ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

Comments / 0

Related
sanbenito.com

Youth Rising spotlights young leaders in Hollister

Youth Alliance will showcase its second annual Youth Rising event on Sept. 15 to honor young people and their commitment to improving themselves and their community, says a press release from Youth Alliance. The Youth Rising initiative seeks visionaries to invest in young people’s wellness and leadership by building youth...
HOLLISTER, CA
sanbenito.com

Myers embraces support focus in district role

Seven years into her education career, Dr. Colleen Myers took on a role as a resource teacher at Cerra Vista Elementary School in Hollister. The position, a perfect fit for Myers at the time, opened her eyes to a future in administration. “That’s really where my forte is,” said Myers,...
HOLLISTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy