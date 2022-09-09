Read full article on original website
FAA to investigate Kent-based Blue Origin’s uncrewed rocket crash
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will oversee the investigation of Kent-based Blue Origin’s New Shepard-23 mishap of a test flight Monday, Sept. 12 at its Launch Site One location in West Texas. “The anomaly that occurred triggered the capsule escape system,” according to a FAA statement. “The capsule landed...
Boeing plans to stay in Kent but presence remains smaller
Boeing plans to keep operating in Kent, including sensitive U.S. Department of Defense contract work, but the company’s presence in town has declined dramatically over the years with fewer employees and facilities. The aerospace company made a huge impact when it opened the Boeing Space Center in Kent in...
Fatal police shooting, illegal steroids, deadly trench collapse | King County Local Dive
This week’s episode takes a closer look at a fatal police shooting in Federal Way; a standoff with police in Kirkland; a fatal trench collapse at a Renton construction site; and Kirkland police investigate an illegal steroid operation. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here. Each episode of the...
Kent team reaches semifinals of PGA Jr. League regionals
A team of teen golfers from the Meridian Valley Country Club in Kent advanced to the semifinals before losing at the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional Sept. 9-11 at Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls, Idaho. The team included Brianna Nguyen, 15, of Bellevue; Kaitlin Ojendyk, 14,...
Three people killed in two I-5 crashes in South King County
Three people were killed over the weekend in two separate crashes along Interstate 5 in South King County, one in Tukwila and one in SeaTac. At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a 23-year-old Sequim died in a crash on southbound I-5 just north of South 216th Street in SeaTac, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Auburn Police search for suspect in car bombing at cemetery
Auburn Police are looking for the suspect in a car bombing that took place during a funeral on Tuesday, August 23. During a funeral at Mountain View Cemetery, 2020 Mountain View Drive, a person put an explosive device in the car of one of the attendees, according to the Auburn Police Department in a Sept. 12 Facebook post. The bomb detonated, destroying the victim’s car and surrounding trees with an intense fire.
