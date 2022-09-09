ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

kentreporter.com

FAA to investigate Kent-based Blue Origin’s uncrewed rocket crash

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will oversee the investigation of Kent-based Blue Origin’s New Shepard-23 mishap of a test flight Monday, Sept. 12 at its Launch Site One location in West Texas. “The anomaly that occurred triggered the capsule escape system,” according to a FAA statement. “The capsule landed...
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

Boeing plans to stay in Kent but presence remains smaller

Boeing plans to keep operating in Kent, including sensitive U.S. Department of Defense contract work, but the company’s presence in town has declined dramatically over the years with fewer employees and facilities. The aerospace company made a huge impact when it opened the Boeing Space Center in Kent in...
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent team reaches semifinals of PGA Jr. League regionals

A team of teen golfers from the Meridian Valley Country Club in Kent advanced to the semifinals before losing at the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional Sept. 9-11 at Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls, Idaho. The team included Brianna Nguyen, 15, of Bellevue; Kaitlin Ojendyk, 14,...
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

Three people killed in two I-5 crashes in South King County

Three people were killed over the weekend in two separate crashes along Interstate 5 in South King County, one in Tukwila and one in SeaTac. At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a 23-year-old Sequim died in a crash on southbound I-5 just north of South 216th Street in SeaTac, according to the Washington State Patrol.
SEATAC, WA
kentreporter.com

Auburn Police search for suspect in car bombing at cemetery

Auburn Police are looking for the suspect in a car bombing that took place during a funeral on Tuesday, August 23. During a funeral at Mountain View Cemetery, 2020 Mountain View Drive, a person put an explosive device in the car of one of the attendees, according to the Auburn Police Department in a Sept. 12 Facebook post. The bomb detonated, destroying the victim’s car and surrounding trees with an intense fire.
AUBURN, WA

