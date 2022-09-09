ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marketing

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Vitamin D, omega-3 won't prevent frailty, study warns healthy seniors

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Against the backdrop of a rapidly aging U.S. population, researchers said Tuesday the routine use of vitamin D, though widely recommended for bone health, and omega-3-fatty acid supplements won't prevent frailty in generally healthy, older adults. They cited findings from their five-year study that indicated neither...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariya Filipova
healthpodcastnetwork.com

ReActiv8 Restorative Neurostimulation: A Novel, Long-term Treatment Option for Mechanical Chronic Low Back Pain with Jason Hannon, CEO and Executive Director at Mainstay Medical International

ReActiv8 Restorative Neurostimulation: A Novel, Long-term Treatment Option for Mechanical Chronic Low Back Pain with Jason Hannon, CEO and Executive Director at Mainstay Medical International. Creating a different approach to helping patients with back pain is a daunting task, but ReActiv8 is doing it with flying colors. In this episode,...
HEALTH
healthcanal.com

Sea Moss For Weight Loss 2022: Benefits, Risks & How To Use It

If you are on a weight loss journey, you may have thought about eating sea moss, a popular superfood that is low in calories and high in nutrients. Sea moss, also known as Irish moss, is a type of seaweed or red algae. Scientifically known as Chondrus crispus, this red...
DIETS
MedPage Today

Pharmacist-Led Hypertension Clinics Able to Lower BP Within Weeks

SAN DIEGO -- Across the country, nurse- and pharmacist-led hypertension clinics consistently found it feasible to get blood pressures (BPs) at or close to goal quickly -- within a matter of weeks, even -- according to single-center reports. In posters presented here at the annual Hypertension Scientific Sessions hosted by...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy