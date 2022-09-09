Read full article on original website
Jurors hear 911 audio, testimony about family troubles on Day 2 of Mason Sisk murder trial
Cryptic hints at school, strange behavior on vacation and possible trouble with a drug dealer — these were just some of the topics discussed by witnesses who took the stand Tuesday during the trial of Elkmont teen and accused family killer Mason Sisk. Sisk is accused of killing his...
Huntsville woman indicted on murder charge after fatally shooting husband during argument
A Huntsville woman accused of fatally shooting her husband during an argument in April 2021 has now been indicted on a murder charge, records show. A Madison County grand jury indicted Inez Renae Fuqua, 40, on Sept. 2 on a single count of murder for the death of Christopher Fuqua at their home on Cypress Point Drive. The indictment says Inez Fuqua shot him "several times, with a handgun."
Sheriff: Casey White, Vicky White formed romance, planned escape during almost 1,000 phone calls
Casey White and Vicky White spoke on the phone almost 1,000 times in the months before their escape from the Lauderdale County Jail. Sheriff Rick Singleton told WAAY 31 News Anchor Marie Waxel this information was uncovered as authorities continue to investigate the relationship between the accused murderer and the now-deceased jail employee.
Suspect was hallucinating when he used car to murder woman at Decatur Walmart, attorney says
A defense attorney is asking the court to order his client, a Huntsville man accused of killing a woman with his car in Decatur, to undergo a mental examination to see if the man is even capable of going through trial. According to the attorney, 38-year-old Preston Lamar Nelson has...
Huntsville mother admitted intentionally drowning 2-year-old daughter, officer testifies
A Huntsville mother admitted to purposefully drowning her 2-year-old daughter in a bathtub, according to investigators who were at the scene. Laccuina Braithwaite is charged with capital murder in the July death of her daughter, Laioni Douglas. During a preliminary hearing at the Madison County Courthouse on Tuesday, investigator Brett...
Opening statements begin Tuesday in Mason Sisk capital murder trial
A jury has been selected in the capital murder trial of Mason Sisk. The jury (12 members plus two alternates) is made of seven women and seven men. They'll be tasked with determining whether Sisk is innocent or guilty of capital murder. The Elkmont teenager is accused of shooting and killing five of his family members in 2019 as they slept in their beds inside the family home.
Lauderdale County DA seeks hearing about potential Casey White move to Cullman County jail
The Lauderdale County District Attorney's Office is now calling for a hearing to see just how necessary it is to move capital murder suspect Casey Cole White from a state prison in Bessemer to a jail in Cullman County. White's defense attorneys filed their request Friday, saying the move would...
Albertville Police: Argument between brothers leaves 1 shot, 1 arrested
The Albertville Police Department says an argument between brothers led to a Saturday shooting. Police said Keven Jomar Martinez, 27, of Albertville was shot in the lower torso by his brother, Waldemar Martinez, 32, of Guntersville. Keven Martinez is expected to make a full recovery, police said. Waldemar Martinez has...
9-year-old boy hospitalized after violent attack by pack of dogs in Lawrence County
A 9-year-old Lawrence County boy is recovering at Huntsville Hospital after he was attacked by a pack of dogs while riding his bike. Gavin Peoples was attacked Saturday afternoon on Lawrence County Road 582. His mother, Stephanie Overton, said if it wasn't for nearby residents rushing to rescue him, "there is no telling what we would be doing today."
Decatur Police investigating after body found near boat ramp
A death investigation is underway after Decatur Police found a man’s body at the Osprey Point Boat Ramp at Highway 67 and Hickory Hill Road. Officers found the body of a white male near the edge of the waterway about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said there are no obvious...
Decatur Police searching for woman last seen Sept. 1
The Decatur Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. Violette Lynn Hawkins is a 33-year-old Black woman with brown eyes and black hair. She is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 290 pounds. The Alabama...
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton meets with man who helped catch Casey White, Vicky White
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton has made good on a promise to the man many credit with ending the national manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White. In June, Singleton told WAAY 31 he offered to take James Stinson to lunch if the Evansville, Indiana, man ever made it to Florence.
Alabama Representative proposing trafficking fentanyl bill; Huntsville woman deeply impacted by the drug
Alabama Representative Matt Simpson says he wants mandatory prison time for drug dealers who are trafficking fentanyl in an effort to stop the spread in Alabama. Huntsville resident Jackie Bragg supports the move. Bragg lost her father to an overdose in June and a year prior her cousin, who she...
Morgan County Commission approves pay raises for employees
Morgan County employees are getting a pay raise. At Tuesday morning's meeting, the Morgan County Commission unanimously approved a 5% raise for full-time employees. Part-time workers will now earn $12.50 per hour. The pay rate was previously $11 per hour for part-time employees. This impacts about 400 employees in the...
Some Oakwood University dorm residents being relocated after fire
Some Oakwood University students are being relocated after a Monday fire at a dormitory. No injuries were reported. Smoke was reported coming from the top floor of Carter Hall about 2:07 p.m. Monday, prompting an evacuation. Oakwood officials said the fire department arrived and said the fire had been extinguished.
Gov. Ivey celebrates more manufacturing jobs coming to North Alabama
A multimillion-dollar manufacturing plant in Athens celebrated its grand opening Monday. The new facility, along with the hundreds of jobs it has brought to the area, is all a result of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville. The joint venture between Toyota Boshoku AKI (TBAKI) and Systems Automotive Interiors...
Major development coming to Huntsville
The city recognized as the best place to live in the U.S. keeps on growing. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new major mixed-use development in Cummings Research Park in Huntsville. "Live, work and play" is the focal point of this new development. Developers and officials say this project...
GasBuddy: Huntsville area gas prices get closer to $3 per gallon average
Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 8.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville. Nationally, the average gas price has fallen 7.6 cents per gallon to $3.67 per gallon. The organization said Huntsville gas prices are...
