maritime-executive.com
MOL Backs Floating Carbon Storage Project off Australia
MOL has decided to back an ambitious project to install a floating offshore carbon storage station of the coast of Australia. Japanese startup deepC Store wants to build a floating storage and injection hub off the northern or western coast of Australia, where there are multiple industrial operations that might benefit from carbon capture projects. Like Norway's Northern Lights project, the "CStore1" hub would be able to receive liquefied CO2 from multiple producers by seaborne delivery. The carbon would be offloaded onto a floating receiving unit for storage before injection, much like the operations of an FPSO in reverse.
Fortune
Billionaire investor ’Mr. Wonderful’ says the stock market rout is a buying opportunity—especially in China
Billionaire investor Kevin O'Leary, a.k.a. Mr. Wonderful, says volatility is back and it may be time to buy more stocks, especially in China.
Amazon Awaits Another Union Election In October Pressing For Better Wages, Safety Measures
Amazon.com Inc AMZN prepared for another showdown with activist workers over the upcoming union election at its upstate New York facility near Albany in October, the Wall Street Journal reports. A group of workers affiliated with the Amazon Labor Union filed for the election in August following a successful union...
maritime-executive.com
Australian FPSO Remains Shut Down as Regulator Orders Outside Review
Jadestone Energy, an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia-Pacific region, reported that they still do not have a target date to resume production with the Montara Venture FPSO operating in the field located approximately 420 miles northwest of Darwin. The company was forced to suspend production a month ago after experiencing the second problem with the vessel’s operations in a month and earlier problems that led to regulatory oversight.
maritime-executive.com
MSC Faces Default Judgement in FMC Complaint
Thirteen months after a Pennsylvania furniture company filed a complaint with the Federal Maritime Commission regarding denial of service from MSC and COSCO, the chief administrative law judge hearing the case for the FMC has lost patience with MSC. Last week, she filed a motion that the FMC has now published showing that MSC has two weeks to show cause why the judge should not issue a default decision and award financial remuneration to the furniture company.
maritime-executive.com
China’s Largest Ports Suspend Operations Before Typhoon Mufia
China’s major seaports are preparing for what could be a direct hit from the 12th typhoon of the season, but unlike last week’s storm, this one is expected to make landfall near the busy ports of Shanghai and the Ningbo-Zhoushan. The ports had already been reporting delays and it is expected that the current storm, Typhoon Mufia, could disrupt operations for several days both at the ports and inland transportation.
