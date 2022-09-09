Read full article on original website
Related
Zac Frame sets new school record
This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Zac Frame sets new school record
Youth program pays big dividends for Twinsburg soccer teams
Most coaches will say a strong youth program is a backbone of a successful high school program. John Garber has seen it from his days helping the Twinsburg AC program. "When I was an assistant coach with Mike Lally, I went down to AC and coached their U14 team," Garber said. "It was huge...
Comments / 0