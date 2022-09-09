Read full article on original website
sanbenito.com
Youth Rising spotlights young leaders in Hollister
Youth Alliance will showcase its second annual Youth Rising event on Sept. 15 to honor young people and their commitment to improving themselves and their community, says a press release from Youth Alliance. The Youth Rising initiative seeks visionaries to invest in young people’s wellness and leadership by building youth...
sanbenito.com
Myers embraces support focus in district role
Seven years into her education career, Dr. Colleen Myers took on a role as a resource teacher at Cerra Vista Elementary School in Hollister. The position, a perfect fit for Myers at the time, opened her eyes to a future in administration. “That’s really where my forte is,” said Myers,...
