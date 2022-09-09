ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KTAL

State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
theadvocate.com

'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
KSLA

Heart of Louisiana: Watson Brake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a complex of ancient mounds, hidden in the woods of north Louisiana, south of Monroe known as “Watson Brake.”. We walked about a half mile through the woods as the trail blended with the raw forest. Our footsteps echoed through the green canopy of leaves. We were stepping on the ground where ancient people lived thousands of years ago.
KTBS

New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents

BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

The Top 10 Horror Movies Filmed In Louisiana

I always knew that Louisiana has been and still is a hot spot for movie productions. Since the early 50s, an estimated 500 movies, biographies, and TV programs have been filmed in the Bayou State. Most of those were either major productions or blockbuster films including A Streetcar Named Desire, Ray, Steel Magnolias, Queen Sugar, and of course The Big Easy just to name a few.
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Sept. 14, 2022

The city of Zachary reminds residents litter is a big problem that never seems to go away. The city collected trash Sept. 7 on one side of La. 19 from Sunset to Port Hudson Pride Road. Officials say don't be a part of the problem. Do not throw trash out...
Calcasieu Parish News

Outreach Meetings for Louisiana’s 2023 Coastal Master Plan Announced by Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority

Outreach Meetings for Louisiana’s 2023 Coastal Master Plan Announced by Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority. Louisiana – At a series of future outreach meetings hosted by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA), Louisianans will have the opportunity to hear about the state’s 2023 Coastal Master Plan to protect and restore our coast.
evangelinetoday.com

The Marks Post: Stay vigilant

I was a sophomore at LSU at the time and had a philosophy class at 9 a.m. that Tuesday morning. Before class, I went into the student union to eat breakfast and heard television news reports about bombings at the World Trade Center. I didn’t pay much attention to it at the time because I thought they were reporting on something that previously happened.
theadvocate.com

Lafayette renters are getting some of the best values among U.S. metros, report shows

Renters in the Lafayette area are getting one of the best rates among cities in the United States for price per square foot, one research firm reported. Lafayette is ranked sixth for its rate of 1,297 square feet renters can get for a monthly budget of $1,500, averaging out to $1.16 per square foot, according to a report from Rentcafe.com, a national apartment listing service.
KTAL

U.S. Marshals recover 14 missing, endangered children in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the past four months, the New Orleans Task Force “Summer Knights” operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana has successfully recovered 14 missing or endangered children across the state. The operation ran from April 30 through August 31...
