Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Back-to-school Wednesday; 4 days until West Seattle Bridge reopens
Mostly sunny, high around 70 predicted . *Seattle Public Schools starts the new year today, one week late, after educators voted to suspend their strike. Be mindful of school buses, as well as students walking, rolling, and riding. Reminder – five West Seattle schools have speed-enforcement cameras, as listed here.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ for house fire near 17th/Kenyon
Leslie September 13, 2022 (12:10 pm) I live across the street from this house. Want to give a HUGH shout out to Seattle Fire Dept. It was amazing to watch their response. They arrived in full force, deployed comprehensive resources efficiently, and just took care of it. It was frightening to watch how guickly the fire escalated. But SFD’s response was equally aggressive & coordinated, & best of all, EFFECTIVE.
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: Here’s what the West Seattle Bridge pre-reopening ‘load testing’ looks like
1:52 PM: As we first reported last week, today’s the day that SDOT planned to begin one of the last critical tasks before reopening the West Seattle Bridge on Sunday (September 18th) – load testing. It involves trucks moving across the bridge with “specialized heavy loads,” and SDOT has recorded some of it via drone video we just received.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE REOPENING: Timing notes and final touches
Odd son September 12, 2022 (5:02 pm) SDOT assured me that all signage will return to 35th at Fauntleroy and SW Avalon Way. Please be on the look out if you are new to W Seattle or you have gotten in the habit of making left turns where they will soon be illegal. A lot of traffic will be in the area once the bridge opens and it will help everyone if traffic flows safely and smoothly.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westseattleblog.com
METRO: Here’s what else is changing for West Seattle buses, besides return to high bridge
On Sunday Monday*, Metro buses – along with other vehicles – return to the West Seattle Bridge after 2 1/2 years. But that’s not the only change for West Seattle Metro riders starting this weekend. Saturday (September 17th) brings the almost-fall twice-annual service change, when schedules are revised system-wide. This time, dozens of West Seattle trips will be cut, as Metro continues struggling with staffing. Here are the planned changes:
westseattleblog.com
PHOTOS: ‘Casting call’ day for community video shoots commemorating West Seattle Bridge reopening
12:02 PM: That was the scene a short time ago at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza, as people started gathering to participate in the first of four shoots as part of the community-planned video to commemorate the West Seattle Bridge reopening, as announced earlier this month. If you’d like to be in it, there are three more stops today with video director Ryan Cory – if you can get to any of them, the plan is:
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: 26th/28th/Andover/Yancy protected bike lane complete
First, six years of RVs … then, eco-blocks … now, a protected bike lane. SDOT says the bike lane installed from SW Andover and 26th to Yancy/Avalon is complete, now that the post installation is complete. The announcement to what had been dubbed the “SW Andover Collaboration Team,”...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE ART: New mural on Puget Ridge
Installed this week at 18th/Myrtle [map], just east of Sanislo Elementary, that’s the newest city-funded Art Interruptions work to appear in West Seattle. Thanks to Katie Kauffman for letting us publish her photos – she was there when artist Toka Valu was working with a crew to get the work in place:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Channel 6000
Fire danger, red flag warning in effect across Oregon and Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A red flag warning is in effect Friday through Saturday for a large portion of Oregon and Washington. Expect east wind gusts to reach speeds up to 30-40 mph in Portland and the Willamette Valley by Friday afternoon into Saturday. Daytime highs may reach the low to mid 90s. This easterly wind event typically occurs during the winter months, not September. At this time of year, with our drought and dry, warm weather there’s nothing good coming from this wind. This means high fire danger.
westseattleblog.com
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Nimitz, northbound in Puget Sound
(Photo by David Hutchinson) Thanks for the photos/tips! That was the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) headed northbound in Puget Sound earlier this morning. It’s been about seven weeks since it was last seen headed the other way, to Bremerton, after two weeks of training.
seattlemet.com
The Leaf Blower Ban Can't Come Soon Enough
I live on a block in Seattle that is decidedly more concrete jungle than lush canopy. Which is why it’s weird that, on many days, my alarm is not some medley of Apple chimes but the cacophonous drone of leaf blowers outside. I have rubbed my eyes and squinted...
westseattleblog.com
Book event, spraypark’s final week, more for your West Seattle Monday
From today’s listings on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP: Today’s Block Drop spot to pick up and return equipment for a DIY community cleanup – and to drop off your bagged results, too – is Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki), until 6 pm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: 46th/Stevens – September 12, 2022 12:55 pm
This dog has been hanging out in my backyard for a good 30 minutes and now is hanging on the porch with me. We are at 46th and Stevens. Small white dog with black spots. 206-372-6565. There was one other dog with him, who is black, but has since run...
WSP investigating abandoned vehicle in canal
FINLEY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating how a vehicle ended up in a canal in Finley Tuesday morning, Sept. 13. According to a tweet by Trooper C. Thorson, the abandoned vehicle was located on SR 397 near MP 9. In the tweet, he said troopers didn’t...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white pickup
Last night our truck was stolen from the Gatewood neighborhood. The truck was parked at SW Austin Street and 41st Ave SW. The truck is white and a 2003 Ford F250 Super Duty with a Pennsylvania license plate. Police incident number 2022-244409. The truck was stolen at 2:22 am on...
q13fox.com
When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?
FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Closed structure at Alki Playground removed, won’t be replaced before school rebuild
2:19 PM: Thanks for the tips and photos. The closed/fenced-off play structure at Alki Playground has been removed. Seattle Parks had said they’d do that before the start of the school year; the educators’ strike apparently bought them some extra time. The play structure was taken out of service in early August; Parks told us afterward that a “safety inspection revealed a major structural issue with the wood decking.” At the time, they hadn’t decided what would happen once it was removed – whether it would be replaced before Alki Elementary closed next year for its rebuild – so we have an inquiry out to see if that decision’s been made yet, and will update when we hear back.
westseattleblog.com
SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: No classes Tuesday; district says ‘several key proposals’ resolved
As striking Seattle Education Association members picketed for a fourth day, those from schools around north West Seattle joined for one big noontime march starting outside West Seattle High School. At this point, it appears Tuesday will be a fifth day of picketing – Seattle Public Schools has officially canceled classes for the day, while citing progress in a statement this afternoon:
KXRO.com
SR 8 accident turns fatal for Oregon man
A 21-year-old Oregon man died in a single vehicle collision over the weekend. The Washington State Patrol shared the details of the fatal collision on State Route 8 outside McCleary. According to a report, Harbor, OR resident Devon Miller was driving west on SR 8 at milepost 4 on Saturday...
KOMO News
Early-morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8
POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Poulsbo. Several KOMO News viewers called to say they felt it, including several in Seattle. It was primarily felt...
Comments / 0