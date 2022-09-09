Read full article on original website
43 celebrities who look almost unrecognizable after dyeing their hair platinum blonde
Dyeing hair platinum blonde is one of the most drastic changes a person can make to their look. Here are 43 celebrities who took the plunge.
Elite Daily
Alicent's Wedding Was Cut From HOTD, But Now We Have Pics Of Her Gorgeous Look
The first few episodes of House of the Dragon have been packed with all the drama surrounding the Targaryens’ reign. But because there's a lot of ground to cover, the HBO series — which is set about 200 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones — skips quickly through time. The time jumps in between episodes means there are events you didn’t get to catch on screen, like Alicent Hightower and King Viserys’ royal wedding. New set photos reveal a lavish scene that was cut from House of the Dragon, and these photos of Alicent’s wedding look are seriously fit for a queen.
Elite Daily
Lizzo's Emmys Look Brought Out The Fabulous
As a presenter and nominee at the Emmys, Lizzo was always going to bring it, but as a mere human being, I was unprepared for just how much fashion was going to be brought. The “About Damn Time” singer shared a preview of her 2022 Emmys look on Instagram on Monday, Sept. 12, and may I just say that I have never been more in love with tulle in my entire life. Thanks to Lizzo, I now understand that, in this world, there are tulle dresses and then there are tulle dresses like the one the pop star donned for the Emmys.
Elite Daily
It’s About To Be A Scary-Cute Spooky SZN With Target’s New Decorations
It might still be the early days of fall, but it’s never too soon to get in the spooky season spirit. If you’re looking for an excuse to start decking out your home with Halloween decorations, you’re in luck — Target’s Halloween decorations for 2022 dropped on Sunday, Sept. 11, and the spook-tacular lineup includes some scary-cute decor items that are sure to transform your home into your very own haunted mansion. Here’s what you need to know.
Elite Daily
The Pettiest Emmys ‘Fit Award Goes To Pete Davidson
Award shows can be messy places. Drama almost always pops off — “What’s good, Miley?” — which I suppose is to be expected when you pack dozens of celebrities in a big, dark room together and serve them alcohol. The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards had its fair share of drama, including an act of shade so subtle that you might have missed it. In a move that can only be described as “aggressively stirring a cold pot,” Pete Davidson, comedian and erstwhile Kim Kardashian rebound, dressed up like Kanye West for the Emmys award ceremony. If you’re feeling generous, you could call it a stylish coincidence, but Twitter is definitely convinced something’s afoot.
