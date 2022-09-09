ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens GM: Lamar Jackson talks on hold until after season

By NOAH TRISTER
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MdO7O_0hpHqcAO00

BALTIMORE — (AP) — Get ready for at least a few more months of uncertainty about Lamar Jackson and his contract.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement Friday that the Ravens and Jackson still haven't agreed on an extension for the star quarterback and will keep working on it after the season. Jackson had said Friday was his deadline for a new deal, and he'd be pausing talks after that with the season about to start.

“Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson,” DeCosta said. “We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign.”

Jackson is entering his fifth-year option season. The Ravens open Sunday on the road against the New York Jets.

Jackson skipped voluntary OTAs this past offseason but did not hold out of mandatory practices. Baltimore can use the franchise tag to keep him after this season if need be, but this impasse between Jackson and the team is noteworthy after Josh Allen — another star quarterback drafted the same year as Jackson — signed his massive extension some 13 months ago.

“Those things will work themselves out in the end. I’m confident in that,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said at the team's practice facility in Owings Mills, Maryland. “I said at the beginning that it will happen when it’s time, and when it’s time, it will happen. So, Lamar is playing quarterback, he’s going to be playing quarterback here for a long time.”

Jackson spoke with reporters Wednesday, when time was running out to reach a deal before the season. He and the team have avoided any real public acrimony through this process.

“He and I talked about it yesterday a little bit, like, ‘Hey, man, let’s go be our best, and go focus on football,’” Harbaugh said. “That’s what he’s been doing all along, so I know nothing will change with that.”

The non-exclusive franchise tag for quarterbacks this past offseason carried a price tag of just under $30 million. No team used it on a quarterback, and no team used the more restrictive exclusive tag on anyone.

Even aside from his uncertain contract, Jackson is under a microscope this season. At times in 2021, he looked like the player who was the league's MVP two years earlier. At other times, he struggled to handle the pass rush.

He eventually missed the final four games following an ankle injury. Baltimore finished the season on a six-game skid and missed the playoffs.

NOTES: The Ravens ruled out DT Travis Jones (knee) and listed T Ronnie Stanley (ankle) as doubtful for Sunday's game. RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) and CB Marcus Peters (knee) are questionable.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
960 The Ref

Preseason rest led to Week 1 rust for several top QBs

Preseason rest appeared to lead to a little bit of rust in Week 1 for several of the NFL's top quarterbacks. More than one-third of the league's Week 1 starting quarterbacks didn't play a single snap in the preseason and most of those 11 QBs didn't play anywhere close to their usual form.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Owings Mills, MD
960 The Ref

Fantasy Football 2022: Week 2 Kicker rankings

If you're a pro-kicker fantasy football manager then ... jeez ... how did you get through Week 1? It is not hyperbole to say that kickers had one of THE worst Week 1s in NFL history. In fact, boots across the league missed in wild, unexpected and sometimes even hilarious fashion (I don't even know what to say about that Chris Boswellmiss). A whopping five teams watched their kicker miss at least one field goal; we even got the first tie of the season thanks in no small part to some hapless kicking.
NFL
960 The Ref

2022 Fantasy Football Fact or Fluke: Renee's reactions to Week 1

I have to say, Week 1 delivered on all my anticipation of regular season fantasy football action. The games were great; we had upsets, we had blowouts, we had a tie and, for better or worse, kickers were a major storyline. Yet, while our overall expectations of Week 1 may have been met, certain players definitely exceeded or failed to meet their projected fantasy output.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sports#The New York Jets#Otas
960 The Ref

ESPN starts its Joe Buck-Troy Aikman 'Monday Night Football' era with a massive ratings win

ESPN paid a high price to land a high-profile "Monday Night Football" booth of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. One week in, the returns are looking good. Monday night's game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks was ESPN's most-watched MNF game since 2009 and its third-best regular season game since taking over the timeslot from ABC in 2006, the network announced Tuesday.
NFL
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
79K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy