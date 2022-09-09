ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Poet Laureate to speak at Tennessee Tech

COOKEVILLE – Center Stage presents Ada Limón, the 24th Poet Laureate of the U.S., for a public author reading in the Backdoor Playhouse on the campus of Tennessee Tech University, on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. Limón was named as the 24th Poet Laureate Consultant in Poet,...
Alvin C. York State Park wins Excellence in Innovation Award

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has honored Sgt. Alvin C. York State Park in Pall Mall with the Excellence in Innovation Award among the 56 Tennessee State Parks. The award is part of the annual Tennessee State Parks Awards of Excellence. “We are always...
Economic pressures lead to CRMC cuts and reductions

COOKEVILLE – Current economic pressures and the desire to provide the best service for its customers have forced Cookeville Regional Medical Center (CRMC) to eliminate six upper management positions and to evaluate overall operations at the medical center. A statement from CRMC released late Wednesday stated, “As a result...
Household hazardous waste mobile collection in Warren County Sept. 17

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Warren County on Saturday, Sept. 17. Tennesseans are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste – including cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and more – to a designated drop-off location. A...
RAM’s free 2-day clinic set for this weekend

SPARTA – Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day clinic this weekend, Sept. 17-18. RAM will be set up at White County High School, located at 267 Allen Dr., Sparta, for two days only.
