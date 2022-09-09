Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland
A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
iheart.com
Here's The Best College In Colorado
When it comes to picking a college, there are a lot of things to take into account. Proximity to home, tuition costs, degree programs, extracurricular activities, housing, and much more. That's why U.S. News & World Report released the best public colleges and universities in every state, including Colorado:. "Most...
iheart.com
WalletHub: Iowa Is Top 10 State For Vaccinations
(Undated) -- Iowa is one of the top states for vaccinations. WalletHub says Iowa ranks 8th overall, with the 9th-best child immunization rate and 6th-best adult immunization rate. WalletHub says the top state for vaccinations is Massachusetts and the worst state is Mississippi. A full list of states is available here.
iheart.com
Iowa Families May Qualify for Pandemic Food Assistance
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is announcing a distribution plan for Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food assistance benefits for eligible Iowa children under the age of six. P-EBT for children under age six is limited to those children who received SNAP...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Gas Prices in Iowa Continue to Fall
(Iowa) -- Gas prices continue to fall in Iowa. Triple A reports the average price for regular unleaded in Iowa is down 5 cents in the last week to $3.38 a gallon. That's well below the national average of $3.71 a gallon, which is down 7 cents from last week. Gas prices in Iowa have dropped 59 cents in the last month but are still 21 cents higher than a year ago.
iheart.com
Ricketts joins 21 other governors in opposing student loan forgiveness plan
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts joins 21 other state governors in opposing President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The 22 governors, including Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, wrote the letter saying that the plan will, “Encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates, and drive up inflation even further, negatively impacting every American,” the Governors wrote. In the letter, they stated that the plan “is estimated to cost the American taxpayer more than $2,000 each or $600 billion total.”
iheart.com
This Is Washington's Best Sub Sandwich Shop
Sub sandwiches go by many names, from hoagies and heroes to grinders. They can be delicious meals that can be saved for later and come in many different forms. Think Italian subs, banh mi, shrimp po'boys, and classic meatball. Even better are the restaurants and shops dedicated to serving these...
iheart.com
How Low Can You Go? Mass. RMV Draws Winners For Low License Plate Lottery
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — It was a game of chance out of thousands to win a low-digit Massachusetts license plate number, with the drawings happening over a livestream Tuesday morning. The highly sought-after numbers were given to multiple winners, randomly handpicked out of 20,000 entrants. State officials say that...
RELATED PEOPLE
iheart.com
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Hundreds of residents had to leave their homes over the weekend due to a raging wildfire in Western Washington. The Bolt Creek Fire has consumed over 8,000 acres as of Monday morning (September 12), prompting a Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation order for residents of Index, according to the Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management (DEM). Highway 2 has been shut down for non-emergency traffic between Milepost 32 and 50. No deaths and injuries have been reported.
iheart.com
John Michael Montgomery Suffers Injuries After 'Serious' Bus Accident
Country singer John Michael Montgomery is facing multiple injuries after a "serious" bus accident while on his way to a concert in North Carolina on Friday (Sept. 9). Montgomery told fans about the incident a day later (Sept. 10) on Facebook. “Yesterday we had a serious accident on the way to a concert in North Carolina. Everyone that was on the bus is recovering from their injuries,” he wrote. “Despite some cuts and broken ribs, I am doing well,” he continued. “I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon. I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation. Thanks to everyone for their concerns.”
iheart.com
State Route 772 to be Closed for Landslide Repair...Again
State Route 772 in Ross County will be closed for a landslide repair - a bigger one...again - starting September 26th. The project is between Bishop Hill Road and Rinehart Road. Work will occur Monday through Friday, 7:30am to 3:30pm. It's an expansion of a previous project that was suspended became it more complicated than originally expected.
iheart.com
DHEC Confirms First West Nile Death Of The Year In South Carolina
(Columbia, SC) -- One South Carolina resident is dead after contracting West Nile virus. The Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed the first West Nile death of the year Monday. There have been 11 human cases of West Nile virus in the state in 2022, nine of those from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Merritt Reservoir in Sandhills certified as International Dark Sky Park
(Valentine, NE) -- A Nebraska State Recreation Area is certified as an International Dark Sky Park. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says Merritt Reservoir SRA in the Sandhills is known for providing spectacular astronomical views. Merritt has hosted the annual Nebraska Star Party each summer for 29 years, when professional and amateur astronomers converge to take advantage of a sky free of light pollution.
iheart.com
This Is Nebraska's Best Pumpkin Patch
It's already that time of year again! As the leaves begin to change color and the weather gets cooler, we shift to fall. One of the most popular activities of the season is pumpkin picking. Some people pick pumpkins to use around their homes for decoration, while others pick pumpkins to carve with family and friends. Those with particular affinity for cooking try their hand at classic pie recipes. Regardless of what you plan to do with your pumpkins, there are more to some patches than just pumpkins. Some locations feature hayrides, petting zoos, corn-mazes, and restaurants that serve popular seasonal food and drinks for guests off all ages! Who would have thought that this much fun could come from a simple crop?
iheart.com
Rensselaer County Sheriff's Investigating Deadly Auto-Pedestrian Crash
The Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation into a deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. It happened Monday night on Blue Factory Hill Road in the town of Brunswick. The name of the person who was killed hasn't been released yet and there's no word if charges have been filed. Anyone with information on this incident can contact the sheriff's department.
Comments / 0