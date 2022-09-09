ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

Planning Board votes down 2,000-acre proposed development

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Planning Board unanimously voted against the rezoning for a project that included a total of 4,918 housing units after several community members voiced their concerns about the project. “This development is just way too much too soon,” said one community member at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy