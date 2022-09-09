ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

WAAY-TV

Huntsville woman indicted on murder charge after fatally shooting husband during argument

A Huntsville woman accused of fatally shooting her husband during an argument in April 2021 has now been indicted on a murder charge, records show. A Madison County grand jury indicted Inez Renae Fuqua, 40, on Sept. 2 on a single count of murder for the death of Christopher Fuqua at their home on Cypress Point Drive. The indictment says Inez Fuqua shot him "several times, with a handgun."
