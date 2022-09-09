ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Driver injured after crashing into stranger’s garage

SHAVERTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Shavertown Fire Department says one person was injured after they drove into a Luzerne County resident’s garage. Officials say first responders were dispatched just before 8 p.m. on September 12 to the area of East Center Street and Layou Street for the report of a loud crash. The Shavertown Fire […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One injured after fire in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning fire sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning in the Electric City. The fire broke out around 5:00 a.m. at an apartment building on the 500 block of Kennedy Street. Fire officials on scene tell Eyewitness News that one man was in the apartment at the […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP vehicle involved in Tobyhanna crash

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  State police have released details on a crash where they say a driver ran a red light causing a two-car collision involving a trooper patrol unit. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 10 around 5:30 p.m. in Tobyhanna Township, Monroe County, a driver traveling at a high speed […]
TOBYHANNA, PA
WBRE

Trial continues for deadly Pocono shooting

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trial continues in Monroe County Wednesday for a man who shot two intruders while inside his home back in January last year, killing one of them. It’s day four in the trial of Randy Halterman, who’s charged with homicide and aggravated assault allegedly after shooting two intruders in his Stroudsburg […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Lackawanna County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Thornhurst Township, PA
County
Lackawanna County, PA
WOLF

Boy dies at hospital following drowning in Luzerne Co.

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A young boy was pronounced dead over the weekend after drowning in Luzerne County. Officials say the 12-year-old died Saturday night at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre following an incident at Coal Creek in Plymouth Borough. According to the Luzerne County Coroner's Office, at around 2:15...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three sent to hospital after head-on crash on Route 6

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— First responders are on the scene of a head-on crash in Lackawanna County where at least three people have been taken to the hospital. First responders said they responded to the area of Memo Lane on the Scranton Carbondale Highway, Route 6, for a two-car head-on crash around 2:40 p.m. […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman charged in deadly crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from Honesdale faces homicide by vehicle and related charges after a deadly crash in Wayne County. Officials say 32-year-old Jade Stauffer hit a motorcycle driver head-on back in August. 32-year-old Gabriel Wagner, also from Honesdale, died in the crash. The District Attorney in...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Lifeguards#Accident#Ocean City Police
WBRE

Man accused of firing gun at couple

UNION TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say it was reported he fired a gun at two people in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called to the 60 block of Reyburn Road in Union Township Saturday around 9:00 a.m. for shots fired. Police said the original […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Kingston shooting victim dies from injuries

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County District Attorney has announced the victim in the Kingston shooting outside of a nightclub over the weekend has died. Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce confirms with Eyewitness News that the victim, Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre has died from the injuries he suffered in the shooting. Kingston […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI related

HONESDALE BOROUGH, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wayne County woman has been charged with homicide by vehicle while Driving Under the Influence (DUI). According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, 32-year-old, Jade Stauffer, of Honesdale was charged on Monday in the death of Gabriel Wagner, 32, also from Honesdale. PSP says on Thursday, August […]
HONESDALE, PA
Newswatch 16

Man pleads guilty for Scranton shooting

SCRANTON, Pa. — There is a guilty plea in a shooting in Lackawanna County. Zodi Oprisko pleaded guilty to attempted murder and aggravated assault. In 2019 Oprisko fired at a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County; no one was hurt in that incident. But, hours later, he shot...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Family seeks answers after drowning in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a 12-year-old boy who drowned over the weekend in Plymouth say they want more answers from investigators. Jahkil Richardson drowned in Coal Creek in Plymouth. The coroner ruled the death an accidental drowning but the family insists Richardson would never jump into deep water. This is […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

Man charged with two assaults, home invasions

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he committed multiple assaults at two separate homes in Newport Township. According to the Newport Township Police Department, on August 9 around 7:30 p.m., a man came to police headquarters and reported to officers that while he was on a Zoom meeting […]
GLEN LYON, PA
WBRE

Community reflects on fatal fire, one month later

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been five weeks since a raging fire killed ten people, including three children, in a house fire in Nescopeck, and the search for the cause continues. The community is still coming to grips with the magnitude of the tragedy. State police say the investigation is active, as the fire […]
NESCOPECK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy