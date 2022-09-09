ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams need improvement everywhere after blowout loss to Bills

By GREG BEACHAM
 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams' honeymoon from their Super Bowl championship didn't even last until the first Sunday of the next regular season.

Their 31-10 thrashing from the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night was a brutal reminder that last season's title — and even the last half-decade of success under Sean McVay — guarantees the Rams nothing in a new year.

“Did that bother me? Of course,” McVay said Friday. “You wake up with a pit in your stomach, and the only way I know how to get rid of that thing is to go back to work, and work hard for these players and coaches.”

While Los Angeles still possesses elite talent, it couldn't keep up with Buffalo, widely considered to be a top contender for the crown. The Rams' best opponents will all be hungry for what the champs have, and perhaps even hungrier.

“That's an easy excuse to make, but I wouldn't say that," McVay said. “Our guys were ready to go. I just think there were a lot of instances where we didn't execute to our full capacity.”

Motivation and hunger aside, the opener also revealed the Rams have plenty of problems to solve if they hope to be considered among the NFL's elite again this season. McVay attempted to blame himself, as usual, but almost every aspect of his team showed vast room for improvement.

This loss even threw open the possibility that the Rams don't even have the personnel to be among the NFL's best teams. Los Angeles general manager Les Snead has been able to build a competent roster core below his superstars during several years spent largely without high draft picks, but those big loans against the future could be coming due.

The Rams’ offensive line frequently looked overmatched against Buffalo’s defensive front while Matthew Stafford struggled to get the ball to Los Angeles’ array of playmakers, with only Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp making a difference. The Rams got even worse news about that line Friday with injuries to center Brian Allen and left tackle Joseph Noteboom.

Allen will be out for at least two weeks after undergoing a “procedure to remove loose bodies from his knee" on Friday, while Noteboom strained his knee ligaments, McVay said. Noteboom isn't expected to miss Week 2.

The defense forced three turnovers, but couldn't force a punt and otherwise failed to stop Josh Allen, although that's hardly a unique predicament. More dismaying was the lack of pressure on Allen from a defensive front that lost Von Miller to the Bills, along with an apparently cautious secondary that didn't make enough big plays.

The Rams have a ton of work to do — and it's fortunate that after a loss on opening night, they've got plenty of time to do it.

WHAT’S WORKING

Kupp followed one of the greatest seasons by a receiver in NFL history with 13 catches for 128 yards and a touchdown. The AP's Offensive Player of the Year remains uncoverable by most defenses, and Stafford's connection with him remains strong.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Plenty, but the Rams' offensive line was the most obvious. Along with Stafford's seven sacks and 15 hits from a defense that didn't even need to blitz once, Los Angeles rushed for only 52 net yards and was particularly ineffective running up the middle, McVay's most frequent route. The Rams lost two Super Bowl starters on the line and replaced them from within, but the new group looked overmatched.

STOCK UP

Troy Hill marked his return to Los Angeles after a year in Cleveland with a team-high eight tackles and his first interception since 2020. He wasn't perfect, but he made more plays than any other defender.

STOCK DOWN

All-Pro Jalen Ramsey allowed six of the seven passes thrown his way to be caught, including the 53-yard TD pass to Stefon Diggs to seal it. Plenty of factors contribute to such a number, but the Rams need Ramsey to be great after their talent appeared to decrease in the secondary for the second consecutive offseason.

INJURIES

Right guard Coleman Shelton will move to center in Allen's absence, and Tremayne Anchrum will step in at right guard, McVay said. The Rams don't expect Noteboom to miss playing time, but A.J. Jackson will play left tackle if he does. ... Rookie RB Kyren Williams will have surgery on a high ankle sprain after getting hurt early in his NFL debut. He will be out six to eight weeks. ... Long snapper Matt Orzech strained his calf.

KEY NUMBER

0: Rushing yards by Cam Akers, the Super Bowl starter and the running back with the most explosive capabilities. The Rams say he isn't hurt, but Akers played only 12 snaps and got three carries to Darrell Henderson's 55 snaps and 13 carries. McVay also said Friday that the Rams wanted to get Williams involved on offense before the injury ruined the plan.

McVay and his staff have an extra-long week to address the flaws exposed by Buffalo, and McVay's competitive fire is decidedly stoked. The Rams host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and McVay said the opener can be nothing more than “a little blip on the radar” if Los Angeles responds properly.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Saints pull off improbable comeback to beat Falcons 27-26

Will Lutz kicked a 51 yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining as the Saints rallied to beat the Falcons 27-26 Sunday in Atlanta. Jameis Winston threw for 269 yards and two fourth quarter touchdown passes to Michael Thomas as the Saints rallied from 16 down to beat the Falcons in the season opener for both teams.
Fantasy Football 2022: Week 2 QB rankings

Few teams came into the season with more intrigue than the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Jalen Hurts' fantasy ceiling has been much discussed this offseason, with many thinking that, if he could take the next step as a passer, he could own the position's top-scoring title. The Eagles' front office decided...
Preseason rest led to Week 1 rust for several top QBs

Preseason rest appeared to lead to a little bit of rust in Week 1 for several of the NFL's top quarterbacks. More than one-third of the league's Week 1 starting quarterbacks didn't play a single snap in the preseason and most of those 11 QBs didn't play anywhere close to their usual form.
All-Pro Seahawks S Jamal Adams carted off field vs. Broncos with knee injury

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams left Monday's game against the Denver Broncos with a left knee injury. Adams appeared to sustain the injury while attempting to sack Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in the first half. He planted his left foot on the tackle attempt and landed awkwardly to the turf. He was able to limp off the field, but eventually left for the locker room on a cart.
2022 Fantasy Football Fact or Fluke: Renee's reactions to Week 1

I have to say, Week 1 delivered on all my anticipation of regular season fantasy football action. The games were great; we had upsets, we had blowouts, we had a tie and, for better or worse, kickers were a major storyline. Yet, while our overall expectations of Week 1 may have been met, certain players definitely exceeded or failed to meet their projected fantasy output.
Braves' Wright gets MLB-best 18th win

Kyle Wright allowed one run in five and a third innings, Dansby Swanson hit his 20th home run, and the Braves beat the Giants 5-1 in San Francisco. Wright picked up his major league leading 18th win of the year as the Braves moved to within a half-game of the NL East leading Mets.
ESPN starts its Joe Buck-Troy Aikman 'Monday Night Football' era with a massive ratings win

ESPN paid a high price to land a high-profile "Monday Night Football" booth of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. One week in, the returns are looking good. Monday night's game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks was ESPN's most-watched MNF game since 2009 and its third-best regular season game since taking over the timeslot from ABC in 2006, the network announced Tuesday.
Who will replace Scott Frost at Nebraska? Here are 10 candidates

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts finally pulled the plug on the Scott Frost era on Sunday after the latest in a steady stream of disappointing losses for the Huskers. This one was an embarrassing 45-42 home defeat at the hands of Georgia Southern. The loss dropped Frost’s record to a miserable 16-31 at his alma mater, and Alberts opted to let Frost go now rather than wait for his buyout to drop from $15 million to $7.5 million on Oct. 1.
Bears penalized for using towel on soggy field before FG try

CHICAGO — (AP) — The Chicago Bears were hung out to dry by their own towel during their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Trenton Gill was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct after the rookie holder used a towel to dry off a small area of the field ahead of a potential field goal try late in the second quarter. The 15-yard penalty moved Chicago out of Cairo Santos' range, leading to Gill's punt.
Bobby Petrino makes his return to Arkansas & the midnight yell stirs up trouble

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde have a big show in store today. Texas A&M is coming off of a midnight yell controversy and has to face #13 ranked Miami. Penn State and Auburn face off to see if Bryan Harsin can continue to coach the Tigers. Notre Dame faced more bad luck with the news of starting quarterbackTyler Buchner needing surgery on his shoulder. There is a new college football trolling tactic that took Brian Ferentz as it’s first victim. Bobby Petrino makes his return to Arkansas with his new team Missouri State. The Alabama-Texas game totaled huge ratings last weekend. Michigan State heads to Seattle to play a newly invigorated Washington team and the show gives it’s hidden gems and total dumps for college football stadiums.
