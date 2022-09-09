Read full article on original website
Lakeside Litter Sweep September 17
Keep the Midlands Beautiful (KMB) and their event partners will host a Lakeside Litter Sweep litter cleanup event on Lake Murray September 17, from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm. KMB is seeking volunteers to clean up islands, shorelines, boat ramps, and natural areas around the lake. Volunteers are invited to...
Therapalooza set for September 22
The 10th annual Therapalooza event is bigger than ever and will take place at Central Energy September 22. Therapalooza is the largest fundraiser of the year benefiting The Therapy Place, Inc. – a nonprofit pediatric therapy center, providing life-changing therapies (physical, occupational, and speech) and support services to special needs children and families in the Midlands. The evening’s events will bring more than 350 people together, including The Therapy Place families, corporate sponsors, and public and private donors alike, to support the cause. It will feature circus entertainment provided by Therapalooza’s Ringmaster Sponsor, CCM Investment Advisers, and Lion Tamer Sponsors, Dick Dyer & Associates, Magnus Development Partners, The Boland Team, B106.7, Peak Drift Brewing Company, and Party Reflections.
Congaree staff recognized for work in wilderness stewardship
Congaree National Park staff was recognized this week for their work in enhancing wilderness stewardship at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. by the National Park Service and its philanthropic partner the National Park Foundation. Present to accept the NPS Director’s 2021 Wes Henry Excellence in Wilderness Stewardship Team Award on behalf of park staff was Acting Superintendent Stephen Akins.
Butterfly release will honor women affected by ovarian cancer
The Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central SC (OCC) will hold the annual butterfly release for ovarian cancer September 22 at 5:30 pm at the SC State House. The Cathy B. Novinger Butterfly Release for Ovarian Cancer is named for the organization’s founder who lost her life to the disease in 2016. September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.
Prisma health supports Future Scholar program
State Treasurer Curtis Loftis has announced a new collaboration between Future Scholar, South Carolina’s 529 College Savings Plan, and Prisma Health to promote the importance of saving for college among new parents. “It’s never too early to start saving for your baby’s future. Prisma Health hospitals deliver approximately 15,000...
