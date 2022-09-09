A Manatee County neighborhood continues storm cleanup, St. Pete mayor address workplace allegations and the world remembers Queen Elizabeth II

Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Millions of dollars coming to Tampa Bay projects in infrastructure bill
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An announcement today by the Department of Transportation will send millions of dollars to the Tampa Area to support new supply-chain infrastructure, speeding the shipping of goods and adding capacity. In one project, President Biden’s Infrastructure bill will send $15 million into Hillsborough County for...
Bay News 9
Opening statements Wednesday in trial of ousted Central Florida guardian
TAMPA, Fla. — Opening statements are scheduled to start on Wednesday in the trial of a former Central Florida guardian. Rebecca Fierle, the professional guardian ousted from hundreds of cases following the death of a ward in her care, is facing charges of abusing and neglecting an incapacitated client.
Bay News 9
New affordable housing complex opens in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A new affordable housing complex is opening its doors in Tampa, making it the eigth new construction paid for through a partnership with Catholic Charities and Hillsborough County. Mercy Oaks, located at 10017 N. Florida Ave in Tampa, is a 20-unit complex consisting of single and...
Bay News 9
Medical Examiner: Largo man drowned due to gator attack
LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County medical examiner has determined the official cause of death for Sean McGuinness, 47, was drowning because of an alligator attack, according to a recently released autopsy report. What You Need To Know. The Pinellas County medical examiner determined the official cause of death...
Bay News 9
Seminole Hard Rock Casino workers hit jackpot in raises
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of Seminole Hard Rock Casino employees have hit the jackpot. Casino officials are giving raises to workers in 95 job classifications across the country, including Tampa Bay. Many of the employees got notice of their raises in hand-delivered envelopes, with some getting up to...
Bay News 9
Teacher salary negotiations continue in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. — Negotiations will continue Tuesday between the Classroom Teachers Association and school district over teacher pay. Teachers have protested in recent months demanding the school district honor its previous agreement to pay raises on a set salary scale. What You Need To Know. Hillsborough County teachers pay...
Bay News 9
From surgeon to patient: Doctor reflects on 10 years of AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — AdventHealth Wesley Chapel will mark its 10th anniversary next month. A lot has changed during the past decade, but one of the first surgeons to operate in the hospital, Dr. Vijay Ferris, still treats patients there. What You Need To Know. AdventHealth Wesley Chapel marks...
Bay News 9
New youth football league in Pinellas County provides an alternative to the norm
CLEARWATER, Fla. - This isn’t your typical football practice. Sure there is a football. And there is running. But something else is happening on this field. The Pinellas County Warriors are putting the fun in fundamentals. And they’re creating a brotherhood. “We’re a family, a big family,” founder...
