Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area. On September 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on September 3. Agents cited...
KTBS
Six Feet Above sets sights on reaching all corners of Louisiana and beyond
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Louisiana woman is sharing her message all across the state after surviving a suicide attempt. Kyah Iles wants to ditch the stigma and save others from suffering in silence. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and she's making sure she is speaking up on the topic...
KTAL
State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
theadvocate.com
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
Like to Hunt and Fish in Louisiana? September 24th is Your Day
After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic festivities are back for National Hunting Day celebrations across Louisiana on September 24th. When your state's nickname is the Sportsman's Paradise you know hunting and fishing for that matter are important to your way of life. For many in Louisiana, hunting...
KSLA
Heart of Louisiana: Watson Brake
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a complex of ancient mounds, hidden in the woods of north Louisiana, south of Monroe known as “Watson Brake.”. We walked about a half mile through the woods as the trail blended with the raw forest. Our footsteps echoed through the green canopy of leaves. We were stepping on the ground where ancient people lived thousands of years ago.
KTBS
New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents
BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
Unidentified Flying Object Meet-Up, Forum Planned in Lafayette for September 22
If you are a UFO enthusiast, you will find yourself in like company at this gathering of those who believe.
NOLA.com
South Louisiana to get a sneak peek at fall thanks to cold front moving through this week
Heads up south Louisiana, it’s about to feel like fall. Thanks to a cold front approaching from the northwest, the area will see low temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell and Lake Charles said Monday. Though temperatures during the day...
NOLA.com
Ochsner CEO Warner Thomas stepping down; See who's taking over Louisiana's largest health system
Warner Thomas, who as CEO of Ochsner Health led an aggressive expansion throughout the region and helped grow the health care system into Louisiana's largest, is stepping down to take the top job at a California-based hospital network. Thomas will become president and CEO of Sutter Health in Sacramento, Ochsner...
The Top 10 Horror Movies Filmed In Louisiana
I always knew that Louisiana has been and still is a hot spot for movie productions. Since the early 50s, an estimated 500 movies, biographies, and TV programs have been filmed in the Bayou State. Most of those were either major productions or blockbuster films including A Streetcar Named Desire, Ray, Steel Magnolias, Queen Sugar, and of course The Big Easy just to name a few.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Sept. 14, 2022
The city of Zachary reminds residents litter is a big problem that never seems to go away. The city collected trash Sept. 7 on one side of La. 19 from Sunset to Port Hudson Pride Road. Officials say don't be a part of the problem. Do not throw trash out...
Outreach Meetings for Louisiana’s 2023 Coastal Master Plan Announced by Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority
Outreach Meetings for Louisiana’s 2023 Coastal Master Plan Announced by Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority. Louisiana – At a series of future outreach meetings hosted by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA), Louisianans will have the opportunity to hear about the state’s 2023 Coastal Master Plan to protect and restore our coast.
evangelinetoday.com
The Marks Post: Stay vigilant
I was a sophomore at LSU at the time and had a philosophy class at 9 a.m. that Tuesday morning. Before class, I went into the student union to eat breakfast and heard television news reports about bombings at the World Trade Center. I didn’t pay much attention to it at the time because I thought they were reporting on something that previously happened.
Trash disposal issues; St. Martin Parish cracks down on homeowners
Disposing of household trash is becoming a huge problem in St. Martin Parish.
theadvocate.com
Keeping culture alive: Meet the man behind Lafayette's Latin Music Festival
A couple years ago, while driving past El Paso restaurant on his way home, Luis Mora heard music playing. He stopped, followed the music and found a mariachi band. “What time do you all finish here?” Mora asked. Nine, they told him. “What ‘cha doing after?” Mora said. “Why...
Sugar Cane Festival returns to New Iberia September 23
The festival takes place September 23-24. There will be events such as the "Blessing of the crop," a 5K, and the Fais Do Do music festival.
Former Shoney’s Restaurant Gets Roof Repair… For What?!
The former Shoney’s Restaurant at 2208 NE Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette’s Northside is getting what appears to be a new roof. But why though?!. TL:DR — We attempted to call the owners of Shoney’s Restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia with no success. Shoney’s of Lafayette has been...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette renters are getting some of the best values among U.S. metros, report shows
Renters in the Lafayette area are getting one of the best rates among cities in the United States for price per square foot, one research firm reported. Lafayette is ranked sixth for its rate of 1,297 square feet renters can get for a monthly budget of $1,500, averaging out to $1.16 per square foot, according to a report from Rentcafe.com, a national apartment listing service.
KTAL
U.S. Marshals recover 14 missing, endangered children in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the past four months, the New Orleans Task Force “Summer Knights” operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana has successfully recovered 14 missing or endangered children across the state. The operation ran from April 30 through August 31...
