Driver injured after crashing into stranger’s garage
SHAVERTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Shavertown Fire Department says one person was injured after they drove into a Luzerne County resident’s garage. Officials say first responders were dispatched just before 8 p.m. on September 12 to the area of East Center Street and Layou Street for the report of a loud crash. The Shavertown Fire […]
One injured after fire in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning fire sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning in the Electric City. The fire broke out around 5:00 a.m. at an apartment building on the 500 block of Kennedy Street. Fire officials on scene tell Eyewitness News that one man was in the apartment at the […]
PSP vehicle involved in Tobyhanna crash
TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released details on a crash where they say a driver ran a red light causing a two-car collision involving a trooper patrol unit. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 10 around 5:30 p.m. in Tobyhanna Township, Monroe County, a driver traveling at a high speed […]
Trial continues for deadly Pocono shooting
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trial continues in Monroe County Wednesday for a man who shot two intruders while inside his home back in January last year, killing one of them. It’s day four in the trial of Randy Halterman, who’s charged with homicide and aggravated assault allegedly after shooting two intruders in his Stroudsburg […]
Man charged with aggravated assault of infant daughter in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have charged a man with aggravated assault of his infant daughter. Police say 51-year-old, Timothy White assaulted the child on Jun. 26 in a home on Enola Drive in East Pennsboro Township. The child was taken to the hospital with critical...
Boy dies at hospital following drowning in Luzerne Co.
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A young boy was pronounced dead over the weekend after drowning in Luzerne County. Officials say the 12-year-old died Saturday night at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre following an incident at Coal Creek in Plymouth Borough. According to the Luzerne County Coroner's Office, at around 2:15...
Three sent to hospital after head-on crash on Route 6
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— First responders are on the scene of a head-on crash in Lackawanna County where at least three people have been taken to the hospital. First responders said they responded to the area of Memo Lane on the Scranton Carbondale Highway, Route 6, for a two-car head-on crash around 2:40 p.m. […]
Woman charged in deadly crash
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from Honesdale faces homicide by vehicle and related charges after a deadly crash in Wayne County. Officials say 32-year-old Jade Stauffer hit a motorcycle driver head-on back in August. 32-year-old Gabriel Wagner, also from Honesdale, died in the crash. The District Attorney in...
Intoxicated woman crashes into motorcycle rider in Bethlehem Township, flees, police say
A 56-year-old Lehigh Township woman was driving while intoxicated and with a suspended license in Bethlehem Township Saturday afternoon when she crashed into a motorcycle rider and fled, police report in court papers. A Bethlehem Township officer responding at 3:09 p.m. to Nazareth Pike and Brodhead Road found the injured...
Homicide victim's girlfriend testifies in Monroe County homicide trial
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Randy Halterman walked through the Monroe County Courthouse on Wednesday for the fourth day of testimony at his murder trial. Halterman, 68, is accused of killing Adam Schultz, 20, and shooting his girlfriend Chastity Frailey in January of last year when they trespassed at his trash-filled home in Stroud Township.
Sad Circumstances Surrounding Crash That Killed Mount Laurel NJ Restaurant Owner
The owner of an Italian restaurant in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey was killed last weekend just as he was finishing up a day on the job. According to NJ.com, Glenn Carini, owner of Cucina Carini off Hainesport-Mt. Laurel Road, was pulling out of the restaurant this past Saturday night around 8 p.m. when the vehicle he was driving was hit by another motorist.
Man accused of firing gun at couple
UNION TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say it was reported he fired a gun at two people in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called to the 60 block of Reyburn Road in Union Township Saturday around 9:00 a.m. for shots fired. Police said the original […]
Monroe County Sheriff’s Weekly Warrant Update 9-14
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office would like the community’s assistance in locating the following wanted individuals. MONROE COUNTY, PA | On Wednesday, September 14, The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released their weekly warrant report containing the newly added warrants for this week.
Kingston shooting victim dies from injuries
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County District Attorney has announced the victim in the Kingston shooting outside of a nightclub over the weekend has died. Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce confirms with Eyewitness News that the victim, Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre has died from the injuries he suffered in the shooting. Kingston […]
Woman charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI related
HONESDALE BOROUGH, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wayne County woman has been charged with homicide by vehicle while Driving Under the Influence (DUI). According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, 32-year-old, Jade Stauffer, of Honesdale was charged on Monday in the death of Gabriel Wagner, 32, also from Honesdale. PSP says on Thursday, August […]
Man pleads guilty for Scranton shooting
SCRANTON, Pa. — There is a guilty plea in a shooting in Lackawanna County. Zodi Oprisko pleaded guilty to attempted murder and aggravated assault. In 2019 Oprisko fired at a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County; no one was hurt in that incident. But, hours later, he shot...
Family seeks answers after drowning in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a 12-year-old boy who drowned over the weekend in Plymouth say they want more answers from investigators. Jahkil Richardson drowned in Coal Creek in Plymouth. The coroner ruled the death an accidental drowning but the family insists Richardson would never jump into deep water. This is […]
Man charged with two assaults, home invasions
NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he committed multiple assaults at two separate homes in Newport Township. According to the Newport Township Police Department, on August 9 around 7:30 p.m., a man came to police headquarters and reported to officers that while he was on a Zoom meeting […]
Was $3,000 left for Pa. waitress really a tip or part of a scam? Restaurant plans to take customer to court
You might remember a report a few months back of a very generous tip left for a waitress at Alfredo’s Pizza in Scranton. Now, WNEP is reporting that the restaurant owners say they’re taking the big spender to court,. Back in June, the staff at the restaurant were...
Community reflects on fatal fire, one month later
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been five weeks since a raging fire killed ten people, including three children, in a house fire in Nescopeck, and the search for the cause continues. The community is still coming to grips with the magnitude of the tragedy. State police say the investigation is active, as the fire […]
