owner paid for the iconic bar has been revealed. Suffolk County deed transfers disclosed the purchase price on the property at 270 West Montauk Highway to be $4 million, Behind the Hedges reported. The 2.6-acre property in Hampton Bays was put up for sale about a year ago, but lacked a listing price ahead of the May transaction.
greaterlongisland.com
The inspiring story of Kuhn Construction, now a father-and-son operation in Islip
Jeff Kuhn was a West Islip English teacher in the 1980s. This was when many public school teachers needed side hustles to pay their bills. Kuhn’s side hustle was fixing roofs and installing windows. And business was booming, especially after Hurricane Gloria struck Long Island in 1985. This was...
New pests take a huge toll on local trees
A beetle that bores into the trunks of ash trees and feeds on the inner bark, has killed hundreds of the popular landscape trees in the local area and is responsible for the loss of ash trees across the state. The emerald ash borer, a metallic green beetle, was found...
I'm a Californian who visited the Hamptons for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the fancy New York beach destination.
I took the Jitney from New York City to Montauk, a village in Southampton. Food prices were high like in LA, but I didn't need a car to get around.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newsday's probe into housing discrimination on Long Island still has the real estate industry reeling
An aerial drone image of Long Island. A three-year investigation by Newsday into housing discrimination in Nassau and Suffolk counties continues to train a critical eye on the real estate industry. The "Long Island Divided" investigation was published in 2019, but the report is still ruffling feathers in suburbia. [ more › ]
Suffolk Police to hold vehicle auction Saturday
The Suffolk County Police Department will host a vehicle auction on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the department’s impound yard, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction begins at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of vehicles on Sept. 15 and 16 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the impound yard. Vehicles will also be available for preview for one hour prior to the start of the auction.
'Thank You For All The Memories': Stony Brook Tea Room Permanently Closes
A Long Island eatery known for its British afternoon tea service has permanently closed. Robinson's Tea Room in Stony Brook closed as of Tuesday, Sept. 13, the owners announced in a Facebook post. "As of today we are permanently closed," the announcement reads. "Thank you for all the memories." The...
longisland.com
Peconic Bay Medical Center Orthopedic Surgeons Ranked Best in New York & U.S.
Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) is excited to announce that Dr. Michael Ciminiello, chair of the department of orthopedic surgery, has been named the number one best surgeon for hip and knee replacement in New York State, and among the best in the country, according to healthcare ranking and research service Dexur.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Milford restaurant shut down by health department
MILFORD — River Street Restaurant has been closed by the Milford Health Department, according to city health officials. River Street Restaurant opened its doors in 1997, according to its website. Deepa Joseph, the city’s health director, said they have an open investigation on the restaurant and will only release...
850wftl.com
Man dead after hitting utility pole with car and stepping on live wire
MELVILLE, N.Y.– — A 22-year-old man is dead after he hit a utility pole with his car and then was electrocuted when he stepped out of the vehicle. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Officials say the impact of the crash knocked down the pole but the...
Woman Seriously Injured After Car Overturns In Babylon Crash
Police are investigating a crash that left a woman seriously injured on Long Island. It happened around 3 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 in Suffolk County on the Southern State Parkway near Exit 37 in the town of Babylon. Patricia Suarez, age 59, of Whitestone, Queens, was driving a 2004 Toyota...
Alleged LI sacrifice under investigation after decapitated animals found
Decapitated chickens and goats were found inside garbage bags on Long Island — what’s typically found after ritualistic sacrifices, Suffolk County SPCA said Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Northport Man, 57, Killed in Crash
A Northport man was killed Monday morning in a crash in Fort Salonga, Suffolk County police said. John Burke was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue west on Route 25A when he lost control of the.
Paw Prints: Meet shelter pets Tia, Jenna, Olivia, Foxy, Happy and Allie Cat!
Welcome to the ninth edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!. A twelve-year-old Yorkie mix, this little spitfire is Tia, currently up for adoption at Little Shelter in Huntington. Confident and outgoing, she is the self-appointed boss of her kennel area, priding herself on keeping the staff in line and everything running smoothly. Preferring to be the only four-legged member of your household, Tia is quite certain she can fulfill all your requirements for an energetic, age-defying, best friend and companion. Yorkies are known to be loving and loyal, and as part of Little Shelter’s Silver Paw Connection, Tia has many years of experience in the fine art of friendship. Take the time to meet the one who could be perfect for you…her name is Tia. 631-368-8770, ext. 21.
27east.com
Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Southampton Man
UPDATE: Southampton Town Police say that call to Tolle has been located. ORIGINAL STORY: Southampton Town Police have asked for the public’s help — especially those living in the North... more. Update September 9, 2:15 p.m. : Pedestrian Struck On Flanders Road Flanders Road was open by 2:10...
East Hampton set to unveil ‘Platinum Bull’ sculpture, hopes to draw people to area
The sculpture, in the center of Herrick Park, had people in awe, as it was being shined and polished before its official unveiling.
Mix Up Of School Bus Schedules Causes Scare In Ronkonkoma, Police Say
A mix-up of school bus schedules on Long Island caused a scare when a strange driver and school bus attempted to pick up students. The incident took place in Ronkonkoma around 7:15 a.m., Monday, Sept. 12 on Baeck Street, said the Suffolk County Police. According to a message sent to...
State of emergency declared after polio found in Suffolk County wastewater
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday issued an executive order declaring a state disaster emergency amid “evidence of circulating” polio, the state Department of Health said.
Norwalk Police Officer Attacked, Beaten At Annual Festival
A Fairfield County police officer suffered a broken arm and head injury after being attacked by two men at an annual community festival. The incident occurred in Norwalk around 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Oyster Festival. According to Lt. Terrence Blake, of the Norwalk Police, officers working the...
News 12
Police seeking information after fatal crash in Fort Salonga
Police are hoping the public can help them paint a fuller picture of the events that led to a fatal crash in Fort Salonga. Authorities say 57-year-old John Burke was driving westbound on Route 25A around 2:30 a.m. Monday when he lost control and hit a pole at Sunken Meadow Road.
Comments / 0