Revisiting Creedence to headline Rock 4 Recovery Concert
With a musical lineage tied to the very essence of traditional Southern folk, down home blues and legendary “swamp” rock, Revisiting Creedence will headline the LRADAC Foundation’s 8th annual fundraising event presented by Dominion Energy September 23. All proceeds from this substance-free concert will help raise awareness...
Winery Announces Fall Live Music Series
Newberry’s Enoree River Winery announces the music line up for the. As the Summer season cools, folks turn their attention to getting back outdoors and Newberry’s Enoree River Winery offers the perfect setting for outdoor fun! The popular free music series, “Unpack the Porch” returns to the vineyard for weekly performances starting September 11th.
Therapalooza set for September 22
The 10th annual Therapalooza event is bigger than ever and will take place at Central Energy September 22. Therapalooza is the largest fundraiser of the year benefiting The Therapy Place, Inc. – a nonprofit pediatric therapy center, providing life-changing therapies (physical, occupational, and speech) and support services to special needs children and families in the Midlands. The evening’s events will bring more than 350 people together, including The Therapy Place families, corporate sponsors, and public and private donors alike, to support the cause. It will feature circus entertainment provided by Therapalooza’s Ringmaster Sponsor, CCM Investment Advisers, and Lion Tamer Sponsors, Dick Dyer & Associates, Magnus Development Partners, The Boland Team, B106.7, Peak Drift Brewing Company, and Party Reflections.
Local Student receives National Honor
Dreher High School student recognized for superior academic achievement. The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) today announced student Matti R Evans from Columbia, SC, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS Co-founder and President James W. Lewis.
Attainable housing plans unveiled for the BullStreet District
The new Midtown at BullStreet community, which will feature 90 attainable rental apartment units with accompanying amenities, will soon begin construction in the BullStreet District in downtown Columbia, South Carolina. Midtown at BullStreet will cover about two acres near the recently dedicated Page Ellington Park, a new 20-acre city park....
Two Richland County deputies receive servant leader awards
Eight recipients from five agencies honored by church on Servant Leader Sunday. Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) Investigator Molly Nations and RCSD Corporal Keegan Gilbert both received SERVANT LEADERSHIP AWARDs from Columbia’s Eastminster Presbyterian Church following a special awards luncheon, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Legal hearing set for Swansea finances
Efforts by two Swansea Town Council members to get more disclosure on a reported $3.3 million in missing financial information will go to a formal legal proceeding Sept. 30. Lawsuits brought by council members Doris Simmons and Mike Luongo, and Swansea resident Barrett Black, could finally bring an explanation of why $3.3 million in town assets are unaccounted for, according to Attorney Jake Moore, who filed the legal actions.
