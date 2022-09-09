Montevideo resident Kadin Huntley passed away on Monday, August 29th at the age of 19 from a car accident in Renville County. Kim Huntley Kane, his aunt, has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the memorial services. You can help out by clicking here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/kadins-medical-and-funeral-expenses?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_6vfg+kadins-medical-and-funeral-expenses. Thank you for...

