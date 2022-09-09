Read full article on original website
Related
kdmanews.com
MN Seal Coating Schedule
MN seal coating operations begin on Tuesday, September 13th for the various areas. Tuesday, September 13th – Seal coat on Main Street (CR 21) in Milan and begin seal coating on Main Street (CR 9) in Watson. Wednesday, September 14th – Seal coat on 2nd Street (CR 9) in...
kdmanews.com
MN Volleyball Schedule (9-13-22)
We will broadcast the Varsity Volleyball Game between Montevideo and Morris. Here’s the full slate of games for Tuesday, September 13th. Morris Area @ Montevideo – 7:30pm (broadcast on KDMA 93.9FM/1460 AM) Section 3A. Edgerton @ Heron Lake Okabena-Fulda – 4:45pm. Adrian @ Mountain Lake-Comfrey – 4:45pm...
kdmanews.com
Leslie Bakke
Leslie Bakke, of Clara City, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Clara City Care Center at the age of 74. Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Anderson – TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. Pastor Kristine Isder will officiate and burial will be in Terrace Lawn Memory Gardens.
kdmanews.com
Kadin Huntley GoFundMe
Montevideo resident Kadin Huntley passed away on Monday, August 29th at the age of 19 from a car accident in Renville County. Kim Huntley Kane, his aunt, has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the memorial services. You can help out by clicking here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/kadins-medical-and-funeral-expenses?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_6vfg+kadins-medical-and-funeral-expenses. Thank you for...
Comments / 0