Auburn Police are looking for the suspect in a car bombing that took place during a funeral on Tuesday, August 23. During a funeral at Mountain View Cemetery, 2020 Mountain View Drive, a person put an explosive device in the car of one of the attendees, according to the Auburn Police Department in a Sept. 12 Facebook post. The bomb detonated, destroying the victim’s car and surrounding trees with an intense fire.

AUBURN, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO