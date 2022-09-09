ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idris Elba responds to fans wanting him to be the next James Bond: “It is not a goal for my career”

By Ken Simmons
 5 days ago
When Daniel Craig declared that the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, would be his final appearance in the iconic franchise, many fans called for Idris Elba to be the next 007.

As the five-time Emmy nominee travels around the world, he is frequently identified as Craig's successor.

"Every corner of the world I go — and I'm talking about different cultures — they always go, 'Bond!'" Elba said in the latest episode of Uninterrupted The Shop podcast, which is executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Despite fans' hopes, the 50-year-old actor from London says being cast as the famous British spy is not on his wish list.

“It is not a goal for my career,” Idris said bluntly. “I don’t think that, you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals.”

Elba, whose latest film, Three Thousand Years of Longing, opened August 26, knows that being cast in the role would not solely be his decision.

"I feel it is beyond me at this junction. It's beyond me. You know, it's not a question of, 'Should I?' 'Do I?' 'Will I?' It is what the will of the nation dictates sometimes," the Luther TV star continued.

“I’m not that guy,” Idris added, "but in everyone’s world I might be."

Ryan Reynolds loses bet, undergoes colonoscopy that may have saved his life when doctor finds polyp

When Ryan Reynolds and his “Welcome to Wrexham” co-star, Rob McElhenney, made a bet, they didn’t plan on potentially saving Reynolds’ life. Reynolds and McElhenney, who not only star in the television series but also own a soccer club together, made a bet that if McElhenney learned to speak Welsh, Reynolds would get a colonoscopy and allow it to be filmed.
The Independent

Quinta Brunson interrupts Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue as payback for Emmys speech

Quinta Brunson interrupted Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue during his show after the late-night host crashed her Emmys 2022 acceptance speech for Abbott Elementary.Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (14 September), Brunson walked onstage mid-way through Kimmel’s monologue, and said: “You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time?“And then someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”Kimmel replied: “You know I have heard of that happening in previous years.”He then gave Brunson the stage to continue her speech.During...
In Brief: Emmys ratings hit new low; Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie 'Babylon', and more

Hollywood's silent era provides the backdrop for La La Land director Damien Chazelle's newest film Babylon, the official trailer for which dropped on Tuesday. Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, the movie "traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood," according to the official logline. Babylon is set for a December 25 release... (Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)
'Love Is Blind' season 3 returning to Netflix next month

With the release of a new teaser, Netflix has announced its romantic reality show Love Is Blind will return in a month. The wildly successful reality series -- which has already spawned Brazilian and Japanese adaptations -- returns for its third season on Oct. 19, it was revealed in the 31-second first look.
Anthony Michael Hall says 'The Class' is 'The Breakfast Club' for a new generation

Anthony Michael Hall is no stranger to coming-of-age films. He starred in several of John Hughes' classics back in the '80s, everything from Pretty in Pink to Weird Science, but who could forget about his iconic role in The Breakfast Club? Hall reflected on its legacy as he told ABC Audio about The Class, a new movie he hopes will capture the resonance of his 1985 smash-hit.
