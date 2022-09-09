Read full article on original website
Bossier Sheriff Wants To Meet You on National Night Out
So, let's set the record straight. National Night Out is actually the first Tuesday in August, but whomever came up with that date has obviously never spent a summer in Louisiana!. That's why here in Northwest Louisiana, we decided a number of years ago to stall our party until the...
KSLA
Political science professor says death of queen causing culture shock for U.S.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, conversations on the late monarch are being held around the world and in the ArkLaTex. Dr. Mandi Donahoe, assistant political science professor at Centenary College, says the political scene in the UK has been shaken up and the importance of the crown has fallen since the queen’s passing.
bossierpress.com
Snoballs fly in Bossier City’s East Bank District
On Friday, September 9, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce welcomed Streetcar Station with a ribbon cutting celebration as the newest business to open in the East Bank District in Bossier City. The owner of Streetcar Station, Erica Gilliam, has come a long way since first starting her business as a...
National Night Out Party Guide for Shreveport, Bossier and Caddo
Just like everything else, we do things a little differently here in Shreveport, Bossier and the rest of the Ark-La-Tex!. National Night Out was celebrated by the rest of the country back on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, but not here in Shreveport. Why don't we celebrate National Night Out when...
Getting An Early Start On Halloween? Head To Bossier City
Spooky season has officially arrived in Bossier City. Stop after stop after stop is already set for Halloween. If you find yourself in the mood to decorate for the Halloween season, heading to Bossier is a prime spot to get down with some vampires and ghosts. Not just because there are plenty of options around, but because you can get a lot done in a small area.
KSLA
SporTran names new chief of staff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Baton Rouge native Jimmy D. Thomas will now serve as SporTran’s new chief of staff. In his new role, Thomas will handle the day-to-day operations of SporTran and for Metro Management, Inc. (SporTran’s parent company) Thomas will “take the lead in acquiring additional transit properties and contracts along the Gulf Coast Region, from Texas to Georgia,” according to a news release.
listenupyall.com
State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
Louisiana deputies share ‘poison napkin’ warning
The De Soto Parish Sheriff's Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
KTBS
Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators
It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in South Bossier Parish, just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
KSLA
Red River Army Depot officials, vendors sentenced in federal bribery & conspiracy scheme
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Four people, including two Red River Army Depot (RRAD) officials, have been sentenced for their roles in a federal bribery and conspiracy case. U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston made the announcement Tuesday, Sept. 13. DETAILS. Jeffrey Harrison, 44, of Texarkana - A former RRAD vendor, Harrison pleaded...
westcentralsbest.com
Fire breaks out at Southern Trace Country Club in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire broke out at the Southern Trace Country Club Clubhouse in Shreveport Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at 8:26 p.m. At one point there were up to 17 Shreveport fire units on the scene. The Shreveport Fire Department confirmed the fire was confined to the...
National Night Out Parade in Downtown Shreveport
Shreveport Police Department invites all members of the community to come out and enjoy the 2022 National Night Out Parade, Thursday September 15th at 6PM. The parade will travel from the 400 block to the 600 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. SPD and city officials want to give crime and drugs a going away party.
KSLA
Ramblin’ on the Red to be held Sept. 24
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Ramblin’ on the Red will be held Sept. 24, starting at 2 p.m., at Hurricane Alley, 515 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City. “Ramblin’ on the Red is a music festival with a purpose,” says a note on the event’s Facebook page.
KSLA
Head of Bossier police union indicted after FBI raid of police headquarters
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The head of the Bossier City police union and his co-defendant have been indicted on charges. They were both arrested after the FBI raided the police department’s headquarters in late August. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Harold “BJ” Sanford and Mitchell Morehead were indicted. Their charges...
KSLA
Documents detailing alleged harassment between mayoral candidate & victim released
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman filed a protective order in Caddo Parish against one of Shreveport’s mayoral candidates, Melvin Slack Jr. Now documents showing more details have been released. The restraining order was granted by a judge Aug. 22. Despite Slack’s original position denying contacting the victim, who...
KTBS
SWEPCO begins removal of Arsenal Hill chimney stacks
SHREVEPORT, La. - Southwestern Electric Power Co. announced Monday that the company has begun the process to remove the nearly century-old chimney stacks at its Arsenal Hill Power Plant in Shreveport. The two chimneys, each standing at 275 feet tall, have not been used since the 1970s when the plant’s...
Shreveport Man Found Guilty in 2019 Stabbing
A Shreveport man who stabbed another man in the face following an altercation in 2019 was found guilty of aggravated second-degree battery by a Caddo Parish jury Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The six-person jury found Patrick Adams, 48, guilty of the July 55, 2019 attack on Charles Green at a...
txktoday.com
Basic and Enhanced Concealed Handgun Carry License Courses to be offered at UA Hope-Texarkana
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a basic and enhanced concealed handgun carry course on the UA Hope campus this fall. The basic concealed carry course will be held on Saturday, October 8, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The enhanced concealed carry course will take place on Saturday, November 5, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The enhanced concealed carry license provides gun owners with the additional training needed to carry their weapons into some public buildings where weapons are currently prohibited.
KTBS
2022 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home winner has been named, but the real winners are the kids of St. Jude
BOSSIER CITY, La. - On Wednesday, the 32nd KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home was awarded to a generous donor. Roy Cochran of Bossier City, La. is the lucky winner. But the real winners each year are the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Thanks to your generosity, $1,552,375 was raised this year for St. Jude. In the past 32 years, $39,590,590 has been raised.
Smell Cucumber? It Could Be Something Dangerous Inside Your Home
If You Get Home And Smell Cucumbers, Get Out and Call Steve's Snaketuary. Several experts have come out to say that if you get home and catch a strong whiff of watermelon or cucumber, there is probably a snake in your home. It's An Argument That I Will Never Get...
