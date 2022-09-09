ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Political science professor says death of queen causing culture shock for U.S.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, conversations on the late monarch are being held around the world and in the ArkLaTex. Dr. Mandi Donahoe, assistant political science professor at Centenary College, says the political scene in the UK has been shaken up and the importance of the crown has fallen since the queen’s passing.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Snoballs fly in Bossier City’s East Bank District

On Friday, September 9, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce welcomed Streetcar Station with a ribbon cutting celebration as the newest business to open in the East Bank District in Bossier City. The owner of Streetcar Station, Erica Gilliam, has come a long way since first starting her business as a...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Getting An Early Start On Halloween? Head To Bossier City

Spooky season has officially arrived in Bossier City. Stop after stop after stop is already set for Halloween. If you find yourself in the mood to decorate for the Halloween season, heading to Bossier is a prime spot to get down with some vampires and ghosts. Not just because there are plenty of options around, but because you can get a lot done in a small area.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

SporTran names new chief of staff

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Baton Rouge native Jimmy D. Thomas will now serve as SporTran’s new chief of staff. In his new role, Thomas will handle the day-to-day operations of SporTran and for Metro Management, Inc. (SporTran’s parent company) Thomas will “take the lead in acquiring additional transit properties and contracts along the Gulf Coast Region, from Texas to Georgia,” according to a news release.
SHREVEPORT, LA
listenupyall.com

State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators

It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in South Bossier Parish, just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Fire breaks out at Southern Trace Country Club in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire broke out at the Southern Trace Country Club Clubhouse in Shreveport Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at 8:26 p.m. At one point there were up to 17 Shreveport fire units on the scene. The Shreveport Fire Department confirmed the fire was confined to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

National Night Out Parade in Downtown Shreveport

Shreveport Police Department invites all members of the community to come out and enjoy the 2022 National Night Out Parade, Thursday September 15th at 6PM. The parade will travel from the 400 block to the 600 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. SPD and city officials want to give crime and drugs a going away party.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Ramblin’ on the Red to be held Sept. 24

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Ramblin’ on the Red will be held Sept. 24, starting at 2 p.m., at Hurricane Alley, 515 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City. “Ramblin’ on the Red is a music festival with a purpose,” says a note on the event’s Facebook page.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

SWEPCO begins removal of Arsenal Hill chimney stacks

SHREVEPORT, La. - Southwestern Electric Power Co. announced Monday that the company has begun the process to remove the nearly century-old chimney stacks at its Arsenal Hill Power Plant in Shreveport. The two chimneys, each standing at 275 feet tall, have not been used since the 1970s when the plant’s...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Man Found Guilty in 2019 Stabbing

A Shreveport man who stabbed another man in the face following an altercation in 2019 was found guilty of aggravated second-degree battery by a Caddo Parish jury Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The six-person jury found Patrick Adams, 48, guilty of the July 55, 2019 attack on Charles Green at a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
txktoday.com

Basic and Enhanced Concealed Handgun Carry License Courses to be offered at UA Hope-Texarkana

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a basic and enhanced concealed handgun carry course on the UA Hope campus this fall. The basic concealed carry course will be held on Saturday, October 8, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The enhanced concealed carry course will take place on Saturday, November 5, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The enhanced concealed carry license provides gun owners with the additional training needed to carry their weapons into some public buildings where weapons are currently prohibited.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

2022 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home winner has been named, but the real winners are the kids of St. Jude

BOSSIER CITY, La. - On Wednesday, the 32nd KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home was awarded to a generous donor. Roy Cochran of Bossier City, La. is the lucky winner. But the real winners each year are the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Thanks to your generosity, $1,552,375 was raised this year for St. Jude. In the past 32 years, $39,590,590 has been raised.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
